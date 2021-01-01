The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

The Departed

Goodfellas

Good Watch

Catch Me if You Can

Cool Hand Luke

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Enter the Dragon

Good Hair

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Superbad

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) (Jan. 5)

Radium Girls (Jan. 16)

Accomplice (Jan. 27)

Binge Watch

Last Tango in Halifax Season 4 (Jan. 12)

The Magicians Season 5 (Jan. 15)

Family Watch

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (Jan. 15)

Sign up for the Slate Culture newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Nostalgia Watch

Mystic Pizza

Hook (Jan. 15)

If You’re Bored

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Blue Streak

Can’t Hardly Wait

The Creative Brain

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways Season 1-2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Striptease

LA’s Finest Season 1 (Jan. 5)

Spring Breakers (Jan. 10)

The Intouchables (Jan. 11)

An Imperfect Murder (Jan. 13)

Henry Danger Seasons 1-3 (Jan. 15)

Kuroko’s Basketball Season 1 (Jan. 15)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (Jan. 15)

A Monster Calls (Jan. 16)

Homefront (2013) (Jan. 18)

Sightless (Jan. 20)

Fatima (2020) (Jan. 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix Programming

Dream Home Makeover Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Jan. 2)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Jan. 5)

History of Swear Words (Jan. 5)

¡Nailed It! México Season 3 (Jan.5)

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (Jan. 6)

Surviving Death (Jan. 6)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Jan. 6)

Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)

Charming (Jan. 8)

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Jan. 8)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 5 (Jan. 8)

Lupin (Jan. 8)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Jan. 8)

Pretend It’s a City (Jan. 8)

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Jan. 8)

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Jan. 11)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Jan. 13)

Bling Empire (Jan. 15)

Carmen Sandiego Season 4 (Jan. 15)

Disenchantment Part 3 (Jan. 15)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Jan. 15)

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)

Hello Ninja Season 4 (Jan. 19)

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Jan. 20)

Spycraft (Jan. 20)

Call My Agent! Season 4 (Jan. 21)

Blown Away Season 2 (Jan. 22)

Busted! Season 3 (Jan. 22)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Jan. 22)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Jan. 22)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Jan. 22)

The White Tiger (Jan. 22)

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Jan. 23)

Go Dog Go (Jan. 26)

Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Jan. 29)

The Dig (Jan. 29)

Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Jan. 29)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

All the President’s Men

Dog Day Afternoon

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mulholland Dr.

No Country for Old Men

Pulp Fiction

Roots (1977)

This Is Spinal Tap

Reservoir Dogs (Jan. 12)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (Jan. 16)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (Jan. 16)

Good Watch

42nd Street (1933)

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman

A Better Life

Blade

The Color Purple

The Electric Horseman

Escape From New York

Happy-Go-Lucky

Kong: Skull Island

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

March of the Penguins

Margaret (Extended Version)

Miss Firecracker

Mystic River

Ocean’s 8

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Producers (1968)

Purple Rain

A Star Is Born (2018)

V for Vendetta

You Can Count on Me

The King of Staten Island (Jan. 9)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (Jan. 12)

Blue Valentine (Jan. 12)

The Escape Artist (Jan. 12)

Get Carter (Jan. 12)

Hecho en Mexico, 2012 (Jan. 12)

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (Jan. 12)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (Jan. 12)

Lovely & Amazing (Jan. 12)

The Man Who Would Be King (Jan. 12)

Mud (2013) (Jan. 12)

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl (Jan. 12)

Promare (Jan. 12)

Ride Your Wave (Jan. 12)

Tender Mercies (Jan. 12)

The Visitor (Jan. 12)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Jan. 15)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Problematic Watch

Chinatown

Binge Watch

Gossip Girl

The Jellies

Pushing Daisies

Snowpiercer Season 1

Warrior Seasons 1 & 2

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (Jan. 9)

Miracle Workers Season 2 (Jan. 10)

The Wayans Bros (Jan. 15)

The New Adventures of Old Christine (Jan. 22)

Everwood (Jan. 19)

At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 (Jan. 20)

C.B. Strike Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Person of Interest (Jan. 23)

Babylon 5 (Jan. 26)

DC Watch

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman: Death in the Family

Batman: Hush

Batman: The Animated Series

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Green Lantern

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Superman: Doomsday

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman Returns

Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007 (Jan. 12)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006 (Jan. 12)

Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010 (Jan. 12)

Vixen (Jan. 12)

