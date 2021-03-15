Brow Beat

Mank Leads the 2021 Oscar Nominees

Here is the complete list of nominations.

By
Gary Oldman strides away from Amanda Seyfried, who stands atop a wooden pyre.
Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried are both nominated for their roles in Mank. Netflix

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are in, and Hollywood biopic Mank leads the pack this year with 10 nods. 2020 was a year of change for the Oscars and for cinema as a whole—by which I am of course referring to the Academy combining Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing into a single Best Sound category. The global pandemic also altered the Academy’s usual eligibility rules, meaning that movies released in January and February 2021 are included in this year’s batch of nominees. Meanwhile, another surprising change is that none of this year’s Best Picture nominees are terrible.

The complete list of nominees is below. This year’s postponed ceremony will take place on April 9. You can check out more of Slate’s Oscars coverage here.

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

﻿Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)


Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen),” La Vita Davanti a Se
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

