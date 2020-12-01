The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Jurassic Park

Good Watch

Chef (2014)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Nocturnal Animals (Dec. 16)

Braven (Dec. 17)

Binge Watch

Are You the One Seasons 1–2

Family Watch

Kung Fu Panda 2

Monster House

Rango (Dec. 28)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) (Dec. 22)

Jeopardy Watch

Jeopardy! Champion Run V (Dec. 18)

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI (Dec. 18)

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament (Dec. 18)

Jeopardy! College Championship (Dec. 18)

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (Dec. 18)

If You’re Bored

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

Effie Gray

Gormiti Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master Seasons 1–2

Jurassic Park III

Little Nicky

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings Season 3

Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

Kings of Joburg Season 1 (Dec. 4)

Ava (2020) (Dec. 7)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Dec. 7)

Bobbleheads The Movie (Dec. 8)

Triple 9 (Dec. 8)

Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)

The Challenge Seasons 10 and 13 (Dec. 15)

Grizzlies (2020) (Dec. 15)

The Professor and the Madman (Dec. 15)

Pup Academy Season 2 (Dec. 15)

Teen Mom 2 Seasons 1-2 (Dec. 15)

Guest House (Dec. 18)

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (Dec. 20)

The Con Is On (Dec. 21)

After We Collided (Dec. 22)

Timmy Time Season 2 (Dec. 22)

Sakho & Mangane Season 1 (Dec. 27)

Dare Me Season 1 (Dec. 29)

Netflix Programming

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show

Alien Worlds (Dec. 2)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Dec. 2)

Fierce (Dec. 2)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Dec. 2)

Break (Dec. 3)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Dec. 3)

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Dec. 3)

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Dec. 4)

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Dec. 4)

Bombay Rose (Dec. 4)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Dec. 4)

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Dec. 4)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Dec. 4)

Leyla Everlasting (Dec. 4)

MANK (Dec. 4)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Dec. 4)

Selena: The Series (Dec. 4)

Detention (Dec. 5)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Dec. 5)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Dec. 8)

Lovestruck in the City (Dec. 8)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Dec. 8)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Dec. 8)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Dec. 8)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Dec. 9)

The Big Show Show: Christmas (Dec. 9)

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (Dec. 9)

The Surgeon’s Cut (Dec. 9)

Alice in Borderland (Dec. 10)

A Trash Truck Christmas (Dec. 11)

Canvas (Dec. 11)

Giving Voice (Dec. 11)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Dec. 11)

The Prom (Dec. 11)

A California Christmas (Dec. 14)

Hilda: Season 2 (Dec. 14)

Tiny Pretty Things (Dec. 14)

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Dec. 15)

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Dec. 16)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Dec. 16)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Dec. 16)

The Ripper (Dec. 16)

Run On (Dec. 16)

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Dec. 16)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Dec. 18)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Dec. 18)

Sweet Home (Dec. 18)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Dec. 22)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Dec. 22)

The Midnight Sky (Dec. 23)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Dec. 23)

Bridgerton (Dec. 25)

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Dec. 26)

DNA (Dec. 26)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Dec. 26)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Dec. 26)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Dec. 26)

Cops and Robbers (Dec. 28)

Best Leftovers Ever! (Dec. 30)

Equinox (Dec. 30)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Dec. 30)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Dec. 31)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Dec. 31)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Blow-Up

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Phantom Thread

The Shawshank Redemption

Good Watch

Amistad

Annabelle: Creation

The Bay

The Beguiled (2017)

The Crow

The Girl With All the Gifts

Gladiator

Hero (2002)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Juice

The Last Samurai

Michael Clayton

Misery

Risky Business (1983)

Shaun of the Dead

Soylent Green

THX 1138

True Grit (2010)

The Photograph (Dec. 5)

Midnight Family (Dec. 11)

I Used to Go Here (Dec. 20)

Independence Day (1996) (Dec. 26)

Binge Watch

The Trial of Christine Keeler Season 1) (Dec. 9)

Adult Material Season 1 (Dec. 11)

The West Wing Season 1–7 (Dec. 25)

Family Watch

Nancy Drew (2007)

Kung Fu Panda 2

Robots

Stargirl Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Joe Versus the Volcano

Harry and the Hendersons

Logan’s Run

Mars Attacks!

