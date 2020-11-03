The Funniest, Most Relatable Election Day Posts From “Out of Context” Twitter

Yes, yes, you should absolutely step away from the computer and take a walk today, if you’re able. But if, like many others, you’re spending the day on social media, at least indulge your election anxiety with the best of Twitter’s “out of context” accounts, which post seemingly random screengrabs and videos from TV shows, games, movies, and more. Despite the name, these accounts are often all about context—not that of the source material but of real-world events, using a character’s facial expression or a snippet of dialogue to comment on the news.
Earlier this year, several “out of context” accounts broke from their usual format of posting screengrabs and videos to speak out against police violence and share anti-racist petitions. This time, many are reminding Americans to go vote, while others are posting more general images involving characters weeping, worrying, or stuffing their faces. The real test, of course, will be which screengrabs the creators have been saving up for when the results are announced.
