The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Boyz n the Hood

Fruitvale Station (Nov. 12)

Good Watch

A Clockwork Orange

Easy A

Ocean’s Eleven

Piercing

Platoon

The Impossible

Prospect (2018) (Nov. 2)

V for Vendetta (Nov. 15)

Loving (2016) (Nov. 16)

Whose Streets? (Nov. 16)

Rust Creek (Nov. 30)

Binge Watch

60 Days In Season 5

Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1–6

Forged in Fire Season 6

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1–3

American Horror Story: 1984 (Nov. 13)

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20 (Nov. 15)

Survivor Seasons 20 & 28 (Nov. 15)

Musical Watch

School Daze

Family Watch

Casper

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Nov. 15)

The Indian in the Cupboard

’Tis the Season to Watch

Christmas Break-In

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

A Christmas Catch (Nov. 4)

Christmas With a Prince (Nov. 4)

A New York Christmas Wedding (Nov. 5)

A Very Country Christmas (Nov. 15)

Hometown Holiday (Nov. 15)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (Nov. 30)

If You’re Bored

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Midnight At The Magnolia (Nov. 5)

The Late Bloomer (Nov. 6)

Graceful Friends (Nov. 12)

Prom Night (Nov. 12)

Machete Kills (Nov. 22)

Hard Kill (Nov. 23)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (Nov. 26)

The 2nd (Nov. 30)

Netflix Programming

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Nov. 3)

Mother (Nov. 3)

Love and Anarchy (Nov. 4)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Nov. 5)

Operation Christmas Drop (Nov. 5)

Paranormal (Nov. 5)

Citation (Nov. 6)

Country Ever After (Nov. 6)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Nov. 6)

Undercover Season 2 (Nov. 9)

Dash & Lily (Nov. 10)

Trash Truck (Nov. 10)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Nov. 11)

The Liberator (Nov. 11)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Nov. 11)

What We Wanted (Nov. 11)

Ludo (Nov. 12)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Nov. 13)

The Life Ahead (Nov. 13)

The Minions of Midas (Nov. 13)

The Crown Season 4 (Nov. 15)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Nov. 17)

We Are the Champions (Nov. 17)

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies Season 2 (Nov. 18)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Nov. 18)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Nov. 19)

Alien Xmas (Nov. 20)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Nov. 20)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Nov. 20)

Voices of Fire (Nov. 20)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Nov. 22)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Nov. 23)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Nov. 24)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Nov. 24)

Hillbilly Elegy (Nov. 24)

Wonderoos (Nov. 24)

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Nov. 25)

Great Pretender Season 2 (Nov. 25)

Mosul (Nov. 27)

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Nov. 27)

The Call (Nov. 27)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Nov. 27)

Don’t Listen (Nov. 27)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Nov. 27)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Nov. 27)

Virgin River Season 2 (Nov. 27)

La Belva / The Beast (Nov. 27)

The Uncanny Counter (Nov. 28)

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Nov. 29)

A Love So Beautiful (Nov. 30)

Finding Agnes (Nov. 3)

HBO Max

Must Watch

The Dark Knight

Super Watch 😢

The Iron Giant

Good Watch

A Face in the Crowd

Beasts of the Southern Wild

The Children (2008)

Chronicle (2012)

City Island

City Slickers

The Dancer Upstairs

Dead Man Walking (1995)

The Devil’s Advocate

The Gauntlet

Hacksaw Ridge

High Fidelity (2000)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Hollidaysburg

The Last King of Scotland

Little Man Tate

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Made (2001)

The Madness of King George

Magnum Force

The Mask

Menace II Society

Mystic River

Now and Then

A Perfect World

Pleasantville

The Pledge

Popstar

The Right Stuff

Rosewood

Salvador (1986)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Space Cowboys

Swingers

Terms of Endearment

Thief (1981)

Tightrope

Veronica Mars (2014)

Quadrophenia (Nov. 2)

De Lo Mio (Nov. 13)

Best Worst Watch

Troll 2



‘Tis the Season to Watch

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas

Nothing Like The Holidays

Smurfs Christmas Special

Tis the Season to Be Smurfy

The Town That Santa Forgot

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Problematic Watch

Radio Days

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

Free Willy

Get Santa

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

The Neverending Story

The Secret Garden (1993)

