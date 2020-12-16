Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in January.
Good Watch
The Monster (Jan. 5)
The Master (Jan. 14)
A Serious Man (Jan. 15)
Dallas Buyers Club (Jan. 15)
Swiss Army Man (2016) (Jan. 29)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (Jan. 30)
Pineapple Express (Jan. 31)
Binge Watch
The Tudors Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 7)
Haven Seasons 1-5 (Jan. 14)
Waco (Jan. 15)
When Calls the Heart Seasons 1-5 (Jan. 24)
Braxton Family Values Seasons 1-2 (Jan. 31)
Football Watch
QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 2 (Jan. 3)
Friday Night Tykes Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 16)
Family Watch
Mary Poppins Returns (Jan. 8)
If You’re Board
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)
Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)
If You’re Bored
Bloodsport (Jan.1)
Mara (Jan. 4)
We Are Your Friends (Jan. 26)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (Jan. 31)
Death at a Funeral (2010) (Jan. 31)
Employee of the Month (Jan. 31)
For Colored Girls (Jan. 31)
Malicious (Jan. 31)
Mr. Deeds (Jan. 31)
