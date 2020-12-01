Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Stills from each of the movies in a mosaic art style: Jimmy Stewart sits at the bedside of Margaret Sullavan; Bernie Mac looks at the camera; Daniel Day-Lewis wears a suit with a bowtie and stands by a wooden table; Maggie Cheung wearing a flowing white dress stands in the desert holding a sword aloft.
Phantom Thread, The Bernie Mac Show, Hero, and The Shop Around the Corner are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Laurie Sparham /Focus Features, Stars, Miramax Films, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Alex Trebek sits behind a desk, looking at the camera.
Jeopardy! CBS

Must Watch
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 
Jurassic Park

Good Watch
Chef (2014)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
Nocturnal Animals (Dec. 16)
Braven (Dec. 17)

Binge Watch
Are You the One Seasons 1–2

Family Watch
Kung Fu Panda 2 
Monster House 
Rango (Dec. 28)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) (Dec. 22)
Jeopardy Watch
Jeopardy! Champion Run V (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! College Championship (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (Dec. 18)

If You’re Bored
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates 
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate 
Angels & Demons 
The Da Vinci Code 
Effie Gray 
Gormiti Season 1
The Happytime Murders 
Ink Master Seasons 1–2
Jurassic Park III 
Little Nicky 
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under 
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings Season 3
Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family 
Why Did I Get Married? 
Kings of Joburg  Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Ava (2020) (Dec. 7)
Manhunt: Deadly Games (Dec. 7)
Bobbleheads The Movie (Dec. 8)
Triple 9 (Dec. 8)
Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)
The Challenge Seasons 10 and 13 (Dec. 15)
Grizzlies (2020) (Dec. 15)
The Professor and the Madman (Dec. 15)
Pup Academy Season 2 (Dec. 15)
Teen Mom 2 Seasons 1-2 (Dec. 15)
Guest House (Dec. 18)
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (Dec. 20)
The Con Is On (Dec. 21)
After We Collided  (Dec. 22)
Timmy Time Season 2 (Dec. 22)
Sakho & Mangane Season 1 (Dec. 27)
Dare Me Season 1 (Dec. 29)

Netflix Programming
Angela’s Christmas Wish 
The Holiday Movies That Made Us 
Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show 
Alien Worlds (Dec. 2)
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Dec. 2)
Fierce (Dec. 2)
Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Dec. 2)
Break (Dec. 3)
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Dec. 3)
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Dec. 3)
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Dec. 4)
Big Mouth: Season 4 (Dec. 4)
Bombay Rose (Dec. 4)
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Dec. 4)
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Dec. 4)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Dec. 4)
Leyla Everlasting (Dec. 4)
MANK (Dec. 4)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Dec. 4)
Selena: The Series (Dec. 4)
Detention (Dec. 5)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Dec. 5)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Dec. 8)
Lovestruck in the City (Dec. 8)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Dec. 8)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Dec. 8)
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Dec. 8)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Dec. 9)
The Big Show Show: Christmas (Dec. 9)
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (Dec. 9)
The Surgeon’s Cut (Dec. 9)
Alice in Borderland (Dec. 10)
A Trash Truck Christmas (Dec. 11)
Canvas (Dec. 11)
Giving Voice (Dec. 11)
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Dec. 11)
The Prom (Dec. 11)
A California Christmas (Dec. 14)
Hilda: Season 2 (Dec. 14)
Tiny Pretty Things (Dec. 14)
Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Dec. 15)
Anitta: Made In Honorio (Dec. 16)
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Dec. 16)
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Dec. 16)
The Ripper (Dec. 16)
Run On (Dec. 16)
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Dec. 16)
 Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Dec. 18)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Dec. 18)
Sweet Home (Dec. 18)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Dec. 22)
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Dec. 22)
The Midnight Sky (Dec. 23)
Your Name Engraved Herein (Dec. 23)
Bridgerton (Dec. 25)
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Dec. 26)
DNA (Dec. 26)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Dec. 26)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Dec. 26)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Dec. 26)
Cops and Robbers (Dec. 28)
Best Leftovers Ever!  (Dec. 30)
Equinox (Dec. 30)
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Dec. 30)
Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Dec. 31)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Dec. 31)

HBO Max

James Stewart wearing a trench coat and a top hat talks to Margaret Sullvan, who is wearing a fur coat and a hat.
James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan in The Shop Around the Corner. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Must Watch
Blow-Up
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Phantom Thread
The Shawshank Redemption

Good Watch
Amistad
Annabelle: Creation
The Bay 
The Beguiled (2017)
The Crow
The Girl With All the Gifts 
Gladiator
Hero (2002)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Juice
The Last Samurai 
Michael Clayton
Misery
Risky Business (1983)
Shaun of the Dead 
Soylent Green 
THX 1138 
True Grit (2010)
The Photograph (Dec. 5)
Midnight Family (Dec. 11)
I Used to Go Here (Dec. 20)
Independence Day (1996) (Dec. 26)