Snakes on a Plane



Three Seashells Watch

Demolition Man

Oldies Watch

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Bishop’s Wife

Bundle of Joy

Father of the Bride (1950)

Gun Crazy

Holiday Affair

It Happened on Fifth Avenue

The Man Who Came to Dinner

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Dream is Yours

On Moonlight Bay

Period of Adjustment

Romance on the High Seas

Room for One More

The Shop Around the Corner

Susan Slept Here

Tea for Two

Three Godfathers (1936)

Young Man with a Horn

’Tis the Season to Watch

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers



If You’re Bored

40 Days and 40 Nights

Absolute Power

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Adam Ruins Everything Seasons 2–3

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

Beyond Reasonable Doubt Season 1

The Blind Side

The Book of Henry

Bright Young Things

The Carbonaro Effect Seasons 2-5

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta

Code 46

Comedy Knockout

Contraband (2012)

Crimes of the Century Season 1

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Dead Wives Club Season 1

Death Row Stories Seasons 1–4

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is for Virgins)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Fallen (1998)

Falling Skies Seasons 1-5

The Family Man

Fifty Shades of Black

Final Destination 2

The Final Destination

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Freelancers

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Hell in the Heartland

The History of Comedy

How It Really Happened Seasons 1–4

The Human Stain

The Hunt with John Walsh

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo

Just My Luck (2006)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks

La Unidad

The Misery Index

No Blade of Grass (1970)

The Omega Man

Outbreak

Paid Off with Michael Torpey Season 1

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

Project X (2012)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack Seasons 1-2

The Redemption Project Season 1

Rock of Ages

Sanctum

The Sentinel (2006)

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Snow White and the Huntsman

Something’s Killing Me Seasons 1–3

Southland Seasons 1–5

SPAWN

Striptease

Talk Show the Game Show Season 1

Those Who Can’t Seasons 1-3

Timeline

Unfaithful (2002)

Unmasking a Killer Season 1

Very Scary People Season 1

The Wedding Date (2005)

Westworld (1973)

What Bitch?

Wrath of the Titans

Wrecked (2019)

Yogi Bear

Beyond the Spotlight Season 1 (Dec. 4)

Bright Now: Alien Worlds (Dec. 4)

Engineering the Future (Dec. 4)

La Leyenda Negra (Dec. 4)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Dec. 4)

La Jauria (The Pack) Season 1 (Dec. 8)

One Night in Bangkok (Dec. 8)

4 Blocks Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 10)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (Dec. 17)

Love Monster Season 1-2 (Dec.17)

Diego Torres Sinfonico Season 1 (Dec. 18)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner) (Dec. 18)

Wendy (Dec. 19)

Squish Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Road Trip Season 1 (Dec. 26)

Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (Dec. 29)

The Champ (1979) (Dec. 31)

Conan Without Borders (Dec. 31)

HBO Original Programming

Baby God (Dec. 2)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (Dec. 3)

Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special (Dec. 3)

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (Dec. 3)

Euphoria Special (Dec. 6)

40 Years A Prisoner (Dec. 8)

Alabama Snake (Dec. 9)

Esme & Roy Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)

Haute Dog Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)

Let Them All Talk (Dec. 10)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (Dec. 12)

The Art of Political Murder (Dec. 16)

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Dec. 17)

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s (Dec. 17)

Season Premieres

Stylish with Jenna Lyons Series Premiere (Dec. 3)

House of Ho Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Summer Camp Island Season 3 (Dec. 10)

Theatrical Premieres

Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)

Must Watch

The Hurt Locker



Must(ache) Watch

Tombstone



Good Watch

Air Force One

A League of Their Own

Gandhi

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

The King’s Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit of Happyness

Thank You for Smoking

True Confessions (1981)

Pawn Sacrifice (Dec. 23)

The Little Hours (Dec. 23)

Binge Watch

The Affair Season 1

The Berlin Dance School Season 1

City on a Hill Season 1

L Word Generation Q Season 1

Mr. Selfridge Season 1

Ray Donovan Season 1

Spanish Princess Season 1

Work in Progress Season 1

The Bernie Mac Show Seasons 1-5 (Dec. 8)

