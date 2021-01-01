The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
The Departed
Goodfellas
Good Watch
Catch Me if You Can
Cool Hand Luke
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Enter the Dragon
Good Hair
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) (Jan. 5)
Radium Girls (Jan. 16)
Accomplice (Jan. 27)
Binge Watch
Last Tango in Halifax Season 4 (Jan. 12)
The Magicians Season 5 (Jan. 15)
Family Watch
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (Jan. 15)
Nostalgia Watch
Mystic Pizza
Hook (Jan. 15)
If You’re Bored
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Blue Streak
Can’t Hardly Wait
The Creative Brain
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways Season 1-2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Striptease
LA’s Finest Season 1 (Jan. 5)
Spring Breakers (Jan. 10)
The Intouchables (Jan. 11)
An Imperfect Murder (Jan. 13)
Henry Danger Seasons 1-3 (Jan. 15)
Kuroko’s Basketball Season 1 (Jan. 15)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (Jan. 15)
A Monster Calls (Jan. 16)
Homefront (2013) (Jan. 18)
Sightless (Jan. 20)
Fatima (2020) (Jan. 31)
Netflix Programming
Dream Home Makeover Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Jan. 2)
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Jan. 5)
History of Swear Words (Jan. 5)
¡Nailed It! México Season 3 (Jan.5)
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (Jan. 6)
Surviving Death (Jan. 6)
Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Jan. 6)
Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)
Charming (Jan. 8)
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Jan. 8)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 5 (Jan. 8)
Lupin (Jan. 8)
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Jan. 8)
Pretend It’s a City (Jan. 8)
Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Jan. 8)
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Jan. 11)
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Jan. 13)
Bling Empire (Jan. 15)
Carmen Sandiego Season 4 (Jan. 15)
Disenchantment Part 3 (Jan. 15)
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Jan. 15)
Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
Hello Ninja Season 4 (Jan. 19)
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Jan. 20)
Spycraft (Jan. 20)
Call My Agent! Season 4 (Jan. 21)
Blown Away Season 2 (Jan. 22)
Busted! Season 3 (Jan. 22)
Fate: The Winx Saga (Jan. 22)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Jan. 22)
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Jan. 22)
The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Jan. 23)
Go Dog Go (Jan. 26)
Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)
Below Zero (Bajocero) (Jan. 29)
The Dig (Jan. 29)
Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Jan. 29)
HBO Max
Must Watch
All the President’s Men
Dog Day Afternoon
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mulholland Dr.
No Country for Old Men
Pulp Fiction
Roots (1977)
This Is Spinal Tap
Reservoir Dogs (Jan. 12)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (Jan. 16)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (Jan. 16)
Good Watch
42nd Street (1933)
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
A Better Life
Blade
The Color Purple
The Electric Horseman
Escape From New York
Happy-Go-Lucky
Kong: Skull Island
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
March of the Penguins
Margaret (Extended Version)
Miss Firecracker
Mystic River
Ocean’s 8
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Producers (1968)
Purple Rain
A Star Is Born (2018)
V for Vendetta
You Can Count on Me
The King of Staten Island (Jan. 9)
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (Jan. 12)
Blue Valentine (Jan. 12)
The Escape Artist (Jan. 12)
Get Carter (Jan. 12)
Hecho en Mexico, 2012 (Jan. 12)
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (Jan. 12)
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (Jan. 12)
Lovely & Amazing (Jan. 12)
The Man Who Would Be King (Jan. 12)
Mud (2013) (Jan. 12)
The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl (Jan. 12)
Promare (Jan. 12)
Ride Your Wave (Jan. 12)
Tender Mercies (Jan. 12)
The Visitor (Jan. 12)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Jan. 15)
Problematic Watch
Chinatown
Binge Watch
Gossip Girl
The Jellies
Pushing Daisies
Snowpiercer Season 1
Warrior Seasons 1 & 2
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (Jan. 9)
Miracle Workers Season 2 (Jan. 10)
The Wayans Bros (Jan. 15)
The New Adventures of Old Christine (Jan. 22)
Everwood (Jan. 19)
At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 (Jan. 20)
C.B. Strike Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Person of Interest (Jan. 23)
Babylon 5 (Jan. 26)
DC Watch
Batman Begins
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Death in the Family
Batman: Hush
Batman: The Animated Series
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Green Lantern
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Superman: Doomsday
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman Returns
Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007 (Jan. 12)
Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006 (Jan. 12)
Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010 (Jan. 12)
Vixen (Jan. 12)
Family Watch
