The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Jurassic Park
Good Watch
Chef (2014)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Nocturnal Animals (Dec. 16)
Braven (Dec. 17)
Binge Watch
Are You the One Seasons 1–2
Family Watch
Kung Fu Panda 2
Monster House
Rango (Dec. 28)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) (Dec. 22)
Jeopardy Watch
Jeopardy! Champion Run V (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! College Championship (Dec. 18)
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (Dec. 18)
If You’re Bored
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
The Da Vinci Code
Effie Gray
Gormiti Season 1
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master Seasons 1–2
Jurassic Park III
Little Nicky
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings Season 3
Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
Kings of Joburg Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Ava (2020) (Dec. 7)
Manhunt: Deadly Games (Dec. 7)
Bobbleheads The Movie (Dec. 8)
Triple 9 (Dec. 8)
Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)
The Challenge Seasons 10 and 13 (Dec. 15)
Grizzlies (2020) (Dec. 15)
The Professor and the Madman (Dec. 15)
Pup Academy Season 2 (Dec. 15)
Teen Mom 2 Seasons 1-2 (Dec. 15)
Guest House (Dec. 18)
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (Dec. 20)
The Con Is On (Dec. 21)
After We Collided (Dec. 22)
Timmy Time Season 2 (Dec. 22)
Sakho & Mangane Season 1 (Dec. 27)
Dare Me Season 1 (Dec. 29)
Netflix Programming
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show
Alien Worlds (Dec. 2)
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Dec. 2)
Fierce (Dec. 2)
Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Dec. 2)
Break (Dec. 3)
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Dec. 3)
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Dec. 3)
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Dec. 4)
Big Mouth: Season 4 (Dec. 4)
Bombay Rose (Dec. 4)
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Dec. 4)
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Dec. 4)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Dec. 4)
Leyla Everlasting (Dec. 4)
MANK (Dec. 4)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Dec. 4)
Selena: The Series (Dec. 4)
Detention (Dec. 5)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Dec. 5)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Dec. 8)
Lovestruck in the City (Dec. 8)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Dec. 8)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Dec. 8)
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Dec. 8)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Dec. 9)
The Big Show Show: Christmas (Dec. 9)
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (Dec. 9)
The Surgeon’s Cut (Dec. 9)
Alice in Borderland (Dec. 10)
A Trash Truck Christmas (Dec. 11)
Canvas (Dec. 11)
Giving Voice (Dec. 11)
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Dec. 11)
The Prom (Dec. 11)
A California Christmas (Dec. 14)
Hilda: Season 2 (Dec. 14)
Tiny Pretty Things (Dec. 14)
Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Dec. 15)
Anitta: Made In Honorio (Dec. 16)
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Dec. 16)
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Dec. 16)
The Ripper (Dec. 16)
Run On (Dec. 16)
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Dec. 16)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Dec. 18)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Dec. 18)
Sweet Home (Dec. 18)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Dec. 22)
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Dec. 22)
The Midnight Sky (Dec. 23)
Your Name Engraved Herein (Dec. 23)
Bridgerton (Dec. 25)
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Dec. 26)
DNA (Dec. 26)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Dec. 26)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Dec. 26)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Dec. 26)
Cops and Robbers (Dec. 28)
Best Leftovers Ever! (Dec. 30)
Equinox (Dec. 30)
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Dec. 30)
Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Dec. 31)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Dec. 31)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Blow-Up
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Phantom Thread
The Shawshank Redemption
Good Watch
Amistad
Annabelle: Creation
The Bay
The Beguiled (2017)
The Crow
The Girl With All the Gifts
Gladiator
Hero (2002)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Juice
The Last Samurai
Michael Clayton
Misery
Risky Business (1983)
Shaun of the Dead
Soylent Green
THX 1138
True Grit (2010)
The Photograph (Dec. 5)
Midnight Family (Dec. 11)
I Used to Go Here (Dec. 20)
Independence Day (1996) (Dec. 26)
Binge Watch
The Trial of Christine Keeler Season 1) (Dec. 9)
Adult Material Season 1 (Dec. 11)
The West Wing Season 1–7 (Dec. 25)
Family Watch
Nancy Drew (2007)
Kung Fu Panda 2
Robots
Stargirl Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Joe Versus the Volcano
Harry and the Hendersons
Logan’s Run
Mars Attacks!