Sesame Street

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

My Sesame Street Friends (Nov. 12)

“Family” Watch

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious

Binge Watch

Titans Seasons 1 & 2

Young Justice Seasons 1-3

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Season 5 (Nov. 9)

Smurfs Season 4 (Nov. 24)

Musical Watch

Anchors Aweigh

Guys and Dolls

High Society (1956)

On the Town

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Billy Madison

Cruel Intentions

Desperately Seeking Susan

Old School (2003)

Practical Magic

The Witches of Eastwick

The Wood

Thirst Watch

Magic Mike

Oldies Watch

America, America

The Arrangement (1969)

Baby Doll (1956)

David Copperfield (1935)

East of Eden (1955)

The Man With the Golden Arm

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

The Sea of Grass

Some Came Running

Splendor In The Grass

A Tale of Two Cities (1935)

Looney Tunes (1930–1969) (Nov. 4)

Rom-Com Watch

13 Going On 30

Music And Lyrics

Problematic Watch

Broadway Danny Rose



If You’re Bored

10,000 BC

Above the Rim

All Is Bright

Another Cinderella Story

Autumn in New York

Battleship

Blast From the Past

Blood Work (2002)

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004)

The Bucket List

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Critical Care

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Eagle

Eight Legged Freaks

The Enforcer (1976)

Femme Fatale (2002)

The Five-Year Engagement

Friday the 13th (2009)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Genius (2016)

Girl in Progress

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Heidi (2005)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

J. Edgar

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

King Kong (1976)

The Lego Ninjago Movie

License to Wed

Life Stinks

Linda and the Mockingbirds

The Losers (2010)

Lowriders

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Miss Julie (2014)

Money Talks (1997)

Mr. Nanny

Must Love Dogs

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1

Needful Things

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

New York Minute

Nights in Rodanthe

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy 2

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

Prophecy 4: The Uprising

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken

Red Tails

Rock Star (2001)

Rumor Has It

Scoop (2006)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Sudden Impact

Summer Catch

Swordfish

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Torque

Tower Heist

Troll

True Crime (1999)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Una Semana

Unaccompanied Minors

Untamed Heart

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas

We Bought a Zoo

Wild Wild West

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wyatt Earp

Zoo Animals

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO) (Nov. 6)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) (Nov. 7)

Dolittle (Nov. 14)

Linda and the Mockingbirds (Nov. 16)

Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (Nov. 20)

Underwater (2020) (Nov. 21)

Chateau Vato (Nov. 27)

The Call of the Wild (2020) (Nov. 28)

HBO Original Programming

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas Special

Between the World and Me (Nov. 21)

Craftopia: Craft the Halls (Nov. 26)

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas! (Nov. 26)

Superintelligence (Nov. 26)

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate Special

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Special

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions (Nov. 7)

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (Nov. 13)

Season Premieres

Murder Oon Middle Beach Series Premiere (Nov. 15)

His Dark Materials Season 2 (Nov. 16)

The Flight Attendant Series Premiere (Nov. 26)

Rick and Morty Season 4

Industry Series Premiere (Nov. 9)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Nov. 24)

Must Watch

Boyz n the Hood

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The Last Waltz



Good Watch

28 Days Later

As Good as It Gets

Dead Poets Society

Mr. Majestyk

Platoon

Romancing the Stone

Silverado

Thank You for Smoking

The Insider

The Sapphires

Wall Street (1987)

Blue Story (Nov. 4)

Retaliation (Nov. 7)

Most Wanted (Nov. 21)

Bombshell (2019) (Nov. 26)

Binge Watch

Jamestown Season 1

Community Seasons 1-6 (Nov. 8)

American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9 (Nov. 13)

Scrubs Seasons 1-9 (Nov. 14)

Oldies Watch

Arizona Whirlwind

Vampire Watch

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld

’Tis the Season to Watch

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)

Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)



Family Watch

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979

If You’re Bored

America’s Founding Fathers Season 1

America’s Untold Story Season 1

Article 99

Before We Die Season 1

Breathless (1983)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1

Country Strong

Crime 360 Season 1

Delicious Season 1

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Iron Lady

The Jewel of the Nile

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lost Worlds Season 1

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than a Game

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Limited Series

Naked Hustle Season 1

Next Day Air

The Restaurant Season 1

Ronin

Stockholm Season 1

Step Up

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The X Files: I Want to Believe

W.

