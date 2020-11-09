The Trump Campaign’s Voter Fraud Hotline Keeps Getting Pranked

June 7, 2012 was of the greatest days in Internet history, thanks to the Republican National Congressional Committee and a whole lot of toner. If you were on Twitter that day, you’ve probably never forgotten it, but if you weren’t: The RNCC, trying to build support to repeal the Affordable Care Act, launched a petition drive in which signers’ names were printed out on a printer connected to a webcam that was livestreaming the whole thing. You can probably guess why this was a bad idea: internet users figured out how to game the petition and soon the Republicans’ printer was happily chronicling the signatures of potential Obamacare opponents like “Barf Vomit,” “Boner Junkmonkey,” and “HelpI’mStuck InThisPrinter.” It was a day of creativity, celebration, and, of course, “Boner Junkmonkey.” But it was also, internet observers believed, a glory that would never return.

Then, in 2020, the Trump campaign set up a voter fraud website at https://djt45.co/stopfraud and a hotline at (888) 503-3526, and now the internet is fun again!

So far, it doesn’t seem like the campaign has located any evidence of voter fraud, but they’ve definitively proved that there are a lot of funny people in this country who do not support Trump’s desperate attempt to defy the election results. Those with a literary bent discovered that the web form on the Trump campaign’s website did not have a character limit, which allowed them to submit the entire screenplay of the 2007 Jerry Seinfeld film Bee Movie in the “Description of the Incident” box:

Just because you can fit the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form doesn’t mean you should paste the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form. But it IS possible, just so you know. pic.twitter.com/M8ivqONxWw — Chris Evans’ Beard, not the Four Seasons Hotel (@EvansBeard) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, performers like Gravity Falls creator and voice actor Alex Hirsch upped the ante by calling the hotline to tell the Trump campaign that votes were being stolen by, among others, the Hamburglar:

I...may just do this all night pic.twitter.com/OFtKDeMBqE — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Teens on TikTok got involved, too, and since then the internet has been nearly as amusing as the glory days of Boner Junkmonkey and the RNCC printer. Here are some of the best calls:

Well, that was a lot of fun. I will be making calls to the Trump voter fraud hotline all week during #CoffeewithTony, M-F @ 12:30pm ET. https://t.co/ARhUHN2zmy pic.twitter.com/pFo5tDFqxf — Tony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) November 8, 2020

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

I just called the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776. I'm VERY concerned and let them know everything. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2WYqvWGgOF — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 9, 2020

PLEASE don’t call the Trump Voter Fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and play them the losing sound from The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/UebtDPi5K5 — Mike C (@mikecicons) November 7, 2020

The number for the Donald Trump War Room Election Fraud Hotline is (800) 895-4152. Please only use it for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/ckX1JGMcsG — Cam (@cameron_kasky) November 8, 2020

Just called the voter fraud hotline and met my future wife pic.twitter.com/plG5xFhlSP — ben (@dietbenloftus) November 8, 2020

we are calling the trump voter fraud hotline pic.twitter.com/7K52YeECs6 — bosh (@boshj) November 7, 2020

today i learned that if you call the trump voter fraud hotline they only let you leave a 45-second voicemail pic.twitter.com/svDg03RYhs — zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) November 8, 2020

So many prank calls, so little voter fraud. According to ABC News, the experience has been unpleasant for Trump staffers at the campaign headquarters, where they have been “bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden’s win.” Again: People who are still working to keep Donald Trump in the White House, people who were willing to hang out at the Trump campaign headquarters answering phones even after he lost the election, are having an unpleasant time. Maybe a little music will help: