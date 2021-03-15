The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are in, and Hollywood biopic Mank leads the pack this year with 10 nods. 2020 was a year of change for the Oscars and for cinema as a whole—by which I am of course referring to the Academy combining Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing into a single Best Sound category. The global pandemic also altered the Academy’s usual eligibility rules, meaning that movies released in January and February 2021 are included in this year’s batch of nominees. Meanwhile, another surprising change is that none of this year’s Best Picture nominees are terrible.

The complete list of nominees is below. This year’s postponed ceremony will take place on April 9. You can check out more of Slate’s Oscars coverage here.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

﻿Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)





Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen),” La Vita Davanti a Se

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Documentary Short Subject



Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People