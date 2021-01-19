Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in February.

Must Watch

Goodfellas (Feb. 28)

Good Watch

The Other Guys (Feb. 11)

Hostiles (Feb. 14)

Easy A (Feb. 28)

The Gift (2015) (Feb. 28)

Haywire (Feb. 28)

LA 92 (Feb. 28)

Retribution (2015) (Feb. 28)

Weepie Watch

﻿A Walk to Remember (Feb. 28)

Binge Watch

Bates Motel Seasons 1-5 (Feb. 19)

Nostalgia Watch

Basic Instinct (Feb. 28)

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale 2 (Feb. 24)

Saving Mr. Banks (Feb. 28)

Sweet Sounds of Clint Eastwood Watch

Gran Torino (Feb. 28)

If You’re Bored

Erased (2012) (Feb. 2)

Lila & Eve (Feb. 5)

Woody Woodpecker (Feb. 5)

Don’t Knock Twice (Feb. 7)

Swiped (Feb. 7)

A Bad Moms Christmas (Feb. 10)

Alone in Berlin (Feb. 14)

Brave Miss World: Collection 1 (Feb. 16)

A Haunted House (Feb. 20)

Trespass Against Us (Feb. 21)

The Frozen Ground (Feb. 26)

Little Nicky (Feb. 28)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (Feb. 28)

Sleepover (2004) (Feb. 28)