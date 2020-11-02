John Oliver Used His Last Show Before Election Day to Make Not One but Two Cases Against Trump

John Oliver used his last episode of Last Week Tonight before Election Day to make one final case against Donald Trump—actually, two cases against him. Oliver has covered many aspects of the coronavirus over the past several months, from the seductive world of coronavirus conspiracy theories to the coronavirus-spreading conditions inside America’s prisons and jails. But on Sunday, he returned to update viewers on a topic the show first explored in March: how the Trump administration was mishandling the crisis.

A lot has changed since then, but not, Oliver argued, Trump’s own incompetence and lack of empathy. “All presidents, whoever they are, tend to face a defining crisis, and this was unquestionably Trump’s,” said Oliver. “But his response has been such a disaster that there are massive fuckups you may have already forgotten.” To refresh viewers’ memories, Oliver reviewed three ways the administration could’ve handled the pandemic better: preparation, coordination, and communication.

But Oliver wasn’t done. This supersized episode of Last Week Tonight featured two main segments, and the other focused on U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Oliver showed how the man once praised as a potential “adult in the room” just proves that “some adults are assholes” and warned of the damage Barr might do if Trump is elected to a second term.