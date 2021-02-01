The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Inception

Good Watch

The Bank Job (2008)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island

Zathura

Middle of Nowhere (2012) (Feb. 11)

Monsoon (2019) (Feb. 13)

The Conjuring (Feb. 21)

The Conjuring 2 (Feb. 21)

Captain Fantastic (Feb. 26)

Our Idiot Brother (Feb. 26)

Valentine’s Watch

Eat Pray Love

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Binge Watch

Good Girls Season 3 (Feb. 16)

Family Watch

iCarly Seasons 1-2 (Feb. 8)

If You’re Bored

Beverly Hills Ninja

Love Daily Season 1

My Dead Ex Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot (2000)

The Unsetting Season 1

Zac and Mia Seasons 1–2

The Sinner: Jamie (Feb. 6)

War Dogs (2016) (Feb.8)

The World We Make (Feb. 10)

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 (Feb. 24)

No Escape (2015) (Feb. 26)

Netflix Programming

Kid Cosmic (Feb. 2)

Mighty Express Season 2 (Feb.2)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2 (Feb. 2)

All My Friends Are Dead (Feb. 3)

Black Beach (Feb. 3)

Firefly Lane (Feb. 3)

Hache Season 2 (Feb. 5)

Invisible City (Feb. 5)

The Last Paradiso (Feb. 5)

Little Big Women (Feb. 5)

Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)

Space Sweepers (Feb. 5)

Strip Down, Rise Up (Feb. 5)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (Feb. 5)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Feb. 10)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Feb. 10)

Capitani (Feb. 11)

Layla Majnun (Feb. 11)

Red Dot (Feb. 11)

Squared Love (Feb. 11)

Buried by the Bernards (Feb. 12)

Nadiya Bakes (Feb. 12)

Hate by Dani Rovira (Feb. 12)

To All the Boys: Always And Forever (Feb. 12)

Xico’s Journey (Feb. 12)

The Crew (Feb. 15)

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Feb. 16)

Behind Her Eyes (Feb. 17)

Hello, Me! (Feb. 17)

MeatEater Season 9 Part 2 (Feb. 17)

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Feb. 18)

I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)

Tribes of Europa (Feb. 19)

Classmates Minus (Feb. 20)

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (Feb. 23)

Pelé (Feb. 23)

Canine Intervention (Feb. 24)

Ginny & Georgia (Feb. 24)

Geez & Ann (Feb. 25)

High-Rise Invasion (Feb. 25)

Bigfoot Family (Feb. 26)

Caught by a Wave (Feb. 26)

Crazy About Her (Feb. 26)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

The Graduate

The Matrix

Unforgiven (1992)

Dunkirk (Feb. 12)

Good Watch

Backdraft

Drumline (Extended Version)

Get Shorty

Growing Up Milwaukee

The Last Exorcism (Extended Version)

Life of Pi

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Presumed Innocent

Sling Blade

Sunshine Cleaning

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Training Day

Up in the Air (2009)

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (Feb. 15)

Argo (Extended Version) (Feb. 20)

Blade Runner 2049 (Feb. 26)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Feb. 27)

Valentine’s Watch

Lars and the Real Girl

Love & Basketball

The Lucky One

Binge Watch

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories Season 5

Gen:Lock Season 1 (Feb. 9)

Hot Ones Season 1 (Feb. 15)

DC Watch

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman (1989)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Man of Steel

Aquaman (Feb. 5)

The Batman (Feb. 15)

Static Shock (Feb. 15)

Jigsaw Watch

Saw (Extended Version)

Saw II (Director’s Cut)

Saw III (Director’s Cut)

Saw IV (Director’s Cut)

Saw V (Director’s Cut)

Saw VI (Director’s Cut)

Saw: The Final Chapter (Director’s Cut)

Family Watch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Goonies

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Selena (1997)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (Feb. 27)

Oldies Watch

Captain Blood (1935)

Giant

If You’re Bored

All Good Things (2010)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

American Style (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

Be Cool

Butter (2012)

Deep Down (2021)

The Four Feathers (2002)

Get a Job (2016)

Getting Even With Dad

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

Head of the Class

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

La Deuda (2021)

Lay the Favorite

Monkey Shines

My Bloody Valentine 3-D

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter

Outbreak

Pathfinder (Director’s Cut) (2007)

Raw Deal (1986)

Robot Chicken Season 10B

Safe House (2012)

The Shadow (1994)

Stop-Loss

The Tank

This Must Be the Place

United Shades of America Season 5

Wildcats (1986)

Tacoma FD Season 2 (Feb. 3)

In Other Words (Feb. 5)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers (Feb. 5)

Vengeance: Killer Lovers (Feb. 5)

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors (Feb. 5)

Irresistible (2020) (Feb. 6)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty (Feb. 6)

We Bare Bears: The Movie (Feb. 7)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner (Feb. 12)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (Feb. 12)

The Book of Eli (Feb. 13)

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Feb. 15)

The Killer Truth Season 1 (Feb. 19)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episodes 1–12 (Dubbed) (Feb. 20)

