Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Gives an Emotional Speech Accepting a Golden Globe on His Behalf

The most moving moment of Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony came when the late, great Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted on his behalf, with a teary-eyed speech that paid tribute both to Boseman’s exceptional talent and to the people who helped him make such a huge impact in such a short time. Here’s what she had to say.
Boseman died in August, but it’s already clear his legacy will be a lasting one. Earlier in the ceremony, TikTok star La’Ron Hines had a segment asking preschoolers about the entertainment industry. Like most kids, they knew nothing about show business: One said his favorite actor was “Captain America,” while another opined that movies were made “from bricks.” When Hines asked them who Chadwick Boseman was, though, their eyes lit up. Everybody knows Black Panther. Everybody misses Chadwick Boseman.
Here’s the complete text of Ledward’s speech:
He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team, Michael Greene, Azeem Chiba, Nicki Fioravante, Evelyn O’Neill, Chris Huvane, Logan Coles. He would thank his team on set for this film: Deirdra Dixon, Siân Richards, Craig Anthony, and Andrew Carlone. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing in this moment in history. He would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Coleman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown. And I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love. So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And hon, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.