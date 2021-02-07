Hey, You Wanna See Phoebe Bridgers Smash a Guitar?

Indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar on Saturday Night Live this week. You wanna see her do it? Wanna watch her lift a perfectly good Danelectro up over her head at the end of her performance of “I Know the End,” then swing it down in a beautiful arc into her monitor speaker, sending a shower of sparks all over the SNL stage? Yeah, you do. You know you do. Don’t try to deny it. We know you. We know you.

Bridgers joins past instrument smashers like Nirvana, Cypress Hill, and Arcade Fire in the Saturday Night Live hall of instrument-smashing fame. Congratulations, everyone!