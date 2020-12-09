Watch Stephen Colbert Celebrate 15 Years of the Slate Political Gabfest

Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert featured some familiar voices for Slate podcast listeners. To help celebrate 15 years of his “favorite podcast that isn’t about The Lord of the Rings,” Colbert spoke with the hosts of the Political Gabfest: Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson.

Colbert opened the segment by describing the Political Gabfest as his “gateway drug for podcasts” before delving into a little Gabfest history with the hosts. “The first producer of the show, Andy Bowers, said that he wanted a show where it would be like hanging out at the bar with the panelists on TV after the show,” Bazelon explained to the comedian. “Luckily for us, no one really listened to the show for the first year or more, so we did feel like we were just hanging out.”

The guests then went on to show Colbert what they do best: gab about politics, including Trump’s presidential pardons. You can watch the full exchange in the clip above, or catch the Political Gabfest’s anniversary live show here.