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Codename: Kids Next Door
Craig of the Creek Season 2
Ed, Edd n Eddy
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happy Feet
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Ben 10 Season 4A (Jan. 9)
Ollie & Moon Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 12)
Ghibli Watch
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (Jan. 12)
Nostalgia Watch
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Notebook
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Revenge of the Nerds
Swimfan
Earth Girls Are Easy (Jan. 12)
Meatballs (1979) (Jan. 12)
What I Like About You (Jan. 29)
Thirst Watch
Magic Mike
Spooky Watch
The Conjuring
Courage the Cowardly Dog
The Exorcist
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Se7en
Willard
Scream (1996) (Jan. 8)
Stephen King’s It (1990) (Jan. 15)
Poltergeist (1982) (Jan. 15)
The Mummy (Jan. 30)
The Mummy Returns (Jan. 30)
The Scorpion King (Jan. 30)
If You’re Bored
12 oz. Mouse Seasons 1 & 2
Apple & Onion Season 1B
Check It Out! With Steve Brule
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral
El Amor No Puede Esperar (aka Love Can’t Wait)
Flashpoint
The General’s Daughter
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
He Said She Said
Heaven Help Us
The Infamous Future
Little Con Lili
Loiter Squad
Ma
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D
Piter
Ready Player One
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love
Rollerball (2002)
Shallow Hal
The Three Stooges (2012)
TMNT
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies
Underclassman
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version)
Walk of Shame
Worth Winning
The High Note (Jan. 2)
Patriot’s Day (Jan. 8)
Squish Season 1 (Jan. 8)
Against the Wild (Jan. 12)
Against the Wild 2 (Jan. 12)
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (Jan. 12)
Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (Jan. 12)
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (Jan. 12)
An Elephant’s Journey (Jan. 12)
La Mujer de Mi Hermano (Jan. 12)
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (Jan. 12)
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (Jan. 12)
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team Jan. 12)
Leapfrog: Numberland (Jan. 12)
Lost and Delirious (Jan. 12)
Love and Sex (Jan. 12)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (Jan. 12)
A Mermaid’s Tale (Jan. 12)
Mistress (1992) (Jan. 12)
Mother’s Day (Jan. 12)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (Jan. 12)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (Jan. 12)
Other Parents Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 12)
Pinocchio (2012) (Jan. 12)
Righteous Kill (Jan. 12)
Sprung (Jan. 12)
The Spy Next Door (Jan. 12)
Thanks for Sharing (Jan. 12)
Turtle Tale (Jan. 12)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut Season 1 (Jan. 15)
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (Jan. 15)
Eve (Jan. 16)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 1C (Jan. 21)
Don’t Let Go (Jan. 23)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Jan. 26)
¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!) (Jan. 29)
HBO Original Programming
Search Party Season 4 Premiere
Gomorrah Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 21)
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob Special Episode Premiere (Jan. 24)
Premieres
The Little Things (Jan. 29)
Painting With John Series Premiere (Jan. 22)
Axios Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 31)
30 Coins Series Premiere (Jan. 3)
Tiger Two-Part Documentary Premiere (Jan. 10)
Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 Premiere (Jan. 15)
C.B. Strike: Lethal White Limited Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Amazon
Must Watch
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Good Watch
Bloody Sunday
Brothers
The Brothers McMullen
Cloverfield
The Cooler
Donnie Brasco
Face/Off
The Firm
In & Out
Last of the Mohicans
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Places in the Heart
Pride
Salt
Soul Food
Star Trek Beyond
The Town
The Truman Show
When a Man Loves a Woman
Wonder Boys
Binge Watch
Dexter Seasons 1–8
Jazz
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Simply Ming Season 14
The Universe Season 1
Grantchester Season 5 (Jan. 19)
Family Watch
Baby Looney Tunes Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Peggy Sue Got Married
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Vampire In Brooklyn
Spooky Watch
Arachnophobia
Signs
Gretel & Hansel (2020) (Jan. 7)
Alone (2020) (Jan. 18)
Western Watch
The Brass Legend
Gun Duel in Durango
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Quick and the Dead
Ride Out for Revenge
The Sons of Katie Elder
If You’re Bored
1900
Ancient Civilizations of North America Season 1
Beecham House Season 1
Bringing up Bates Season 1
Broken Arrow (1996)
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise Season 1
Chaplin
Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)
Coneheads
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Devil’s Own
Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
I Survived … Beyond and Back Season 1
The Interview
Kiss the Girls
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Legion
Like a Boss
The Longest Yard
Love the Coopers
Major League (2015)
A Night at the Roxbury
The Peacemaker
