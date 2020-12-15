Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Wonder Woman: 1984

One of the enduring pieces of pop culture from the ’80s is Oliver Stone’s Wall Street, in which Michael Douglas’ ruthless stockbroker Gordon Gecko extols the virtues of unbridled capitalism. It’s clear that Wonder Woman 1984 is reading from a similar hymn sheet, trying to critique the era of excess by pointing out that the relentless pursuit of More with a capital M is likely to lead to ruin in the long-term. Of course, it could be argued this feels a little insincere coming from Warner Bros, particularly in the light of their recent HBO Max palaver, but even examining this idea solely within the context of the film, the overriding problem is that everything is a little vague.