Snakes on a Plane
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man
Oldies Watch
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Bishop’s Wife
Bundle of Joy
Father of the Bride (1950)
Gun Crazy
Holiday Affair
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Dream is Yours
On Moonlight Bay
Period of Adjustment
Romance on the High Seas
Room for One More
The Shop Around the Corner
Susan Slept Here
Tea for Two
Three Godfathers (1936)
Young Man with a Horn
’Tis the Season to Watch
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
If You’re Bored
40 Days and 40 Nights
Absolute Power
A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Adam Ruins Everything Seasons 2–3
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
Beyond Reasonable Doubt Season 1
The Blind Side
The Book of Henry
Bright Young Things
The Carbonaro Effect Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
Code 46
Comedy Knockout
Contraband (2012)
Crimes of the Century Season 1
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Dead Wives Club Season 1
Death Row Stories Seasons 1–4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is for Virgins)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Fallen (1998)
Falling Skies Seasons 1-5
The Family Man
Fifty Shades of Black
Final Destination 2
The Final Destination
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Freelancers
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
Hell in the Heartland
The History of Comedy
How It Really Happened Seasons 1–4
The Human Stain
The Hunt with John Walsh
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo
Just My Luck (2006)
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks
La Unidad
The Misery Index
No Blade of Grass (1970)
The Omega Man
Outbreak
Paid Off with Michael Torpey Season 1
Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History
Project X (2012)
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack Seasons 1-2
The Redemption Project Season 1
Rock of Ages
Sanctum
The Sentinel (2006)
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Snow White and the Huntsman
Something’s Killing Me Seasons 1–3
Southland Seasons 1–5
SPAWN
Striptease
Talk Show the Game Show Season 1
Those Who Can’t Seasons 1-3
Timeline
Unfaithful (2002)
Unmasking a Killer Season 1
Very Scary People Season 1
The Wedding Date (2005)
Westworld (1973)
What Bitch?
Wrath of the Titans
Wrecked (2019)
Yogi Bear
Beyond the Spotlight Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Bright Now: Alien Worlds (Dec. 4)
Engineering the Future (Dec. 4)
La Leyenda Negra (Dec. 4)
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Dec. 4)
La Jauria (The Pack) Season 1 (Dec. 8)
One Night in Bangkok (Dec. 8)
4 Blocks Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 10)
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (Dec. 17)
Love Monster Season 1-2 (Dec.17)
Diego Torres Sinfonico Season 1 (Dec. 18)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner) (Dec. 18)
Wendy (Dec. 19)
Squish Season 1 (Dec. 23)
Road Trip Season 1 (Dec. 26)
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (Dec. 29)
The Champ (1979) (Dec. 31)
Conan Without Borders (Dec. 31)
HBO Original Programming
Baby God (Dec. 2)
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (Dec. 3)
Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special (Dec. 3)
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (Dec. 3)
Euphoria Special (Dec. 6)
40 Years A Prisoner (Dec. 8)
Alabama Snake (Dec. 9)
Esme & Roy Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)
Haute Dog Holiday Special Episode (Dec. 10)
Let Them All Talk (Dec. 10)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (Dec. 12)
The Art of Political Murder (Dec. 16)
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Dec. 17)
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s (Dec. 17)
Season Premieres
Stylish with Jenna Lyons Series Premiere (Dec. 3)
House of Ho Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Summer Camp Island Season 3 (Dec. 10)
Theatrical Premieres
Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Hurt Locker
Must(ache) Watch
Tombstone
Good Watch
Air Force One
A League of Their Own
Gandhi
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
The King’s Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit of Happyness
Thank You for Smoking
True Confessions (1981)
Pawn Sacrifice (Dec. 23)
The Little Hours (Dec. 23)
Binge Watch
The Affair Season 1
The Berlin Dance School Season 1
City on a Hill Season 1
L Word Generation Q Season 1
Mr. Selfridge Season 1
Ray Donovan Season 1
Spanish Princess Season 1
Work in Progress Season 1
The Bernie Mac Show Seasons 1-5 (Dec. 8)
007 Watch
Dr. No
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
The Spy Who Loved Me
Family Watch
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Tom & Jerry Tales Season 1
Wild Kratts: China Adventure Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
True Lies
Oldies Watch
Assassin of Youth
Ghost Town (1936)
Gun Brothers
Outlaw’s Son
La Pachanga (Dec. 17)
’Tis the Season to Watch
12 Disasters
Christmas Chalet
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays Season 1
Love at the Christmas Table
Snowbound for Christmas
If You’re Bored
2012
A House Divided Season 1
Angels & Demons
Body of Evidence
Cake (2005)
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Enterprice Season 1
Euphoria (2019)
Full Moon High
George Gently Season 1
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
Hot Air (2019)
How the States Got Their Shapes Season 1
Idiomatic Season 1
Into the Blue
Letters to Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Murder in the Bayou Season 1
My Crazy Ex Season 1
No Passport Required Season 1
NOVA: The Planets Season 1
Priest (2011)
Roadkill Season 1
Spanglish
Why Did I Get Married?