Premonition
Push
Regarding Henry
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 1
Texas Metal Season 1
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
Where Hope Grows
Mighty Oak (Jan. 6)
The Silencing (Jan. 8)
The Rhythm Section (Jan. 11)
Tandav Season 1 (Jan. 15)
Pandora Season 2 (Jan. 18)
Chick Fight (Jan. 29)
Mortal (Jan. 29)
Amazon Originals
Herself (Jan. 8)
One Night in Miami (Jan. 15)
Flack Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Jessy and Nessy (Jan. 22)
Hulu
Must Watch
Boogie Nights
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Love and Basketball
The Princess Bride
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Good Watch
American Gigolo
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Bloody Sunday
Breakdown
The Brothers McMullen
Changing Lanes
Cloverfield
The Cooler
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
The Dead Zone
Donnie Brasco
The Duff
Face/Off
The Firm
Hell or High Water
In & Out
Internal Affairs
Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut
The Longest Yard
Major League (1989)
More Than a Game
Places in the Heart
Pride
Save Yourselves
Salt
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek: First Contact
The Truman Show
Wonder Boys
Young Adult
Binge Watch
Vanderpump Rules Season 8 (Jan. 7)
One-Punch Man Season 2 (Jan. 10)
The Haves and Have Nots Season 7B (Jan. 27)
Family Watch
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Night at the Museum
Shrek
Puppy Bowl Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Jan. 20)
Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Footloose (1984)
Hot Shots!
Indecent Proposal
Look Who’s Talking
Lost in Space
Walking Tall
Western Watch
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hondo
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Quick and the Dead
The Sons of Katie Elder
Spooky Watch
Arachnophobia
Cujo (1983)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Super Dark Times
Gretel & Hansel (2020) (Jan. 7)
Lights Out (Jan. 11)
Alone (2020) (Jan. 14)
If You’re Bored
1900
1900 (Extended Cut)
A Night at the Roxbury
The Arrival
Bad Company
Blood Diamond
Blow
Broken Arrow (1996)
Bully
Chaplin
Coneheads
Constantine
The Core
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Enemy at the Gates
The Foot Fist Way
Frozen (2010)
The Gift
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting
How Do You Know
Kiss the Girls
The Ladies Man
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Like a Boss
Look Who’s Talking Now
Look Who’s Talking Too
The Mexican
Mousehunt
My Best Friend’s Girl
New in Town
Paycheck
The Peacemaker
Poseidon
Push
Regarding Henry
The Relic
The Rules of Attraction
Selena
Soul Plane
Species
Star Kid
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
The Three Musketeers
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
War
Where Hope Grows
Boruto Season 1 (Jan. 5)
Mighty Oak (Jan. 6)
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3 (Jan. 8)
Celebs Go Dating Complete Seasons 6–8 (Jan. 8)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (Jan. 8)
The Rhythm Section (Jan. 11)
Everyone Is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Jan. 13)
The Secrets We Keep (2020) (Jan. 14)
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 (Jan. 17)
No Escape (Jan. 17)
I Don’t Know How She Does It (Jan. 18)
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
A Very Brady Renovation Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Car Kings Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Cutthroat Kitchen Complete Season 14 (Jan. 20)
Gold Rush Complete Season 10 (Jan. 20)
House Hunters International Complete Season 138 (Jan. 20)
House Hunters Complete Season 163 (Jan. 20)
Property Brothers: Forever Home Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
River Monsters Complete Season 9 (Jan. 20)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Rock the Block Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Save My Skin Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)
Worst Bakers in America Complete Season 2 (Jan. 20)
Worst Cooks in America Complete Season 17 (Jan. 20)
Terra Willy (Jan. 22)
Jann Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 29)
Season Premieres
The Rookie Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 4)
The Bachelor Season 25 Premiere (Jan. 5)
The Wall Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 5)
Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 6)
Name That Tune Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 7)
The Chase Series Premiere (Jan. 8)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Series Premiere (Jan. 8)
The Hustler Series Premiere (Jan. 8)
Mr. Mayor Series Premiere (Jan. 8)
A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 12)
Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 13)
The Resident Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 13)
Call Your Mother Series Premiere (Jan. 14)
9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 19)
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 19)
Grown-ish Season 3B Premiere (Jan. 22)
Mixed-ish Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 27)
Hulu Original Programming
Endlings Season 2 (Jan. 15)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise Premiere (Jan. 15)
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself Premiere (Jan. 22)
The Sister Season 1 (Jan. 22)