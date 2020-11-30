Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in December.
Must Watch
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Dec. 25)
Back to the Future (Dec. 31)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Dec. 31)
Fargo (Dec. 31)
Good Watch
The Lobster (Dec. 1)
Ip Man 3 (Dec. 17)
The Little Hours (Dec. 22)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (Dec. 29)
Ip Man (Dec. 30)
Ip Man 2 (Dec. 30)
Airplane! (Dec. 31)
An Education (Dec. 31)
Barbershop (Dec. 31)
Being John Malkovich (Dec. 31)
Cape Fear (1991) (Dec. 31)
Definitely, Maybe (Dec. 31)
Frida (Dec. 31)
Her (Dec. 31)
Poltergeist (1982) (Dec. 31)
Pride & Prejudice (2005) (Dec. 31)
Splice (Dec. 31)
Superman Returns (Dec. 31)
The Town (2010) (Dec. 31)
WarGames (Dec. 31)
Binge Watch
Hart of Dixie Seasons 1-4 (Dec. 14)
The West Wing Seasons 1-7 (Dec. 24)
Dexter Seasons 1-8 (Dec. 30)
Hell on Wheels Seasons 1-5 (Dec. 30)
Nurse Jackie Seasons 1-7 (Dec. 30)
Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6 (Dec. 31)
The Inbetweeners Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 31)
The Office Seasons 1-9 (Dec. 31)
Nostalgia Watch
Back to the Future Part II (Dec. 31)
Back to the Future Part III (Dec. 31)
Casper (Dec. 31)
Dennis the Menace (Dec. 31)
Thirst Watch
Troy (2004) (Dec. 31)
“You Call This Archaeology?” Watch
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Dec. 31)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Dec. 31)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Dec. 31)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Dec. 31)
Family Watch
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Dec. 4)
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (Dec. 10)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Dec. 31)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (Dec. 31)
The Witches (1990) (Dec. 31)
If You’re Bored
Heartbreakers (2001) (Dec. 1)
Cabin Fever (2016) (Dec. 4)
The Rum Diary (Dec. 5)
The Secret (Dec. 6)
Berlin, I Love You (Dec. 7)
The Art of the Steal (2013) (Dec. 7)
Sin senos sí hay paraíso Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 8)
Fifty (2015) (Dec. 27)
Lawless (Dec. 28)
Anna Karenina (2012) (Dec. 31)
Baby Mama (Dec. 31)
Bad Teacher (Dec. 31)
Charlie St. Cloud (Dec. 31)
Coneheads (Dec. 31)
Drugs, Inc. Season 6 (Dec. 31)
The Dukes of Hazzard (Dec. 31)
For Love or Money (1993) (Dec. 31)
Grand Hotel Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 31)
The Interview (2014) (Dec. 31)
Nacho Libre (Dec. 31)
Not Another Teen Movie (Dec. 31)
The Notebook (2004) (Dec. 31)
Octonauts Seasons 1-3 (Dec. 31)
Session 9 (Dec. 31)
Starsky & Hutch (Dec. 31)
