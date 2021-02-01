The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Inception
Good Watch
The Bank Job (2008)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island
Zathura
Middle of Nowhere (2012) (Feb. 11)
Monsoon (2019) (Feb. 13)
The Conjuring (Feb. 21)
The Conjuring 2 (Feb. 21)
Captain Fantastic (Feb. 26)
Our Idiot Brother (Feb. 26)
Valentine’s Watch
Eat Pray Love
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Binge Watch
Good Girls Season 3 (Feb. 16)
Family Watch
iCarly Seasons 1-2 (Feb. 8)
If You’re Bored
Beverly Hills Ninja
Love Daily Season 1
My Dead Ex Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot (2000)
The Unsetting Season 1
Zac and Mia Seasons 1–2
The Sinner: Jamie (Feb. 6)
War Dogs (2016) (Feb.8)
The World We Make (Feb. 10)
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 (Feb. 24)
No Escape (2015) (Feb. 26)
Netflix Programming
Kid Cosmic (Feb. 2)
Mighty Express Season 2 (Feb.2)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2 (Feb. 2)
All My Friends Are Dead (Feb. 3)
Black Beach (Feb. 3)
Firefly Lane (Feb. 3)
Hache Season 2 (Feb. 5)
Invisible City (Feb. 5)
The Last Paradiso (Feb. 5)
Little Big Women (Feb. 5)
Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
Space Sweepers (Feb. 5)
Strip Down, Rise Up (Feb. 5)
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (Feb. 5)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Feb. 10)
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Feb. 10)
Capitani (Feb. 11)
Layla Majnun (Feb. 11)
Red Dot (Feb. 11)
Squared Love (Feb. 11)
Buried by the Bernards (Feb. 12)
Nadiya Bakes (Feb. 12)
Hate by Dani Rovira (Feb. 12)
To All the Boys: Always And Forever (Feb. 12)
Xico’s Journey (Feb. 12)
The Crew (Feb. 15)
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Feb. 16)
Behind Her Eyes (Feb. 17)
Hello, Me! (Feb. 17)
MeatEater Season 9 Part 2 (Feb. 17)
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Feb. 18)
I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)
Tribes of Europa (Feb. 19)
Classmates Minus (Feb. 20)
Brian Regan: On The Rocks (Feb. 23)
Pelé (Feb. 23)
Canine Intervention (Feb. 24)
Ginny & Georgia (Feb. 24)
Geez & Ann (Feb. 25)
High-Rise Invasion (Feb. 25)
Bigfoot Family (Feb. 26)
Caught by a Wave (Feb. 26)
Crazy About Her (Feb. 26)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
The Graduate
The Matrix
Unforgiven (1992)
Dunkirk (Feb. 12)
Good Watch
Backdraft
Drumline (Extended Version)
Get Shorty
Growing Up Milwaukee
The Last Exorcism (Extended Version)
Life of Pi
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Presumed Innocent
Sling Blade
Sunshine Cleaning
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Training Day
Up in the Air (2009)
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (Feb. 15)
Argo (Extended Version) (Feb. 20)
Blade Runner 2049 (Feb. 26)
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Feb. 27)
Valentine’s Watch
Lars and the Real Girl
Love & Basketball
The Lucky One
Binge Watch
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories Season 5
Gen:Lock Season 1 (Feb. 9)
Hot Ones Season 1 (Feb. 15)
DC Watch
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Batman (1989)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
Man of Steel
Aquaman (Feb. 5)
The Batman (Feb. 15)
Static Shock (Feb. 15)
Jigsaw Watch
Saw (Extended Version)
Saw II (Director’s Cut)
Saw III (Director’s Cut)
Saw IV (Director’s Cut)
Saw V (Director’s Cut)
Saw VI (Director’s Cut)
Saw: The Final Chapter (Director’s Cut)
Family Watch
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Goonies
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Selena (1997)
Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (Feb. 27)
Oldies Watch
Captain Blood (1935)
Giant
If You’re Bored
All Good Things (2010)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
American Style (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
Be Cool
Butter (2012)
Deep Down (2021)
The Four Feathers (2002)
Get a Job (2016)
Getting Even With Dad
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
Head of the Class
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
La Deuda (2021)
Lay the Favorite
Monkey Shines
My Bloody Valentine 3-D
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter
Outbreak
Pathfinder (Director’s Cut) (2007)
Raw Deal (1986)
Robot Chicken Season 10B
Safe House (2012)
The Shadow (1994)
Stop-Loss
The Tank
This Must Be the Place
United Shades of America Season 5
Wildcats (1986)
Tacoma FD Season 2 (Feb. 3)
In Other Words (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Lovers (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors (Feb. 5)
Irresistible (2020) (Feb. 6)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty (Feb. 6)
We Bare Bears: The Movie (Feb. 7)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner (Feb. 12)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (Feb. 12)
The Book of Eli (Feb. 13)
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Feb. 15)
The Killer Truth Season 1 (Feb. 19)
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episodes 1–12 (Dubbed) (Feb. 20)
Lupe (2021) (Feb. 26)
How It Really Happened Season 5 (Feb. 27)
HBO Original Programming
Close Enough Season 2 (Precise date TBA)
Esme & Roy Season 2 (Precise date TBA)
The Investigation
Fake Famous (Feb. 2)
Haute Dog (Feb. 4)
The Head (Feb. 4)
Black Art: In the Absence of Light (Feb. 9)
