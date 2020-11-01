The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Boyz n the Hood
Fruitvale Station (Nov. 12)
Good Watch
A Clockwork Orange
Easy A
Ocean’s Eleven
Piercing
Platoon
The Impossible
Prospect (2018) (Nov. 2)
V for Vendetta (Nov. 15)
Loving (2016) (Nov. 16)
Whose Streets? (Nov. 16)
Rust Creek (Nov. 30)
Binge Watch
60 Days In Season 5
Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1–6
Forged in Fire Season 6
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1–3
American Horror Story: 1984 (Nov. 13)
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20 (Nov. 15)
Survivor Seasons 20 & 28 (Nov. 15)
Musical Watch
School Daze
Family Watch
Casper
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Nov. 15)
The Indian in the Cupboard
’Tis the Season to Watch
Christmas Break-In
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
A Christmas Catch (Nov. 4)
Christmas With a Prince (Nov. 4)
A New York Christmas Wedding (Nov. 5)
A Very Country Christmas (Nov. 15)
Hometown Holiday (Nov. 15)
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (Nov. 30)
If You’re Bored
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Midnight At The Magnolia (Nov. 5)
The Late Bloomer (Nov. 6)
Graceful Friends (Nov. 12)
Prom Night (Nov. 12)
Machete Kills (Nov. 22)
Hard Kill (Nov. 23)
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (Nov. 26)
The 2nd (Nov. 30)
Netflix Programming
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Nov. 3)
Mother (Nov. 3)
Love and Anarchy (Nov. 4)
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Nov. 5)
Operation Christmas Drop (Nov. 5)
Paranormal (Nov. 5)
Citation (Nov. 6)
Country Ever After (Nov. 6)
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Nov. 6)
Undercover Season 2 (Nov. 9)
Dash & Lily (Nov. 10)
Trash Truck (Nov. 10)
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Nov. 11)
The Liberator (Nov. 11)
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Nov. 11)
What We Wanted (Nov. 11)
Ludo (Nov. 12)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Nov. 13)
The Life Ahead (Nov. 13)
The Minions of Midas (Nov. 13)
The Crown Season 4 (Nov. 15)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Nov. 17)
We Are the Champions (Nov. 17)
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies Season 2 (Nov. 18)
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Nov. 18)
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Nov. 19)
Alien Xmas (Nov. 20)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Nov. 20)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Nov. 20)
Voices of Fire (Nov. 20)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Nov. 22)
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Nov. 23)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Nov. 24)
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Nov. 24)
Hillbilly Elegy (Nov. 24)
Wonderoos (Nov. 24)
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Nov. 25)
Great Pretender Season 2 (Nov. 25)
Mosul (Nov. 27)
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Nov. 27)
The Call (Nov. 27)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Nov. 27)
Don’t Listen (Nov. 27)
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Nov. 27)
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Nov. 27)
Virgin River Season 2 (Nov. 27)
La Belva / The Beast (Nov. 27)
The Uncanny Counter (Nov. 28)
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Nov. 29)
A Love So Beautiful (Nov. 30)
Finding Agnes (Nov. 3)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Dark Knight
Super Watch 😢
The Iron Giant
Good Watch
A Face in the Crowd
Beasts of the Southern Wild
The Children (2008)
Chronicle (2012)
City Island
City Slickers
The Dancer Upstairs
Dead Man Walking (1995)
The Devil’s Advocate
The Gauntlet
Hacksaw Ridge
High Fidelity (2000)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Hollidaysburg
The Last King of Scotland
Little Man Tate
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Made (2001)
The Madness of King George
Magnum Force
The Mask
Menace II Society
Mystic River
Now and Then
A Perfect World
Pleasantville
The Pledge
Popstar
The Right Stuff
Rosewood
Salvador (1986)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Space Cowboys
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
Thief (1981)
Tightrope
Veronica Mars (2014)
Quadrophenia (Nov. 2)
De Lo Mio (Nov. 13)
Best Worst Watch
Troll 2
‘Tis the Season to Watch
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
Nothing Like The Holidays
Smurfs Christmas Special
Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
The Town That Santa Forgot
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Problematic Watch
Radio Days
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
Free Willy
Get Santa
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
The Neverending Story
The Secret Garden (1993)
Sesame Street
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
My Sesame Street Friends (Nov. 12)
“Family” Watch
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious
Binge Watch
Titans Seasons 1 & 2
Young Justice Seasons 1-3
