Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in January.

Good Watch

The Monster (Jan. 5)

The Master (Jan. 14)

A Serious Man (Jan. 15)

Dallas Buyers Club (Jan. 15)

Swiss Army Man (2016) (Jan. 29)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (Jan. 30)

Pineapple Express (Jan. 31)

Binge Watch

The Tudors Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 7)

Haven Seasons 1-5 (Jan. 14)

Waco (Jan. 15)

When Calls the Heart Seasons 1-5 (Jan. 24)

Braxton Family Values Seasons 1-2 (Jan. 31)

Football Watch

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 2 (Jan. 3)

Friday Night Tykes Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 16)

Family Watch

Mary Poppins Returns (Jan. 8)

If You’re Board

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)

Fireplace for Your Home (Jan. 20)

If You’re Bored

Bloodsport (Jan.1)

Mara (Jan. 4)

We Are Your Friends (Jan. 26)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (Jan. 31)

Death at a Funeral (2010) (Jan. 31)

Employee of the Month (Jan. 31)

For Colored Girls (Jan. 31)

Malicious (Jan. 31)

Mr. Deeds (Jan. 31)