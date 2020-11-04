One of Tuesday’s most amusing distractions from, lol, everything came in the form of an electoral map that visualized what would happen if Joe Biden carried every state where Ludacris, in his seminal 2001 hit, “Area Codes,” claimed to have hos. Ludacris himself approved; he posted the map on his Instagram. As we wait to see more of how the real electoral map shakes out, we caught up with Torii MacAdams, the 30-year-old Angeleno behind the map (feat. Nate Dog).

an electoral map if Biden wins every state containing area codes where Ludacris claimed to have hoes pic.twitter.com/WGLVYN4ufq — Pumpkin Spice 1 (@toriimacdaddy) November 3, 2020

Heather Schwedel: How long have you been waiting to make this map? Feels like the kind of thing where you’ve had the idea in the back of your head for years.

Torii MacAdams: Like most of my tweets, this went from “very stupid idea” to “very stupid tweet” in about five minutes.

How long did it take to make the map? What kind of research did it require? Do you feel like you became an expert in area codes, or the Electoral College?

Fortunately for me, others had already done the painstaking research of mapping each area code in which Ludacris claimed to have hos. I’m no more an expert on the Electoral College than I was before, which is to say I still staunchly oppose it and think it should be abolished. One ho, one vote.

It looks like you used the very-hot-right-now 270towin.com to make it. Right? Did the interface work well? Do you think you would have actually gone to the trouble of making it if you had to do it yourself in Photoshop?

Correct. The interface is quite easy—easy enough for some jerk to create a map in which Ludacris wins Joe Biden the presidency, for example. There’s a precisely 0.00 percent chance I’d have made this if I needed to use Photoshop.

What’s your relationship to Ludacris, are you a big fan?

His album Word of Mouf was a middle school favorite—I think a friend who occasionally ate dog biscuits for fun burned me a copy after downloading it on Napster—but in the past decade, I’ve probably spent more time watching Luda in the Fast & Furious films than I have listening to his music. To call me a “big fan” would be generous, but I enjoy his oeuvre.

I’d been familiar with the phrase “hos in different area codes,” but I don’t know if I’d actually ever listened to the song before today. I think it might be … not good.

I vehemently disagree, and will brook no criticism of Nate Dogg’s artistry. It’s not the best song on Word of Mouf—that would be “Saturday,” or “Move Bitch” featuring I-20 and the inimitable Mystikal—but it’s still a classic of early 2000s rap.

The song is from 2001, and it seems like some area code redistricting might have happened since then. Did you take this into consideration?

I did not consider that.

Did anything surprise you about Ludacris’s coalition and how it corresponds to actual red states/blue states?

Ludacris’ ho-alition is concentrated in the South, unsurprising considering his Atlanta roots. Were Black voters properly enfranchised, I’m guessing the electoral map would more closely resemble the Ludacris ho-alition map than it does at present. That said, I find it shocking, if not downright unbelievable, that he wouldn’t have hos in Boston, the Twin Cities, or Portland.

Do any of the area code/state feel unlikely to you after researching them all? I have difficulty imagining Ludacris is talking to women in Wisconsin.

Well, I find it improbable that Ludacris would know any Waukesha County residents in the Biblical sense, but Milwaukee has about 600,000 people. Surely he could find a carnal partner in the aptly named “Cream City.”