Here’s Your List of 2021 Grammy Winners

The 2021 Grammy Awards are finally here—the ceremony was postponed from its original date of Jan. 31 because of COVID-19—and music’s biggest stars are celebrating music’s biggest night the only way they know how: by performing in a coronavirus-safe ring of audience-free stages set up at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Trevor Noah is hosting the festivities this year, which will include performances from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Dua Lipa. Although the main show hasn’t yet begun, the Recording Academy is announcing some awards in advance, including a Best Contemporary Christmas Music Album Grammy for Kanye West, two posthumous Grammys for John Prine, and a Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammy for last year’s big winners, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Below is a list of the nominees and winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

General Field

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Colors,” – Black Pumas

“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice

“The Box” – Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan, and Khirye Anthony Tyler

“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift

“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh

“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas

“If the World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” – BTS

** “Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande **

“Exile” – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

** American Standard, James Taylor **

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Dance

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” – Diplo and Sidepiece

“My High” – Disclosure Featuring Aminé and Slowthai

“The Difference” – Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” – Jayda G

** “10%” – Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis**

Best Dance / Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

** Bubba, Kaytranada **

Good Faith, Madeon

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell

** Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy **

Rock

Best Rock Performance

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” – Haim

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

** “Shameika” – Fiona Apple **

Best Metal Performance

** “Bum-Rush” – Body Count **

“Underneath” – Code Orange

“The In-Between” – In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” – Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live” – Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore

“Lost in Yesterday” – Kevin Parker

“Not” – Adrianne Lenker

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

** “Stay High” – Brittany Howard **

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

** The New Abnormal, The Strokes **

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

** Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple **

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder” – Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“All I Need” – Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” – Brittany Howard

“See Me” – Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit on Down” – The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” – Mykal Kilgore

** “Anything for You” – Ledisi **

“Distance” – Yebba

Best R&B Song

** “Better Than I Imagined” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson **

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice

“Collide” – Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi

“Do It” – Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende

“Slow Down” – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

** It Is What It Is, Thundercat **

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/D, Luke James

** Bigger Love, John Legend **

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” –DaBaby

“Whats Poppin” – Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

** “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé **

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams

“The Box” – Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan, and Khirye Anthony Tyler

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez

“Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore

“Savage” – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

** King’s Disease, Nas **

The Allegory, Royce 5’9”

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song” – Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark

** “When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill **

“Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

“All Night” – Brothers Osborne

** “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber **

“Ocean” – Lady A

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

“Some People Do” – Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz

** “Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna **

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland

“Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

New Age

Best New Age Album

Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

** More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West **

Meditations, Cory Wong and Jon Batiste

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinnevere” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Pachamama” – Regina Carter

“Celia” – Gerald Clayton

** “All Blues” – Chick Corea **

“Moe Honk” – Joshua Redman

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona, Thana Alexa

** Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez **

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band Conducted by John Beasley

What’s the Hurry, Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

** Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade **

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley’s Monk’estra

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

** Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra **

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

** Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra **

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Gospel / Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance / Song

“Wonderful Is Your Name” – Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” – Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

“Come Together” – Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Jazz Nixon, producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” – Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

** “Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters **

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning” – Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

“Holy Water” – We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters

** “There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters **

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown and Group Therapy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

** Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton **

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of my Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

** Jesus Is King, Kanye West **

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

** Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers **

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Latin

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

** La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez **

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

** Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade **

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con el Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández

Ayayay! Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon and Sergio Luis

** 40, Grupo Niche **

Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” – Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” – Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” – Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” – Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

** “I Remember Everything” – John Prine **

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin” – Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers

“Ceiling to the Floor” – Sierra Hull and Kai Welch

“Hometown” – Sarah Jarosz

** “I Remember Everything” – Pat McLaughlin and John Prine **

“Man Without a Soul” – Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

** World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz **

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

** Home, Billy Strings **

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists (Matt Combs and Katie Harford Hogue, producers)

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

** Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush **

Best Contemporary Blues Album

** Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito **

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

** All the Good Times, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings **

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks,” Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā

** Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers **

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

Reggae

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

** Got To Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals **

One World, The Wailers

Global Music

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

** Twice as Tall, Burna Boy **

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

Children’s

Best Children’s Music Album

** All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds **

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audiobooks, and Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings

** Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow **

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (And Full Cast)

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

** Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish **

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie, Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarth, and Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race, and Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer and lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia on Broadway, David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer and lyricist) (Original Cast)

** Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen, and Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)**

Little Shop of Horrors, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, and Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken, and Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince of Egypt, Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime, and Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis, and Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer and lyricist (Original Cast)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Various Artists), Nate Heller, compilation producer; Howard Paar, music supervisor

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Various Artists), Jonathan Leahy, compilation producer

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Various Artists), Savan Kotecha, compilation producer; Becky Bentham, music supervisor

Frozen 2 (Various Artists), Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Tom MacDougall, and Dave Metzger, compilation producers

** Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists), Taika Waititi, compilation producer **

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

** Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir **

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From Cats] – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift

“Carried Me With You” [From Onward] – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“Into the Unknown” [From Frozen 2] – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

** “No Time to Die” [From No Time to Die] – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell **

“Stand Up” [From Harriet] – Joshuah Brian Campbell, and Cynthia Erivo

Composing / Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

“Baby Jack” – Arturo O’Farrill

“Be Water II” – Christian Sands

“Plumfield” – Alexandre Desplat

** “Sputnik” – Maria Schneider **

“Strata” – Remy Le Boeuf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bathroom Dance” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

** “Donna Lee” – John Beasley **

“Honeymooners” – Remy Le Boeuf

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” – Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson

“Uranus: The Magician” – Jeremy Levy

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Asas Fechadas” – John Beasley and Maria Mendes

“Desert Song” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor

“From This Place” – Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny

** “He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody **

“Slow Burn” – Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens

Package

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral, Kyle Goen and Alex Kalatschinow, art directors (Lil Wayne)

Healer, Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles, Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

** Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) **

Best Boxed or Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode, Jeff Schulz and Paul A. Taylor, art directors (Depeche Mode)

** Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) **

The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Notes

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894 – 1926, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940–1974, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

** Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) **

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Historical

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895–1896, Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

** It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers) **

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Trevor Guy, Michael Howe, and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Production, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations, Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

** Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) **

Jaime, Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips, Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

** Andrew Watt **

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” – RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” – Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix) – Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

** “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (Saint Jhn) **

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Production, Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, engineer

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer

Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers and mastering engineers

** Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’, David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer **

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alpaugh

** David Frost **

Jesse Lewis

Dmitry Lipay

Elaine Martone

Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition, Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence, Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

** Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) **

Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3, Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, William Boggs, conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

** Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) **

Handel: Agrippina, Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński, and Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Stürzer, producers

Best Choral Performance

Carthage, Donald Nally, conductor

** Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters **

Kastalsky: Requiem, Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters

Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Kent Tritle, conductor

Once Upon a Time, Matthew Guard, conductor

Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance

** Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet **

Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade, and Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

** Theofandis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor **

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell

Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor

A Lad’s Love, Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist

** Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor **

Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Back Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

** Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank and Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer **

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne

** Rouse: Symphony No 5, Christopher Rouse **

Music Video / Film

Best Music Video

** “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid **

“Life Is Good” – Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

“Goliath” – Woodkid

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

** Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt **

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top

