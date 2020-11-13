Love Is Not Dead in the Star Wars Universe After All

This article contains spoilers about the fate of Frog Lady and Frog Man.

Almost a year ago, I wrote that love was dead in the Star Wars universe. I meant what I said. At that point, each of the canonical romantic relationships in the main trilogies—Rey and Kylo Ren, Padmé and Anakin, even Han and Leia—had ended in tragedy. Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor died in each others’ arms. Q’ira abandoned Han for a life of crime. (Man, that guy can’t catch a break.) Most of the romances in the animated series end in devastation, too. Falling in love in Star Wars seals your fate. No one grows old together or rides off into the sunset. Forget about happy endings.

UNTIL NOW, THAT IS.

With Friday’s episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” I formally retract the statement that love in the Star Wars universe is dead. Love seemed to be dead, but like so many Star Wars characters, it was not actually dead, merely chopped in half and tossed down a ventilator shaft, only to return stronger than ever. In last week’s “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” The Mandalorian introduced a character known only as Frog Lady, who hitches a ride with our hero to the moon of Trask, where her husband has established a new life for them so that they can fertilize and raise her eggs. (At least, the ones that the Child doesn’t gobble up during the voyage.) After a harrowing journey involving run-ins with New Republic X-wing pilots and giant spiders, the Mandalorian finally arrives on Trask to pursue his mission and … who cares? Let’s get back to the frogs.

Frog Lady speaks neither English nor Huttese, so we and the Mandalorian don’t know what she’s saying for the most part. But even without language, she’s wonderfully expressive, thanks to a tag-team performance by stuntwoman Misty Rosas and some grunts and croaks provided by voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who specializes in exactly this kind of performance—he’s Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Appa and Momo and Phineas and Ferb’s Perry the Platypus, among others. The one time Frog Lady desperately uses a droid to translate what she’s saying, it’s to convey an urgent message: She and her husband busted their asses for this new life of theirs, and no crash landing is going to stand in the way of her happiness, Mando, so get the hell up.

But when Frog Lady is at last reunited with her frog husband, or frusband, on Trask, the moment requires no words at all. After a crash landing, Frog Lady stands in the crowded shipyard, the only frog person surrounded by Quarrens and Mon Calamari. She glances around eagerly, calling out something in frog language. Then, we see a similar-looking frog man across the dock! He’s looking around too! They spy each other, and Frog Lady runs to him, arms outstretched, squealing with excitement! They embrace! She touches his face lovingly! Frog Man thanks the Mandalorian for escorting the love of his life to him! They walk away arm-in-arm! Later we see one of their babies hatch! And the episode ends! And neither of them died horribly! All is well! Love is alive!

Mandalorian writers, if you hurt these frog people in any way, I will personally fly to Skywalker Ranch to picket.