The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Stills from each of the movies in a mosaic art style: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall smile at the camera; Dermot Mulroney talks to Julia Roberts with his arm around her shoulder; An amphibious-looking creature looks at the camera; Frances McDormand looks off into the distance.
Coming to America, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Shape of Water, and Nomadland are just a few of the titles streaming this month. Photos by Paramount Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, and Searchlight Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Parker Sawyers and Henry Golding sit across from each other at a set table. A lake recedes into the distance behind them.
Parker Sawyers and Henry Golding in Monsoon. Peccadillo Pictures
Must Watch
Inception 

Good Watch
The Bank Job (2008)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island 
Zathura 
Middle of Nowhere (2012) (Feb. 11)
Monsoon (2019) (Feb. 13)
The Conjuring (Feb. 21)
The Conjuring 2 (Feb. 21)
Captain Fantastic (Feb. 26)
Our Idiot Brother (Feb. 26)

Valentine’s Watch
Eat Pray Love 
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Binge Watch
Good Girls Season 3 (Feb. 16)

Family Watch
iCarly Seasons 1-2 (Feb. 8)

If You’re Bored
Beverly Hills Ninja 
Love Daily Season 1
My Dead Ex Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 
The Patriot (2000)
The Unsetting Season 1
Zac and Mia Seasons 1–2
The Sinner: Jamie (Feb. 6)
War Dogs (2016) (Feb.8)
The World We Make (Feb. 10)
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 (Feb. 24)
No Escape (2015) (Feb. 26)

Netflix Programming
Kid Cosmic (Feb. 2)
Mighty Express Season 2 (Feb.2)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2 (Feb. 2)
All My Friends Are Dead (Feb. 3)
Black Beach (Feb. 3)
Firefly Lane (Feb. 3)
Hache Season 2 (Feb. 5)
Invisible City (Feb. 5)
The Last Paradiso (Feb. 5)
Little Big Women (Feb. 5)
Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
Space Sweepers (Feb. 5)
Strip Down, Rise Up (Feb. 5)
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (Feb. 5)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Feb. 10)
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Feb. 10)
Capitani (Feb. 11)
Layla Majnun (Feb. 11)
Red Dot (Feb. 11)
Squared Love (Feb. 11)
Buried by the Bernards (Feb. 12)
Nadiya Bakes (Feb. 12)
Hate by Dani Rovira (Feb. 12)
To All the Boys: Always And Forever (Feb. 12)
Xico’s Journey (Feb. 12)
The Crew (Feb. 15)
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Feb. 16)
Behind Her Eyes (Feb. 17)
Hello, Me! (Feb. 17)
MeatEater Season 9 Part 2 (Feb. 17)
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Feb. 18)
I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)
Tribes of Europa (Feb. 19)
Classmates Minus (Feb. 20)
Brian Regan: On The Rocks (Feb. 23)
Pelé (Feb. 23)
Canine Intervention (Feb. 24)
Ginny & Georgia (Feb. 24)
Geez & Ann (Feb. 25)
High-Rise Invasion (Feb. 25)
Bigfoot Family (Feb. 26)
Caught by a Wave (Feb. 26)
Crazy About Her (Feb. 26)

HBO Max

Robert Lonsdale, holding a notepad and pen, sits on the edge of a bed with Michaela Coel.
Robert Lonsdale and Michaela Coel in Chewing Gum. E4
Must Watch
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
The Graduate 
The Matrix 
Unforgiven (1992)
Dunkirk (Feb. 12)

Good Watch
Backdraft 
Drumline (Extended Version)
Get Shorty 
Growing Up Milwaukee 
The Last Exorcism (Extended Version)
Life of Pi 
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior 
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Presumed Innocent 
Sling Blade 
Sunshine Cleaning 
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Training Day
Up in the Air (2009)
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (Feb. 15)
Argo (Extended Version) (Feb. 20)
Blade Runner 2049 (Feb. 26)
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Feb. 27)