There Is No “I” in Threesome (Feb. 11)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 (Feb. 14)
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed) (Feb. 18)
Ben 10 Season 4B (Feb. 18)
It’s a Sin (Feb. 18)
Beartown (Feb. 22)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Feb. 23)
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Finalists
A Rodeo Film (Feb. 2)
A Storybook Ending (HBO) (Feb. 2)
Black Boy Joy (Feb. 2)
The Cypher (Feb. 2)
Dolapo Is Fine (Feb. 2)
Premieres
Earwig and the Witch (Feb. 5)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Feb. 13)
Tom & Jerry (Feb. 26)
Amazon
Must Watch
Dazed and Confused
Good Watch
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Kiki
Notes on a Scandal
The Prestige
Shanghai Noon
There’s Something About Mary
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me
Catfish (Feb. 16)
Valentine’s Watch
Coming to America
Just Wright
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Binge Watch
Billions Seasons 1-3
City on a Hill Season 1
Mercy Street Season 1
One On One Season 1–5
The White Princess Season 1
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men Season 1
Henry Louis Gates Watch
African American Lives Season 1
Black in Latin America Season 1
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Family Watch
What’s New Scooby-Doo? Season 1
Sonic The Hedgehog (Feb. 18)
Worse Than A Bug’s Life Watch
Antz (1998)
If You’re Bored
19-2 Season 1
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine
Butter and Brown Season 1
Civil War Journal Season 1
Courageous
Down to Earth (2001)
Faster With Finnegan Season 1
For the Love of Jason Season 1
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Game Seasons 1-3
Genealogy Roadshow Season 1
How She Move
The Ides of March
I Killed My BFF Season 1
Imagine That
I Married Joan Season 1
The Last Appeal
Love by Accident
Love by the 10th Date
Raiders of Ghost City Season 1
Safe House Season 1
SMOOCH
The Spy Next Door
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias) Season 3 (Feb. 5)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)
The Informer (2020) (Feb. 26)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Feb. 26)
Amazon Originals
Tell Me Your Secrets Series Premiere
Bliss (Feb. 5)
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Feb. 12)
Clifford New Episodes (Feb. 12)
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres Season 1 (Feb. 19)
Hulu
Must Watch
Nomadland (Feb. 19)
Good Watch
9 to 5
Affliction
American Psycho
Crimes of the Heart
District 9
Downhill Racer
Everything Must Go
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hello, My Name is Doris
The Omen (1976)
Possessor
The Prince of Tides
The Shootist
Sideways (2004)
Waking Ned Devine
Witness
12 Hour Shift (Feb. 4)
You’re Next (Feb. 12)
The Shape of Water (Feb. 15)
Logan Lucky (Feb. 17)
Dredd (Feb.23)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Feb. 26)
Valentine’s Watch
Some Kind of Wonderful
You’ve Got Mail
Trekkie Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Family Watch
Sonic the Hedgehog (Feb. 18)
Nostalgia Watch
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Mars Attacks!
Oldies Watch
The Bellboy (1960)
Cinderfella
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Patsy (1964)
Shirley Valentine
Problematic Watch
The Tenant (1976)
If You’re Bored
60 Days In Season 6
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
American Psycho 2
Ancient Aliens Season 14
Bug (1975)
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Employee of the Month (2006)
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1
From Hell
G.I. Jane (1997)
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Happy Tears
Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hitman’s Run
Jane Austen’s Mafia!
Jennifer 8
The Juror
Kings of Pain Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 10
Me, Myself and Irene
Mommy Is a Murderer (2020)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Damien - Omen II
Only God Forgives
Pawn Stars Seasons 11 & 12
Phase IV (1974)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1
Tempted by Danger (2020)
Teresa’s Tattoo
Turbulence (1997)
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2
Van Wilder: Party Liaison
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
You Laugh but It’s True
The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1 (Feb. 2)
Antebellum (Feb. 5)
Then Came You (2019) (Feb. 11)
2067 (Feb. 12)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15 (Feb. 15)
Dragnificent! Season 1 (Feb. 15)
House Hunters International Seasons 139 & 140 (Feb. 15)
House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Feb. 15)
Lost Girls and Love Hotels (Feb. 15)
Property Brothers Season 14 (Feb. 15)
Southern Gothic Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Witches of Salem Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1 (Feb. 16)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 (Feb. 16)
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1 (Feb. 16)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)
Spring Baking Championship Season 7 (Feb. 23)
Season Premieres
Harrow Season 3 (Feb. 7)
Hip Hop Uncovered Series Premiere (Feb. 13)
Good Trouble Season 3 (Feb. 18)
Snowfall Season 4 (Feb. 25)
Hulu Original Programming
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears” (Feb. 5)
Into the Dark: Tentacles (Feb. 12)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Feb.26)
