Here’s Your List of 2021 Grammy Winners

The 2021 Grammy Awards are finally here—the ceremony was postponed from its original date of Jan. 31 because of COVID-19—and music’s biggest stars are celebrating music’s biggest night the only way they know how: by performing in a coronavirus-safe ring of audience-free stages set up at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Trevor Noah is hosting the festivities this year, which will include performances from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Dua Lipa. Although the main show hasn’t yet begun, the Recording Academy is announcing some awards in advance, including a Best Contemporary Christmas Music Album Grammy for Kanye West, two posthumous Grammys for John Prine, and a Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammy for last year’s big winners, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.
Below is a list of the nominees and winners, which will be updated throughout the night.
General Field
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“Colors,” – Black Pumas
“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice
“The Box” – Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan, and Khirye Anthony Tyler
“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift
“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh
“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas
“If the World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” – BTS
** “Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande **
“Exile” – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
** American Standard, James Taylor **
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Dance
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind” – Diplo and Sidepiece
“My High” – Disclosure Featuring Aminé and Slowthai
“The Difference” – Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
“Both of Us” – Jayda G
** “10%” – Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis**
Best Dance / Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
** Bubba, Kaytranada **
Good Faith, Madeon
Contemporary Instrumental Music
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell
** Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy **
Rock
Best Rock Performance
“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” – Haim
“Stay High” – Brittany Howard
“Daylight” – Grace Potter
** “Shameika” – Fiona Apple **
Best Metal Performance
** “Bum-Rush” – Body Count **
“Underneath” – Code Orange
“The In-Between” – In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” – Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live” – Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore
“Lost in Yesterday” – Kevin Parker
“Not” – Adrianne Lenker
“Shameika” – Fiona Apple
** “Stay High” – Brittany Howard **
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
** The New Abnormal, The Strokes **
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
** Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple **
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” – Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“All I Need” – Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head” – Brittany Howard
“See Me” – Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit on Down” – The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” – Mykal Kilgore
** “Anything for You” – Ledisi **
“Distance” – Yebba
Best R&B Song
** “Better Than I Imagined” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson **
“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice
“Collide” – Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi
“Do It” – Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende
“Slow Down” – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
** It Is What It Is, Thundercat **
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/D, Luke James
** Bigger Love, John Legend **
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Rap
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” –DaBaby
“Whats Poppin” – Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
** “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé **
“Dior” – Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams
“The Box” – Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan, and Khirye Anthony Tyler
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez
“Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore
“Savage” – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
** King’s Disease, Nas **
The Allegory, Royce 5’9”
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song” – Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark
** “When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill **
“Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
“All Night” – Brothers Osborne
** “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber **
“Ocean” – Lady A
“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
“Some People Do” – Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz
** “Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna **
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland
“Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
New Age
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
** More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West **
Meditations, Cory Wong and Jon Batiste
Jazz
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Guinnevere” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
“Pachamama” – Regina Carter
“Celia” – Gerald Clayton
** “All Blues” – Chick Corea **
“Moe Honk” – Joshua Redman
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona, Thana Alexa
** Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez **
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band Conducted by John Beasley
What’s the Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
** Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade **
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley’s Monk’estra
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
** Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra **
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
** Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra **
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Gospel / Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance / Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name” – Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live)” – Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
“Come Together” – Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Jazz Nixon, producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, Jazz Nixon, songwriters
“Won’t Let Go” – Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
** “Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters **
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song
“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters
“Sunday Morning” – Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
“Holy Water” – We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters
** “There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters **
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown and Group Therapy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
** Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton **
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of my Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
** Jesus Is King, Kanye West **
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
** Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers **
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Latin
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
** La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez **
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
** Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade **
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con el Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández
Ayayay! Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon and Sergio Luis
** 40, Grupo Niche **
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
American Roots Music
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” – Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” – Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” – Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” – Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
** “I Remember Everything” – John Prine **
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin” – Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers
“Ceiling to the Floor” – Sierra Hull and Kai Welch
“Hometown” – Sarah Jarosz
** “I Remember Everything” – Pat McLaughlin and John Prine **
“Man Without a Soul” – Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
** World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz **
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
** Home, Billy Strings **
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists (Matt Combs and Katie Harford Hogue, producers)
