Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Gives an Emotional Speech Accepting a Golden Globe on His Behalf

The most moving moment of Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony came when the late, great Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted on his behalf, with a teary-eyed speech that paid tribute both to Boseman’s exceptional talent and to the people who helped him make such a huge impact in such a short time. Here’s what she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boseman died in August, but it’s already clear his legacy will be a lasting one. Earlier in the ceremony, TikTok star La’Ron Hines had a segment asking preschoolers about the entertainment industry. Like most kids, they knew nothing about show business: One said his favorite actor was “Captain America,” while another opined that movies were made “from bricks.” When Hines asked them who Chadwick Boseman was, though, their eyes lit up. Everybody knows Black Panther. Everybody misses Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

Here’s the complete text of Ledward’s speech: