It’s been one of the strangest years in American history, with an unprecedented pandemic devastating the country and, much more importantly, completely disrupting the entertainment industry. As 2020 lurches towards its conclusion and the various guilds and academies start deciding which films from this year’s limited output to honor with awards, one question is on everyone’s lips: Will “Tiny Horse,” a Saturday Night Live sketch in which Timothée Chalamet sings a song to a tiny horse, win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Tiny Horse, astounding the world?

Advertisement

According to industry experts, probably not.