Water for Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

General Commander (2019) (Nov.3)

The Assault (2019) (Nov.3)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (Nov. 6)

Tonight You’re Mine (Nov. 11)

The Ride (2018) (Nov. 13)

The Dictator (Nov. 14)

Body Cam (Nov. 18)

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (Nov. 20)

Life in a Year (Nov. 27)

Amazon Originals

El Presidente Season 1 (Nov. 6)

Ferro Season 1 (Nov. 6)

Wayne Season 1 (Nov. 6)

Alex Rider Season 1 (Nov. 13)

James May: Oh Cook Season 1 (Nov. 13)

Small Axe (Nov. 20)

The Pack Season 1(Nov. 20)

Uncle Frank (Nov. 25)

Must Watch

Broadcast News

The Last Waltz

Good Watch

Antwone Fisher

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crimson Tide

The Horse Whisperer

Knocked Up

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Platoon

The Prestige

Slumdog Millionaire

Tesla (Nov. 20)

Wanted (2008)

Working Girl (1998)

Blue Story (Nov. 4)

The Nice Guys (Nov. 9)

Sputnik (2020) (Nov. 13)

Cartel Land (Nov. 15)

McQueen (Nov. 18)

Bombshell (Nov. 26)

Binge Watch

Rick & Morty Season 4

Skins Complete Series

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 (Nov. 3)

Killing Eve Season 3 (Nov. 6)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 (Nov. 6)

Power Season 6A (Nov. 9)

007 Watch

Diamonds Are Forever

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

Moonraker (1979)

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

A View to a Kill

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Musical Watch

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

Oldies Watch

Fun in Acapulco

Hud

’Tis the Season to Watch

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny for Christmas

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 1

Christmas in Compton

Christmas in Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Giada’s Holiday Handbook Seasons 1–4

Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1–5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular Special

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Tia Mowry at Home Seasons 1–3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge Season 1

The Man Who Invented Christmas (Nov. 12)

12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (Nov. 15)

Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)

If You’re Bored

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

Alien Nation

Article 99

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen Seasons 1 & 2

Beerfest

Best Baker in America Seasons 1 & 2

Big Daddy

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down the House

Children of the Corn (2009)

Dead Presidents

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

Flip or Flop Fort Worth Season 1

Foxfire (1996)

I Heart Huckabees

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping the Broom

The Kingdom of Heaven

Kiss the Girls

Little Giants (1994)

Lord of War

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

Malaysia Kitchen Special

Maverick (1994)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Ronin

School Dance

Spy Next Door

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W.

The Waterboy

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs

Wild Things (1998)

General Commander (2019) (Nov. 3)

The Assault (2019) (Nov. 3)

Braking for Whales (Nov. 5)

Vik the Viking (Nov. 10)

The Girl Next Door (2004) (Nov. 11)

Tonight You’re Mine (Nov. 11)

The Dictator (Nov. 14)

A Nice Girl Like You (Nov. 15)

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (Nov. 16)

Soul Surfer (Nov. 17)

Body Cam (Nov. 18)

Amulet (Nov. 19)

Burden of Truth Season 3 (Nov. 21)

My Hero Academia Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (Nov. 24)

Centigrade (Nov. 27)

The Big Ugly (Nov. 29)

Season Premieres

The Good Doctor Season 4 (Nov. 2)

Chicago Fire Season 9 (Nov. 12)

Chicago Med Season 6 (Nov. 12)

Chicago P.D. Season 8 (Nov. 12)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 (Nov. 13)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 (Nov. 13)

Station 19 Season 4 (Nov. 13)

Big Sky Series Premiere (Nov. 18)

For Life Season 2 (Nov. 19)

A Million Little Things Season 3 (Nov. 20)

Black Narcissus Series Premiere (Nov. 24)

Hulu Original Programming

The Mighty Ones Season 1 (Nov. 9)

A Teacher Limited Series (Nov. 10)

Eater’s Guide to the World Season 1 (Nov. 11)

I Am Greta (Nov. 13)

No Man’s Land Season 1(Nov. 18)

Animaniacs Season 1 (Nov. 20)

Run (Nov. 20)