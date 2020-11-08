Friends, Fans, and Contestants Mourn Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek on Social Media

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, died early Sunday morning at the age of 80. The news was announced on the official Jeopardy Twitter account:

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was a constant and beloved presence in the lives of fans of the show (and bookish kids in general) and the grief at his death has only been rivaled by the outpouring of love and support when he announced he had pancreatic cancer in March of 2019. The easiest way to illustrate Trebek’s reach is probably this clip from an episode taped over the summer that aired just this week, in which contestant Burt Thakur explains to Alex what the show meant to him:

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

Trebek taped his last show on Oct. 29, and his final episodes of Jeopardy! will be airing through Christmas Day. Since Trebek’s death was announced, the internet has been filled with Jeopardy! contestants and fans mourning Trebek, sharing their favorite clips of his work, and celebrating the life of one of the last celebrities virtually everyone loved. Here’s what people are saying.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Anyone wishing to honor Alex’s memory should consider a donation to his favorite charity, World Vision. https://t.co/E7MtevSAx5 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020

Lost for words.

I'm full of gratitude for the joy Alex brought to homes like mine every night. I feel lucky for the few episodes I got to share this show with him. Even more lucky to share with him how much he meant to all of us. #WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/Z3bJMe1knZ — dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 8, 2020

I was on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I was on the first ever Back to School special. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year olds — my nightmare.



I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Limited Too, which Alex kept joking (kindly) about needing sunglasses to look at. RIP. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QxgD9m9XI4 — 17 Minute Rain Delay (@KendraJames_) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was simply one of the greatest broadcasters in the history of the medium; the pinnacle of polished professionalism, yet still so warm that he felt like a family member. What a gift that we all had the opportunity to learn from his example. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 8, 2020

Had to take a moment at the end of today's show on @nflnetwork to pay tribute to the great @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/6AdpyABhiB — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 8, 2020

RIP to a great giver of joy and knowledge. https://t.co/NsB6ejrBHQ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 8, 2020

How lucky I was to be on @Jeopardy and to spend a moment with this kind soul. RIP, Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/4isKebMsJY — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 8, 2020

THE ALEX TREBEK I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE GONE. I WATCH YOU EVERY DAY 7 OCLOCK FOR LAST 30 YEARS. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING INTELLIGENCE TO THE WORLD BUBBA pic.twitter.com/CG5NPdYeSL — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 8, 2020

We’re saddened by the passing of legendary @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Earlier this year, he helped us recruit the next generation of astronauts – a testament to his dedication to challenging us to expand our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Z4vwbLy1yn — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020

And now, one last clue:



KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Answer:

“He nurtured a Television safe-space for smart people”



Question:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?”



Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

I’m so sad to hear of Alex Trebek’s passing. He helped fund a scholarship I received to go to Stanford through the BECA foundation. He even personally awarded it to me and I was simply star struck. He was so kind and committed to advancing Latinos in educational pursuits. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) November 8, 2020

The Jeopardy rules used to be that in case of a tie, the tied contestants would win their cash and get to come back. In 2007, Scott Weiss recognized the possibility of a three-way tie, so instead of bidding $2601, he bid $2600 so they could tie and all win their cash. It ruled. pic.twitter.com/2XKW97JsSU — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) July 7, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek made you feel smart and proud, smarter than your dad or your sister or whoever in the never ending family tournament - or ready to reclaim the crown, and he was always on your side, he was part of the family. He was part of ours. — Kate Beaton (@beatonna) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

true story: when we were originally crafting “a few words for the firing squad” off RTJ4 we were going to make it a sequel to “jeopardy” from RTJ2 and call it “final jeopardy”. we reached out to alex trebeks people and tried to get him on the jam but couldn’t make it happen. — el-p (@therealelp) November 8, 2020

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020