Advertisement

Family Watch

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Codename: Kids Next Door

Craig of the Creek Season 2

Ed, Edd n Eddy

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happy Feet

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Ben 10 Season 4A (Jan. 9)

Ollie & Moon Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 12)

Ghibli Watch

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (Jan. 12)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Notebook

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Revenge of the Nerds

Swimfan

Earth Girls Are Easy (Jan. 12)

Meatballs (1979) (Jan. 12)

What I Like About You (Jan. 29)

Thirst Watch

Magic Mike

Spooky Watch

The Conjuring

Courage the Cowardly Dog

The Exorcist

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Se7en

Willard

Scream (1996) (Jan. 8)

Stephen King’s It (1990) (Jan. 15)

Poltergeist (1982) (Jan. 15)

The Mummy (Jan. 30)

The Mummy Returns (Jan. 30)

The Scorpion King (Jan. 30)

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

12 oz. Mouse Seasons 1 & 2

Apple & Onion Season 1B

Check It Out! With Steve Brule

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral

El Amor No Puede Esperar (aka Love Can’t Wait)

Flashpoint

The General’s Daughter

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

He Said She Said

Heaven Help Us

The Infamous Future

Little Con Lili

Loiter Squad

Ma

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D

Piter

Ready Player One

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love

Rollerball (2002)

Shallow Hal

The Three Stooges (2012)

TMNT

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies

Underclassman

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version)

Walk of Shame

Worth Winning

The High Note (Jan. 2)

Patriot’s Day (Jan. 8)

Squish Season 1 (Jan. 8)

Against the Wild (Jan. 12)

Against the Wild 2 (Jan. 12)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (Jan. 12)

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (Jan. 12)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (Jan. 12)

An Elephant’s Journey (Jan. 12)

La Mujer de Mi Hermano (Jan. 12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (Jan. 12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (Jan. 12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team Jan. 12)

Leapfrog: Numberland (Jan. 12)

Lost and Delirious (Jan. 12)

Love and Sex (Jan. 12)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (Jan. 12)

A Mermaid’s Tale (Jan. 12)

Mistress (1992) (Jan. 12)

Mother’s Day (Jan. 12)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (Jan. 12)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (Jan. 12)

Other Parents Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 12)

Pinocchio (2012) (Jan. 12)

Righteous Kill (Jan. 12)

Sprung (Jan. 12)

The Spy Next Door (Jan. 12)

Thanks for Sharing (Jan. 12)

Turtle Tale (Jan. 12)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut Season 1 (Jan. 15)

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (Jan. 15)

Eve (Jan. 16)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 1C (Jan. 21)

Don’t Let Go (Jan. 23)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Jan. 26)

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!) (Jan. 29)



HBO Original Programming

Search Party Season 4 Premiere

Gomorrah Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 21)

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob Special Episode Premiere (Jan. 24)



Premieres

The Little Things (Jan. 29)

Painting With John Series Premiere (Jan. 22)

Axios Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 31)

30 Coins Series Premiere (Jan. 3)

Tiger Two-Part Documentary Premiere (Jan. 10)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 Premiere (Jan. 15)

C.B. Strike: Lethal White Limited Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve’s Bayou



Good Watch

Bloody Sunday

Brothers

The Brothers McMullen

Cloverfield

The Cooler

Donnie Brasco

Face/Off

The Firm

In & Out

Last of the Mohicans

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Places in the Heart

Pride

Salt

Soul Food

Star Trek Beyond

The Town

The Truman Show

When a Man Loves a Woman

Wonder Boys

Binge Watch

Dexter Seasons 1–8

Jazz

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Simply Ming Season 14

The Universe Season 1

Grantchester Season 5 (Jan. 19)



Family Watch

Baby Looney Tunes Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

Peggy Sue Got Married

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Vampire In Brooklyn

Advertisement

Spooky Watch

Arachnophobia

Signs

Gretel & Hansel (2020) (Jan. 7)

Alone (2020) (Jan. 18)

Western Watch

The Brass Legend

Gun Duel in Durango

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Quick and the Dead

Ride Out for Revenge

The Sons of Katie Elder

If You’re Bored

1900

Ancient Civilizations of North America Season 1

Beecham House Season 1

Bringing up Bates Season 1

Broken Arrow (1996)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise Season 1

Chaplin

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Coneheads

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Devil’s Own

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

I Survived … Beyond and Back Season 1

The Interview

Kiss the Girls

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Legion

Like a Boss

The Longest Yard

Love the Coopers

Major League (2015)