Lupe (2021) (Feb. 26)

How It Really Happened Season 5 (Feb. 27)

HBO Original Programming

Close Enough Season 2 (Precise date TBA)

Esme & Roy Season 2 (Precise date TBA)

The Investigation

Fake Famous (Feb. 2)

Haute Dog (Feb. 4)

The Head (Feb. 4)

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (Feb. 9)

There Is No “I” in Threesome (Feb. 11)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 (Feb. 14)

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed) (Feb. 18)

Ben 10 Season 4B (Feb. 18)

It’s a Sin (Feb. 18)

Beartown (Feb. 22)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Feb. 23)

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Finalists

A Rodeo Film (Feb. 2)

A Storybook Ending (HBO) (Feb. 2)

Black Boy Joy (Feb. 2)

The Cypher (Feb. 2)

Dolapo Is Fine (Feb. 2)

Premieres

Earwig and the Witch (Feb. 5)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Feb. 13)

Tom & Jerry (Feb. 26)

Must Watch

Dazed and Confused

Good Watch

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Kiki

Notes on a Scandal

The Prestige

Shanghai Noon

There’s Something About Mary

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me

Catfish (Feb. 16)

Valentine’s Watch

Coming to America

Just Wright

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Binge Watch

Billions Seasons 1-3

City on a Hill Season 1

Mercy Street Season 1

One On One Season 1–5

The White Princess Season 1

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men Season 1

Henry Louis Gates Watch

African American Lives Season 1

Black in Latin America Season 1

Finding Your Roots Season 1

Family Watch

What’s New Scooby-Doo? Season 1

Sonic The Hedgehog (Feb. 18)

Worse Than A Bug’s Life Watch

Antz (1998)

If You’re Bored

19-2 Season 1

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine

Butter and Brown Season 1

Civil War Journal Season 1

Courageous

Down to Earth (2001)

Faster With Finnegan Season 1

For the Love of Jason Season 1

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Game Seasons 1-3

Genealogy Roadshow Season 1

How She Move

The Ides of March

I Killed My BFF Season 1

Imagine That

I Married Joan Season 1

The Last Appeal

Love by Accident

Love by the 10th Date

Raiders of Ghost City Season 1

Safe House Season 1

SMOOCH

The Spy Next Door

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias) Season 3 (Feb. 5)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)

The Informer (2020) (Feb. 26)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Feb. 26)

Amazon Originals

Tell Me Your Secrets Series Premiere

Bliss (Feb. 5)

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Feb. 12)

Clifford New Episodes (Feb. 12)

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres Season 1 (Feb. 19)

Must Watch

Nomadland (Feb. 19)

Good Watch

9 to 5

Affliction

American Psycho

Crimes of the Heart

District 9

Downhill Racer

Everything Must Go

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hello, My Name is Doris

The Omen (1976)

Possessor

The Prince of Tides

The Shootist

Sideways (2004)

Waking Ned Devine

Witness

12 Hour Shift (Feb. 4)

You’re Next (Feb. 12)

The Shape of Water (Feb. 15)

Logan Lucky (Feb. 17)

Dredd (Feb.23)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Feb. 26)

Valentine’s Watch

Some Kind of Wonderful

You’ve Got Mail

Trekkie Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Family Watch

Sonic the Hedgehog (Feb. 18)

Nostalgia Watch

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Mars Attacks!

Oldies Watch

The Bellboy (1960)

Cinderfella

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Patsy (1964)

Shirley Valentine

Problematic Watch

The Tenant (1976)

If You’re Bored

60 Days In Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

American Psycho 2

Ancient Aliens Season 14

Bug (1975)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Employee of the Month (2006)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1

From Hell

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Happy Tears

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hitman’s Run

Jane Austen’s Mafia!

Jennifer 8

The Juror

Kings of Pain Season 1

Married at First Sight Season 10

Me, Myself and Irene

Mommy Is a Murderer (2020)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Damien - Omen II

Only God Forgives

Pawn Stars Seasons 11 & 12

Phase IV (1974)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

Teresa’s Tattoo

Turbulence (1997)

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You Laugh but It’s True

The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1 (Feb. 2)

Antebellum (Feb. 5)

Then Came You (2019) (Feb. 11)

2067 (Feb. 12)

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15 (Feb. 15)

Dragnificent! Season 1 (Feb. 15)

House Hunters International Seasons 139 & 140 (Feb. 15)

House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Feb. 15)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (Feb. 15)

Property Brothers Season 14 (Feb. 15)

Southern Gothic Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Witches of Salem Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1 (Feb. 16)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 (Feb. 16)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1 (Feb. 16)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)

Spring Baking Championship Season 7 (Feb. 23)

Season Premieres

Harrow Season 3 (Feb. 7)

Hip Hop Uncovered Series Premiere (Feb. 13)

Good Trouble Season 3 (Feb. 18)

Snowfall Season 4 (Feb. 25)



Hulu Original Programming

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears” (Feb. 5)

Into the Dark: Tentacles (Feb. 12)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Feb.26)