The Casual Star Wars Fan’s Guide to That Surprise Mandalorian Cameo

How did Lucasfilm recreate a young Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian?

We’ll surely learn more about the particulars from Lucasfilm once the surprise of seeing a familiar face has worn off, but right now the answer is seemingly: in the same way that Rogue One recreated the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin and a young Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, using CGI.

The credits for the finale, “The Rescue,” list Max Lloyd-Jones as “Double for Jedi,” so he is presumably acting as Luke with a digital mask of a young Mark Hamill laid over his face. Hamill himself is listed in the credits—not just thanked or acknowledged, but listed—and is a prolific voice actor, so it’s not out of the question that Luke’s voice is the real deal, also digitally altered. He at least cracked a joke about it on Twitter.

Why are people talking about Sebastian Stan? Was he involved too, somehow?

Sebastian Stan has been a fan favorite to play a young Luke Skywalker, but no, that’s not him, and there’s no official reason to think he’s playing the character any time soon. Still, it was fan clamoring that helped land Rosario Dawson the role of Ahsoka Tano, so it’s understandable that the Stan stans aren’t giving up.

How did Luke know where to find Mando and Baby Yoda?

Remember when Grogu was meditating at that Stonehenge-looking temple on that mountaintop a couple of episodes ago? Ahsoka had told Mando that bringing Grogu to that temple might get the attention of one of the remaining Jedi. Evidently that got Luke’s attention and he came to find a new pupil as he rebuilds the Jedi Order—or tries to. As we know from the new trilogy of movies, Luke tried to teach his nephew Ben Solo (aka Kylo Ren), but Ben turned to the dark side and he and his followers killed Luke’s other students.

So if Baby Yoda is one of Luke’s students, and Kylo Ren and his followers killed Luke’s students, does that mean … ?

This is the new question that will keep me awake at night. (The previous question that kept me awake at night was whether anyone killed Gungi, the rare Wookie Jedi, when Anakin Skywalker and the Emperor’s other henchmen massacred the Jedi younglings.) It seems very unlikely that such a beloved character would get such a gruesome death, even off screen. I’m sure we’ll be seeing him again, if only to sell more merch.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Mandalorian? And if there’s no Baby Yoda, what will it even be about?

The post-credits scene at the end of the finale might give us an idea. Bib Fortuna, who was like chief of staff for Jabba the Hutt, has apparently been living quite well since his boss’s death in Return of the Jedi. Fennec Shand and Boba Fett return to Jabba’s Palace to kill him, and a title card teases The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021. That’s around the time we would’ve expected a new season of The Mandalorian, so this might be no mere spinoff but a change of pace for Season 3.

Otherwise, the finale ended with Mando accidentally in possession of the Darksaber that will determine the fate of Mandalore (whoever possesses it rules the planet) and in the company of Bo-Katan, the planet’s would-be ruler. Seems like a natural storyline for a show called The Mandalorian.