Binge Watch
The Trial of Christine Keeler Season 1) (Dec. 9)
Adult Material Season 1 (Dec. 11)
The West Wing Season 1–7 (Dec. 25)

Family Watch
Nancy Drew (2007)
Kung Fu Panda 2 
Robots
Stargirl Season 1

Nostalgia Watch
Final Destination 
Final Destination 3
Joe Versus the Volcano 
Harry and the Hendersons 
Logan’s Run 
Mars Attacks!
Snakes on a Plane
 
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man

Oldies Watch
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Bishop’s Wife
Bundle of Joy 
Father of the Bride (1950)
Gun Crazy
Holiday Affair 
It Happened on Fifth Avenue 
The Man Who Came to Dinner 
Meet Me in St. Louis 
My Dream is Yours 
On Moonlight Bay 
Period of Adjustment 
Romance on the High Seas 
Room for One More 
The Shop Around the Corner 
Susan Slept Here
Tea for Two
Three Godfathers (1936)
Young Man with a Horn 

’Tis the Season to Watch
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale 
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers 
 
If You’re Bored
40 Days and 40 Nights 
Absolute Power
A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits 
Adam Ruins Everything Seasons 2–3
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World 
Beyond Reasonable Doubt Season 1
The Blind Side
The Book of Henry 
Bright Young Things
The Carbonaro Effect Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
Code 46 
Comedy Knockout 
Contraband (2012)
Crimes of the Century Season 1
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Dead Wives Club Season 1
Death Row Stories Seasons 1–4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is for Virgins)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days 
Fallen (1998)
Falling Skies Seasons 1-5
The Family Man 
Fifty Shades of Black
Final Destination 2 
The Final Destination
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Freelancers
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home 
Free Willy 3: The Rescue 
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove 
Hell in the Heartland 
The History of Comedy 
How It Really Happened Seasons 1–4
The Human Stain
The Hunt with John Walsh 
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo 
Just My Luck (2006)
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks 
La Unidad 
The Misery Index 
No Blade of Grass (1970)
The Omega Man 
Outbreak 
Paid Off with Michael Torpey Season 1
Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History 
Project X (2012)
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack Seasons 1-2
The Redemption Project Season 1
Rock of Ages 
Sanctum 
The Sentinel (2006)
Sex and the City 
Sex and the City 2 
Snow White and the Huntsman 
Something’s Killing Me Seasons 1–3
Southland Seasons 1–5
SPAWN 
Striptease 
Talk Show the Game Show Season 1
Those Who Can’t Seasons 1-3
Timeline
Unfaithful (2002)
Unmasking a Killer Season 1
Very Scary People Season 1
The Wedding Date (2005)
Westworld (1973)
What Bitch? 
Wrath of the Titans 
Wrecked (2019)
Yogi Bear 
Beyond the Spotlight Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Bright Now: Alien Worlds (Dec. 4)
Engineering the Future (Dec. 4)
La Leyenda Negra  (Dec. 4)
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Dec. 4)
La Jauria (The Pack) Season 1 (Dec. 8)
One Night in Bangkok (Dec. 8)
4 Blocks Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 10)
CNN Heroes:  An All-Star Tribute (Dec. 17)
Love Monster Season 1-2 (Dec.17)
Diego Torres Sinfonico Season 1 (Dec. 18)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner) (Dec. 18)
Wendy (Dec. 19)
Squish Season 1 (Dec. 23)
Road Trip Season 1 (Dec. 26)
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (Dec. 29)
The Champ (1979) (Dec. 31)
Conan Without Borders (Dec. 31)

HBO Original Programming
Baby God (Dec. 2)
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (Dec. 3)
Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special (Dec. 3)
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (Dec. 3)
Euphoria Special (Dec. 6)
40 Years A Prisoner (Dec. 8)
Alabama Snake (Dec. 9)
Esme & Roy Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)
Haute Dog Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)
Let Them All Talk (Dec. 10)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (Dec. 12)
The Art of Political Murder (Dec. 16)
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Dec. 17)
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s (Dec. 17)

Season Premieres
Stylish with Jenna Lyons Series Premiere (Dec. 3)
House of Ho Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Summer Camp Island Season 3 (Dec. 10)

Theatrical Premieres
Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)

Amazon

Aubrey Plaza wears a white nun's habit with a black hood.
Aubrey Plaza in The Little Hours. Universal Pictures

Must Watch
The Hurt Locker

Must(ache) Watch
Tombstone

Good Watch
Air Force One
A League of Their Own
Gandhi
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 
The King’s Speech 
The Kingmaker
The Natural
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist 
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit of Happyness
Thank You for Smoking 
True Confessions (1981)
Pawn Sacrifice (Dec. 23)
The Little Hours (Dec. 23)