007 Watch

Dr. No

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

The Spy Who Loved Me

Family Watch

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Tom & Jerry Tales Season 1

Wild Kratts: China Adventure Season 1



Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda

True Lies

Oldies Watch

Assassin of Youth

Ghost Town (1936)

Gun Brothers

Outlaw’s Son

La Pachanga (Dec. 17)

’Tis the Season to Watch

12 Disasters

Christmas Chalet

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays Season 1

Love at the Christmas Table

Snowbound for Christmas



If You’re Bored

2012

A House Divided Season 1

Angels & Demons

Body of Evidence

Cake (2005)

The Chumscrubber

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Enterprice Season 1

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High

George Gently Season 1

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden

Hot Air (2019)

How the States Got Their Shapes Season 1

Idiomatic Season 1

Into the Blue

Letters to Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Murder in the Bayou Season 1

My Crazy Ex Season 1

No Passport Required Season 1

NOVA: The Planets Season 1

Priest (2011)

Roadkill Season 1

Spanglish

Why Did I Get Married?

Valley Girl (2020) (Dec.7)

Year One

Mad About You Seasons 1-8 (Dec. 8)

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) Season 1 (Dec. 11)

Blackbird (2020) (Dec. 18)

Someone Marry Barry (Dec. 23)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)

The House Sitter (Dec. 27)

Hope Gap (Dec. 28)

Supervized (Dec. 31)

Amazon Originals

Sound of Metal (Dec. 4)

I’m Your Woman (Dec. 11)

Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 3A (Dec. 11)

The Wilds Season 1 (Dec. 11)

The Expanse Season 5 (Dec. 16)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Dec. 18)

Sylvie’s Love (Dec. 25)

Yearly Departed (Dec. 30)



Must Watch

Eyes Wide Shut

The Hurt Locker

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Good Watch

Black Dynamite (2009)

Southside With You

Sunshine (2007)

The Client

The Color of Money

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Young Victoria

True Confessions (1981)

She Dies Tomorrow (Dec. 4)

God’s Own Country (Dec. 5)

Mr. Jones (2019) (Dec. 5)

Out Stealing Horses (Dec. 10)

The Hero (2017) (Dec. 18)

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Dec. 22)

The Little Hours (Dec. 23)

American Animals (Dec. 27)

Our Idiot Brother (Dec. 28)

Binge Watch

Brassic Season 2 (Dec. 4)

NOS4A2 Season 2 (Dec. 21)

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (Dec. 10)

007 Watch

Dr. No

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

The Spy Who Loved Me

Oldies Watch

Sands of Iwo Jima

Strategic Air Command

’Tis the Season to Watch

CMA Country Christmas: Special

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special

If You’re Bored

The 6th Day

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Body of Evidence

Cake (2005)

The Chumscrubber

Cliffhanger

Con Air

The Da Vinci Code

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria (2018)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden

Here on Earth

Hot Air (2018)

Hulk (2003)

Into the Blue

The January Man

Love Potion No. 9

Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The November Man

Our Family Wedding

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

Deutschland 89 Season 1 (Dec. 4)

My Hero Academia Season 4 (Dec. 4)

Black Ops (Dec. 5)

It Had to Be You (2015) (Dec. 5)

Waiting for the Barbarians (Dec. 5)

How to Fake a War (Dec. 6)

The Secret Garden (2020) (Dec. 6)

Valley Girl (2020) (Dec. 7)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (Dec. 8)

Rent-A-Pal (Dec. 11)

Spy Cat (Dec. 11)

Endless (Dec. 12)

Dirt Music (2019) (Dec. 15)

Hitman: Agent 47 (Dec. 15)

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (Dec. 16)

Someone Marry Barry (Dec. 23)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)

Hope Gap (Dec. 28)

Bayou Caviar (Dec. 31)

Supervized (Dec. 31)

Season Premieres

Nurses Series Premiere (Dec. 8)

The Masked Singer Season 5 (Dec. 27)

Hulu Original Programming

The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Dec. 4)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Dec. 11)

Letterkenny Season 9 (Dec. 26)