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Season 5 (Nov. 9)
Smurfs Season 4 (Nov. 24)
Musical Watch
Anchors Aweigh
Guys and Dolls
High Society (1956)
On the Town
Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Billy Madison
Cruel Intentions
Desperately Seeking Susan
Old School (2003)
Practical Magic
The Witches of Eastwick
The Wood
Thirst Watch
Magic Mike
Oldies Watch
America, America
The Arrangement (1969)
Baby Doll (1956)
David Copperfield (1935)
East of Eden (1955)
The Man With the Golden Arm
Ocean’s 11 (1960)
The Sea of Grass
Some Came Running
Splendor In The Grass
A Tale of Two Cities (1935)
Looney Tunes (1930–1969) (Nov. 4)
Rom-Com Watch
13 Going On 30
Music And Lyrics
Problematic Watch
Broadway Danny Rose
If You’re Bored
10,000 BC
Above the Rim
All Is Bright
Another Cinderella Story
Autumn in New York
Battleship
Blast From the Past
Blood Work (2002)
The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004)
The Bucket List
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Critical Care
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Eagle
Eight Legged Freaks
The Enforcer (1976)
Femme Fatale (2002)
The Five-Year Engagement
Friday the 13th (2009)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Genius (2016)
Girl in Progress
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Heidi (2005)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
House on Haunted Hill (1999)
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
J. Edgar
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
King Kong (1976)
The Lego Ninjago Movie
License to Wed
Life Stinks
Linda and the Mockingbirds
The Losers (2010)
Lowriders
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Miss Julie (2014)
Money Talks (1997)
Mr. Nanny
Must Love Dogs
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1
Needful Things
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights in Rodanthe
The Prophecy (1995)
The Prophecy 2
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
Prophecy 4: The Uprising
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
Red Tails
Rock Star (2001)
Rumor Has It
Scoop (2006)
Sinbad of the Seven Seas
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Sudden Impact
Summer Catch
Swordfish
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Torque
Tower Heist
Troll
True Crime (1999)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors
Untamed Heart
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
We Bought a Zoo
Wild Wild West
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wyatt Earp
Zoo Animals
Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO) (Nov. 6)
The Dead Don’t Die (2019) (Nov. 7)
Dolittle (Nov. 14)
Linda and the Mockingbirds (Nov. 16)
Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (Nov. 20)
Underwater (2020) (Nov. 21)
Chateau Vato (Nov. 27)
The Call of the Wild (2020) (Nov. 28)
HBO Original Programming
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas Special
Between the World and Me (Nov. 21)
Craftopia: Craft the Halls (Nov. 26)
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas! (Nov. 26)
Superintelligence (Nov. 26)
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate Special
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Special
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions (Nov. 7)
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (Nov. 13)
Season Premieres
Murder Oon Middle Beach Series Premiere (Nov. 15)
His Dark Materials Season 2 (Nov. 16)
The Flight Attendant Series Premiere (Nov. 26)
Rick and Morty Season 4
Industry Series Premiere (Nov. 9)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Nov. 24)
Amazon
Must Watch
Boyz n the Hood
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
The Last Waltz
Good Watch
28 Days Later
As Good as It Gets
Dead Poets Society
Mr. Majestyk
Platoon
Romancing the Stone
Silverado
Thank You for Smoking
The Insider
The Sapphires
Wall Street (1987)
Blue Story (Nov. 4)
Retaliation (Nov. 7)
Most Wanted (Nov. 21)
Bombshell (2019) (Nov. 26)
Binge Watch
Jamestown Season 1
Community Seasons 1-6 (Nov. 8)
American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9 (Nov. 13)
Scrubs Seasons 1-9 (Nov. 14)
Oldies Watch
Arizona Whirlwind
Vampire Watch
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld
’Tis the Season to Watch
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)
Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)
Family Watch
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979
If You’re Bored
America’s Founding Fathers Season 1
America’s Untold Story Season 1
Article 99
Before We Die Season 1
Breathless (1983)
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1
Country Strong
Crime 360 Season 1
Delicious Season 1
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Iron Lady
The Jewel of the Nile
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lost Worlds Season 1
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than a Game
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Limited Series
Naked Hustle Season 1
Next Day Air
The Restaurant Season 1
Ronin
Stockholm Season 1
Step Up
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
The X Files: I Want to Believe
W.