A Night at the Roxbury

The Peacemaker

Premonition

Push

Regarding Henry

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 1

Texas Metal Season 1

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

Where Hope Grows

Mighty Oak (Jan. 6)

The Silencing (Jan. 8)

The Rhythm Section (Jan. 11)

Tandav Season 1 (Jan. 15)

Pandora Season 2 (Jan. 18)

Chick Fight (Jan. 29)

Mortal (Jan. 29)



Amazon Originals

Herself (Jan. 8)

One Night in Miami (Jan. 15)

Flack Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Jessy and Nessy (Jan. 22)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Boogie Nights

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve’s Bayou

Love and Basketball

The Princess Bride

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Good Watch

American Gigolo

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Bloody Sunday

Breakdown

The Brothers McMullen

Changing Lanes

Cloverfield

The Cooler

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

The Dead Zone

Donnie Brasco

The Duff

Face/Off

The Firm

Hell or High Water

In & Out

Internal Affairs

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut

The Longest Yard

Major League (1989)

More Than a Game

Places in the Heart

Pride

Save Yourselves

Salt

Starman

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek: First Contact

The Truman Show

Wonder Boys

Young Adult

Binge Watch

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 (Jan. 7)

One-Punch Man Season 2 (Jan. 10)

The Haves and Have Nots Season 7B (Jan. 27)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family Watch

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Night at the Museum

Shrek

Puppy Bowl Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Jan. 20)

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Footloose (1984)

Hot Shots!

Indecent Proposal

Look Who’s Talking

Lost in Space

Walking Tall

Western Watch

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hondo

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Quick and the Dead

The Sons of Katie Elder

Spooky Watch

Arachnophobia

Cujo (1983)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Super Dark Times

Gretel & Hansel (2020) (Jan. 7)

Lights Out (Jan. 11)

Alone (2020) (Jan. 14)

If You’re Bored

1900

1900 (Extended Cut)

A Night at the Roxbury

The Arrival

Bad Company

Blood Diamond

Blow

Broken Arrow (1996)

Bully

Chaplin

Coneheads

Constantine

The Core

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Enemy at the Gates

The Foot Fist Way

Frozen (2010)

The Gift

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting

How Do You Know

Kiss the Girls

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Like a Boss

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

The Mexican

Mousehunt

My Best Friend’s Girl

New in Town

Paycheck

The Peacemaker

Poseidon

Push

Regarding Henry

The Relic

The Rules of Attraction

Selena

Soul Plane

Species

Star Kid

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

The Three Musketeers

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

War

Where Hope Grows

Boruto Season 1 (Jan. 5)

Mighty Oak (Jan. 6)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3 (Jan. 8)

Celebs Go Dating Complete Seasons 6–8 (Jan. 8)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (Jan. 8)

The Rhythm Section (Jan. 11)

Everyone Is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Jan. 13)

The Secrets We Keep (2020) (Jan. 14)

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 (Jan. 17)

No Escape (Jan. 17)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (Jan. 18)

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

A Very Brady Renovation Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Car Kings Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Cutthroat Kitchen Complete Season 14 (Jan. 20)

Gold Rush Complete Season 10 (Jan. 20)

House Hunters International Complete Season 138 (Jan. 20)

House Hunters Complete Season 163 (Jan. 20)

Property Brothers: Forever Home Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

River Monsters Complete Season 9 (Jan. 20)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Rock the Block Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Save My Skin Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Complete Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Worst Bakers in America Complete Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Worst Cooks in America Complete Season 17 (Jan. 20)

Terra Willy (Jan. 22)

Jann Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 29)



Season Premieres

The Rookie Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 4)

The Bachelor Season 25 Premiere (Jan. 5)

The Wall Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 5)

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip Series Premiere (Jan. 6)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 6)

Name That Tune Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 7)

The Chase Series Premiere (Jan. 8)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Series Premiere (Jan. 8)

The Hustler Series Premiere (Jan. 8)

Mr. Mayor Series Premiere (Jan. 8)

A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 12)

Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 13)

The Resident Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 13)

Call Your Mother Series Premiere (Jan. 14)

9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 19)

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 19)

Grown-ish Season 3B Premiere (Jan. 22)

Mixed-ish Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 27)



Hulu Original Programming

Endlings Season 2 (Jan. 15)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise Premiere (Jan. 15)

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself Premiere (Jan. 22)

The Sister Season 1 (Jan. 22)