Valentine’s Watch
Lars and the Real Girl 
Love & Basketball 
The Lucky One

Binge Watch
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories Season 5
Gen:Lock Season 1 (Feb. 9)
Hot Ones Season 1 (Feb. 15)

DC Watch
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever 
Batman Returns 
Batman (1989)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Justice League 
Justice League Unlimited
Man of Steel 
Aquaman (Feb. 5)
The Batman (Feb. 15)
Static Shock (Feb. 15)

Jigsaw Watch
Saw (Extended Version)
Saw II (Director’s Cut)
Saw III (Director’s Cut)
Saw IV (Director’s Cut) 
Saw V (Director’s Cut)
Saw VI (Director’s Cut)
Saw: The Final Chapter (Director’s Cut)

Family Watch
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember 
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery 
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 
The Goonies 
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
The Matrix Reloaded 
The Matrix Revolutions
Selena (1997)
Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (Feb. 27)

Oldies Watch
Captain Blood (1935)
Giant

If You’re Bored
All Good Things (2010)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
American Style (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
Be Cool 
Butter (2012)
Deep Down (2021)
The Four Feathers (2002)
Get a Job (2016)
Getting Even With Dad 
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II 
Head of the Class
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
La Deuda (2021)
Lay the Favorite
Monkey Shines
My Bloody Valentine 3-D
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter
Outbreak 
Pathfinder (Director’s Cut) (2007)
Raw Deal (1986)
Robot Chicken Season 10B
Safe House (2012)
The Shadow (1994)
Stop-Loss 
The Tank 
This Must Be the Place 
United Shades of America Season 5
Wildcats (1986)
Tacoma FD Season 2 (Feb. 3)
In Other Words (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Lovers (Feb. 5)
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors (Feb. 5)
Irresistible (2020) (Feb. 6)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty (Feb. 6)
We Bare Bears: The Movie (Feb. 7)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner (Feb. 12)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (Feb. 12)
The Book of Eli (Feb. 13)
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Feb. 15)
The Killer Truth Season 1 (Feb. 19)
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episodes 1–12  (Dubbed) (Feb. 20)
Lupe (2021) (Feb. 26)
How It Really Happened Season 5 (Feb. 27)

HBO Original Programming
Close Enough Season 2 (Precise date TBA)
Esme & Roy Season 2 (Precise date TBA)
The Investigation 
Fake Famous (Feb. 2)
Haute Dog (Feb. 4)
The Head (Feb. 4)
Black Art: In the Absence of Light (Feb. 9)
There Is No “I” in Threesome (Feb. 11)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 (Feb. 14)
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed) (Feb. 18)
Ben 10 Season 4B (Feb. 18)
It’s a Sin (Feb. 18)
Beartown (Feb. 22)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Feb. 23)

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Finalists
A Rodeo Film  (Feb. 2)
A Storybook Ending (HBO) (Feb. 2)
Black Boy Joy (Feb. 2)
The Cypher (Feb. 2)
Dolapo Is Fine (Feb. 2)

Premieres
Earwig and the Witch (Feb. 5)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Feb. 13)
Tom & Jerry (Feb. 26)

Amazon

Paula Patton, Queen Latifah and Common, all wearing formal wear, talk to each other.
Paula Patton, Queen Latifah, and Common in Just Wright. Fox Searchlight.
Must Watch
Dazed and Confused 

Good Watch
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!
Hitsville: The Making of Motown 
Kiki
Notes on a Scandal 
The Prestige
Shanghai Noon 
There’s Something About Mary
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me 
Catfish (Feb. 16)

Valentine’s Watch
Coming to America
Just Wright
Moulin Rouge (2001)

Binge Watch
Billions Seasons 1-3
City on a Hill Season 1
Mercy Street Season 1
One On One Season 1–5
The White Princess Season 1
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men Season 1

Henry Louis Gates Watch
African American Lives Season 1
Black in Latin America Season 1
Finding Your Roots Season 1