Valley Girl (2020) (Dec.7)
Year One
Mad About You Seasons 1-8 (Dec. 8)
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) Season 1 (Dec. 11)
Blackbird (2020) (Dec. 18)
Someone Marry Barry (Dec. 23)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)
The House Sitter (Dec. 27)
Hope Gap (Dec. 28)
Supervized (Dec. 31)
Amazon Originals
Sound of Metal (Dec. 4)
I’m Your Woman (Dec. 11)
Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 3A (Dec. 11)
The Wilds Season 1 (Dec. 11)
The Expanse Season 5 (Dec. 16)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Dec. 18)
Sylvie’s Love (Dec. 25)
Yearly Departed (Dec. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
Eyes Wide Shut
The Hurt Locker
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Good Watch
Black Dynamite (2009)
Southside With You
Sunshine (2007)
The Client
The Color of Money
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Young Victoria
True Confessions (1981)
She Dies Tomorrow (Dec. 4)
God’s Own Country (Dec. 5)
Mr. Jones (2019) (Dec. 5)
Out Stealing Horses (Dec. 10)
The Hero (2017) (Dec. 18)
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Dec. 22)
The Little Hours (Dec. 23)
American Animals (Dec. 27)
Our Idiot Brother (Dec. 28)
Binge Watch
Brassic Season 2 (Dec. 4)
NOS4A2 Season 2 (Dec. 21)
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (Dec. 10)
007 Watch
Dr. No
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
The Spy Who Loved Me
Oldies Watch
Sands of Iwo Jima
Strategic Air Command
’Tis the Season to Watch
CMA Country Christmas: Special
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special
If You’re Bored
The 6th Day
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Body of Evidence
Cake (2005)
The Chumscrubber
Cliffhanger
Con Air
The Da Vinci Code
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria (2018)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
Here on Earth
Hot Air (2018)
Hulk (2003)
Into the Blue
The January Man
Love Potion No. 9
Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
Our Family Wedding
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Two Weeks (2006)
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
Deutschland 89 Season 1 (Dec. 4)
My Hero Academia Season 4 (Dec. 4)
Black Ops (Dec. 5)
It Had to Be You (2015) (Dec. 5)
Waiting for the Barbarians (Dec. 5)
How to Fake a War (Dec. 6)
The Secret Garden (2020) (Dec. 6)
Valley Girl (2020) (Dec. 7)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (Dec. 8)
Rent-A-Pal (Dec. 11)
Spy Cat (Dec. 11)
Endless (Dec. 12)
Dirt Music (2019) (Dec. 15)
Hitman: Agent 47 (Dec. 15)
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (Dec. 16)
Someone Marry Barry (Dec. 23)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012) (Dec. 25)
Hope Gap (Dec. 28)
Bayou Caviar (Dec. 31)
Supervized (Dec. 31)
Season Premieres
Nurses Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
The Masked Singer Season 5 (Dec. 27)
Hulu Original Programming
The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Dec. 11)
Letterkenny Season 9 (Dec. 26)
