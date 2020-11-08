Friends, Fans, and Contestants Mourn Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek on Social Media

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, died early Sunday morning at the age of 80. The news was announced on the official Jeopardy Twitter account:
Trebek was a constant and beloved presence in the lives of fans of the show (and bookish kids in general) and the grief at his death has only been rivaled by the outpouring of love and support when he announced he had pancreatic cancer in March of 2019. The easiest way to illustrate Trebek’s reach is probably this clip from an episode taped over the summer that aired just this week, in which contestant Burt Thakur explains to Alex what the show meant to him:
Trebek taped his last show on Oct. 29, and his final episodes of Jeopardy! will be airing through Christmas Day. Since Trebek’s death was announced, the internet has been filled with Jeopardy! contestants and fans mourning Trebek, sharing their favorite clips of his work, and celebrating the life of one of the last celebrities virtually everyone loved. Here’s what people are saying.