Binge Watch
The Affair Season 1
The Berlin Dance School Season 1
City on a Hill Season 1
L Word Generation Q Season 1
Mr. Selfridge Season 1 
Ray Donovan Season 1 
Spanish Princess Season 1
Work in Progress Season 1 
The Bernie Mac Show Seasons 1-5 (Dec. 8)

007 Watch
Dr. No
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
The Spy Who Loved Me 

Family Watch
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Tom & Jerry Tales Season 1
Wild Kratts: China Adventure Season 1 
 
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
True Lies

Oldies Watch
Assassin of Youth 
Ghost Town (1936)
Gun Brothers 
Outlaw’s Son 
La Pachanga (Dec. 17)

’Tis the Season to Watch
12 Disasters 
Christmas Chalet 
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays Season 1 
Love at the Christmas Table 
Snowbound for Christmas
 
If You’re Bored
2012
A House Divided Season 1
Angels & Demons 
Body of Evidence 
Cake (2005)
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Mad Black Woman 
Enterprice Season 1 
Euphoria (2019)
Full Moon High 
George Gently Season 1
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden 
Hot Air (2019)
How the States Got Their Shapes Season 1 
Idiomatic Season 1 
Into the Blue 
Letters to Juliet 
Los Rodriguez el más allá 
Murder in the Bayou Season 1 
My Crazy Ex Season 1 
No Passport Required Season 1
NOVA: The Planets  Season 1
Priest (2011)
Roadkill Season 1 
Spanglish 
Why Did I Get Married? 
Valley Girl (2020) (Dec.7)
Year One 
Mad About You Seasons 1-8 (Dec. 8)
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) Season 1 (Dec. 11)
Blackbird (2020) (Dec. 18)
Someone Marry Barry  (Dec. 23)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)
The House Sitter  (Dec. 27)
Hope Gap  (Dec. 28)
Supervized (Dec. 31)

Amazon Originals
Sound of Metal (Dec. 4)
I’m Your Woman (Dec. 11)
Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 3A (Dec. 11)
The Wilds Season 1 (Dec. 11)
The Expanse Season 5 (Dec. 16)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Dec. 18)
Sylvie’s Love  (Dec. 25)
Yearly Departed (Dec. 30)
 

Hulu

Susan Sarandon and Anthony Edward sit behind a table in a courtroom.
The Client Warner Bros.

Must Watch
Eyes Wide Shut
The Hurt Locker
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Good Watch
Black Dynamite (2009)
Southside With You 
Sunshine (2007)
The Client 
The Color of Money 
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle 
The Young Victoria
True Confessions (1981)
She Dies Tomorrow  (Dec. 4)
God’s Own Country  (Dec. 5)
Mr. Jones (2019) (Dec. 5)
Out Stealing Horses (Dec. 10)
The Hero (2017) (Dec. 18)
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Dec. 22)
The Little Hours (Dec. 23)
American Animals (Dec. 27)
Our Idiot Brother (Dec. 28)

Binge Watch
Brassic Season 2 (Dec. 4)
NOS4A2 Season 2 (Dec. 21)

Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (Dec. 10)

007 Watch
Dr. No
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
The Spy Who Loved Me 

Oldies Watch
Sands of Iwo Jima 
Strategic Air Command 

’Tis the Season to Watch
CMA Country Christmas: Special
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special 

If You’re Bored
The 6th Day
30 Days of Night 
50 First Dates
About Last Night 
Angels & Demons 
Any Given Sunday
Body of Evidence 
Cake (2005)
The Chumscrubber 
Cliffhanger
Con Air 
The Da Vinci Code 
Diary of a Mad Black Woman 
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist 
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria (2018)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden 
Here on Earth 
Hot Air (2018)
Hulk (2003)
Into the Blue
The January Man 
Love Potion No. 9 
Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor 
The November Man 
Our Family Wedding 
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy 
Two Weeks (2006)
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
Deutschland 89 Season 1  (Dec. 4)
My Hero Academia Season 4 (Dec. 4)
Black Ops  (Dec. 5)
It Had to Be You (2015) (Dec. 5)
Waiting for the Barbarians  (Dec. 5)
How to Fake a War (Dec. 6)
The Secret Garden (2020) (Dec. 6)
Valley Girl (2020) (Dec. 7)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn  (Dec. 8)
Rent-A-Pal (Dec. 11)
Spy Cat  (Dec. 11)
Endless  (Dec. 12)
Dirt Music (2019) (Dec. 15)
Hitman: Agent 47  (Dec. 15)
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye  (Dec. 16)
Someone Marry Barry  (Dec. 23)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)
Hope Gap (Dec. 28)
Bayou Caviar (Dec. 31)
Supervized (Dec. 31)

Season Premieres
Nurses Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
The Masked Singer Season 5 (Dec. 27)

Hulu Original Programming
The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Dec. 11)
Letterkenny Season 9 (Dec. 26)