Family Watch
What’s New Scooby-Doo? Season 1
Sonic The Hedgehog (Feb. 18)

Worse Than A Bug’s Life Watch
Antz (1998)

If You’re Bored
19-2 Season 1
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine 
Butter and Brown Season 1
Civil War Journal Season 1
Courageous
Down to Earth (2001)
Faster With Finnegan Season 1
For the Love of Jason Season 1
The Haunting In Connecticut 
The Game Seasons 1-3
Genealogy Roadshow Season 1
How She Move
The Ides of March 
I Killed My BFF Season 1
Imagine That
I Married Joan Season 1
The Last Appeal 
Love by Accident 
Love by the 10th Date 
Raiders of Ghost City Season 1
Safe House Season 1
SMOOCH
The Spy Next Door
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias) Season 3 (Feb. 5)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)
The Informer (2020) (Feb. 26)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Feb. 26)

Amazon Originals
Tell Me Your Secrets Series Premiere
Bliss (Feb. 5)
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Feb. 12)
Clifford New Episodes (Feb. 12)
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres Season 1 (Feb. 19)

Hulu

Tom Hanks waves to someone off camera as Meg Ryan stands smiling next to him.
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail. Warner Bros.
Must Watch
Nomadland (Feb. 19)

Good Watch
9 to 5
Affliction
American Psycho 
Crimes of the Heart 
District 9
Downhill Racer 
Everything Must Go
Grosse Pointe Blank 
Hello, My Name is Doris
The Omen (1976)
Possessor
The Prince of Tides 
The Shootist 
Sideways (2004)
Waking Ned Devine
Witness
12 Hour Shift (Feb. 4)
You’re Next (Feb. 12)
The Shape of Water (Feb. 15)
Logan Lucky (Feb. 17)
Dredd (Feb.23)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Feb. 26)

Valentine’s Watch
Some Kind of Wonderful
You’ve Got Mail 

Trekkie Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Family Watch
Sonic the Hedgehog (Feb. 18)

Nostalgia Watch
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker 
Mars Attacks! 

Oldies Watch
The Bellboy (1960)
Cinderfella
Girls! Girls! Girls! 
The Patsy (1964)
Shirley Valentine 

Problematic Watch
The Tenant (1976)

If You’re Bored
60 Days In Season 6
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story 
American Psycho 2 
Ancient Aliens Season 14 
Bug (1975)
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Employee of the Month (2006)
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1 
From Hell
G.I. Jane (1997)
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness 
Happy Tears 
Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia 
Hitman’s Run 
Jane Austen’s Mafia! 
Jennifer 8
The Juror 
Kings of Pain Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 10
Me, Myself and Irene 
Mommy Is a Murderer (2020)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Damien - Omen II 
Only God Forgives 
Pawn Stars Seasons 11 & 12
Phase IV (1974)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1
Tempted by Danger (2020)
Teresa’s Tattoo 
Turbulence (1997)
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2 
Van Wilder: Party Liaison 
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 
You Laugh but It’s True 
The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1 (Feb. 2) 
Antebellum (Feb. 5)
Then Came You (2019) (Feb. 11)
2067 (Feb. 12)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15 (Feb. 15)
Dragnificent! Season 1 (Feb. 15)
House Hunters International Seasons 139 & 140 (Feb. 15)
House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Feb. 15)
Lost Girls and Love Hotels (Feb. 15)
Property Brothers Season 14 (Feb. 15)
Southern Gothic Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Witches of Salem Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1 (Feb. 16)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 (Feb. 16)
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1 (Feb. 16)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (Feb. 16)
Spring Baking Championship Season 7 (Feb. 23)

Season Premieres
Harrow Season 3 (Feb. 7) 
Hip Hop Uncovered Series Premiere (Feb. 13) 
Good Trouble Season 3 (Feb. 18)
Snowfall Season 4 (Feb. 25)
 
Hulu Original Programming
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears” (Feb. 5)
Into the Dark: Tentacles (Feb. 12)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Feb.26)