Water for Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
General Commander (2019) (Nov.3)
The Assault (2019) (Nov.3)
The Secret: Dare to Dream (Nov. 6)
Tonight You’re Mine (Nov. 11)
The Ride (2018) (Nov. 13)
The Dictator (Nov. 14)
Body Cam (Nov. 18)
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (Nov. 20)
Life in a Year (Nov. 27)
Amazon Originals
El Presidente Season 1 (Nov. 6)
Ferro Season 1 (Nov. 6)
Wayne Season 1 (Nov. 6)
Alex Rider Season 1 (Nov. 13)
James May: Oh Cook Season 1 (Nov. 13)
Small Axe (Nov. 20)
The Pack Season 1(Nov. 20)
Uncle Frank (Nov. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
Broadcast News
The Last Waltz
Good Watch
Antwone Fisher
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Crimson Tide
The Horse Whisperer
Knocked Up
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Platoon
The Prestige
Slumdog Millionaire
Tesla (Nov. 20)
Wanted (2008)
Working Girl (1998)
Blue Story (Nov. 4)
The Nice Guys (Nov. 9)
Sputnik (2020) (Nov. 13)
Cartel Land (Nov. 15)
McQueen (Nov. 18)
Bombshell (Nov. 26)
Binge Watch
Rick & Morty Season 4
Skins Complete Series
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 (Nov. 3)
Killing Eve Season 3 (Nov. 6)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 (Nov. 6)
Power Season 6A (Nov. 9)
007 Watch
Diamonds Are Forever
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
License to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
Moonraker (1979)
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
A View to a Kill
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Musical Watch
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)
Oldies Watch
Fun in Acapulco
Hud
’Tis the Season to Watch
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny for Christmas
Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 1
Christmas in Compton
Christmas in Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale (2005)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
Giada’s Holiday Handbook Seasons 1–4
Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1–5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular Special
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Tia Mowry at Home Seasons 1–3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge Season 1
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Nov. 12)
12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (Nov. 15)
Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)
If You’re Bored
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
Alien Nation
Article 99
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen Seasons 1 & 2
Beerfest
Best Baker in America Seasons 1 & 2
Big Daddy
Breathless (1983)
Bringing Down the House
Children of the Corn (2009)
Dead Presidents
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
Flip or Flop Fort Worth Season 1
Foxfire (1996)
I Heart Huckabees
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping the Broom
The Kingdom of Heaven
Kiss the Girls
Little Giants (1994)
Lord of War
Lost in Space (1998)
Love Hurts (1990)
Malaysia Kitchen Special
Maverick (1994)
The Net (1995)
Next Day Air
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Ronin
School Dance
Spy Next Door
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
W.
The Waterboy
Wetlands (2019)
Wild Hogs
Wild Things (1998)
General Commander (2019) (Nov. 3)
The Assault (2019) (Nov. 3)
Braking for Whales (Nov. 5)
Vik the Viking (Nov. 10)
The Girl Next Door (2004) (Nov. 11)
Tonight You’re Mine (Nov. 11)
The Dictator (Nov. 14)
A Nice Girl Like You (Nov. 15)
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (Nov. 16)
Soul Surfer (Nov. 17)
Body Cam (Nov. 18)
Amulet (Nov. 19)
Burden of Truth Season 3 (Nov. 21)
My Hero Academia Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (Nov. 24)
Centigrade (Nov. 27)
The Big Ugly (Nov. 29)
Season Premieres
The Good Doctor Season 4 (Nov. 2)
Chicago Fire Season 9 (Nov. 12)
Chicago Med Season 6 (Nov. 12)
Chicago P.D. Season 8 (Nov. 12)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 (Nov. 13)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 (Nov. 13)
Station 19 Season 4 (Nov. 13)
Big Sky Series Premiere (Nov. 18)
For Life Season 2 (Nov. 19)
A Million Little Things Season 3 (Nov. 20)
Black Narcissus Series Premiere (Nov. 24)
Hulu Original Programming
The Mighty Ones Season 1 (Nov. 9)
A Teacher Limited Series (Nov. 10)
Eater’s Guide to the World Season 1 (Nov. 11)
I Am Greta (Nov. 13)
No Man’s Land Season 1(Nov. 18)
Animaniacs Season 1 (Nov. 20)
Run (Nov. 20)