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
** Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush **
Best Contemporary Blues Album
** Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito **
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
** All the Good Times, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings **
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks,” Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
** Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers **
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Reggae
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
** Got To Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals **
One World, The Wailers
Global Music
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
** Twice as Tall, Burna Boy **
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Children’s
Best Children’s Music Album
** All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds **
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Spoken Word
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audiobooks, and Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
** Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow **
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (And Full Cast)
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
** Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish **
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Musical Theater
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie, Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarth, and Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race, and Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer and lyricist (Original London Cast)
American Utopia on Broadway, David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer and lyricist) (Original Cast)
** Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen, and Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)**
Little Shop of Horrors, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, and Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken, and Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
The Prince of Egypt, Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime, and Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist (Original Cast)
Soft Power, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis, and Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer and lyricist (Original Cast)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Various Artists), Nate Heller, compilation producer; Howard Paar, music supervisor
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Various Artists), Jonathan Leahy, compilation producer
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Various Artists), Savan Kotecha, compilation producer; Becky Bentham, music supervisor
Frozen 2 (Various Artists), Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Tom MacDougall, and Dave Metzger, compilation producers
** Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists), Taika Waititi, compilation producer **
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
** Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir **
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts” [From Cats] – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift
“Carried Me With You” [From Onward] – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
“Into the Unknown” [From Frozen 2] – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
** “No Time to Die” [From No Time to Die] – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell **
“Stand Up” [From Harriet] – Joshuah Brian Campbell, and Cynthia Erivo
Composing / Arranging
Best Instrumental Composition
“Baby Jack” – Arturo O’Farrill
“Be Water II” – Christian Sands
“Plumfield” – Alexandre Desplat
** “Sputnik” – Maria Schneider **
“Strata” – Remy Le Boeuf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Bathroom Dance” – Hildur Guðnadóttir
** “Donna Lee” – John Beasley **
“Honeymooners” – Remy Le Boeuf
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” – Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson
“Uranus: The Magician” – Jeremy Levy
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Asas Fechadas” – John Beasley and Maria Mendes
“Desert Song” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor
“From This Place” – Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny
** “He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody **
“Slow Burn” – Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens
Package
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
Funeral, Kyle Goen and Alex Kalatschinow, art directors (Lil Wayne)
Healer, Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
On Circles, Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
** Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) **
Best Boxed or Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode, Jeff Schulz and Paul A. Taylor, art directors (Depeche Mode)
** Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) **
The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Notes
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894 – 1926, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940–1974, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
** Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) **
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Historical
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895–1896, Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
** It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers) **
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Trevor Guy, Michael Howe, and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Production, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations, Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
** Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) **
Jaime, Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips, Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
** Andrew Watt **
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” – RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” – Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix) – Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
** “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (Saint Jhn) **
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Production, Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, engineer
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer
Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers and mastering engineers
** Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’, David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer **
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alpaugh
** David Frost **
Jesse Lewis
Dmitry Lipay
Elaine Martone
Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition, Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence, Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
** Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) **
Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3, Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, William Boggs, conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
** Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) **
Handel: Agrippina, Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński, and Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Stürzer, producers
Best Choral Performance
Carthage, Donald Nally, conductor
** Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters **
Kastalsky: Requiem, Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Kent Tritle, conductor
Once Upon a Time, Matthew Guard, conductor
Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance
** Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet **
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade, and Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
** Theofandis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor **
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell
Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor
A Lad’s Love, Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist
** Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor **
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Back Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
** Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank and Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer **
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne
** Rouse: Symphony No 5, Christopher Rouse **
Music Video / Film
Best Music Video
** “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid **
“Life Is Good” – Future Featuring Drake
“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak
“Adore You” – Harry Styles
“Goliath” – Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
** Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt **
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top