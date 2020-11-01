Sean Connery Has Died. Friends, Fans, and the Other James Bonds Are Saluting Him on Social Media

Legendary actor Sean Connery died in his sleep Friday night or Saturday morning at the age of 90. Connery, the first actor to play James Bond in a feature film, translated Ian Fleming’s secret agent to the screen with a charm and physicality that launched one of the most successful film franchises in history. He went on to craft an impressive second act after Bond, starring in movies as varied as The Man Who Would Be King, The Russia House, and The Untouchables, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Connery’s career spanned six decades—he announced his retirement from acting in 2006—and his co-stars, friends, fans, and fellow James Bonds are mourning him on social media. Here’s what people are saying.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

On Instagram, George Lazenby posted a statement:

Only a few weeks ago I was wishing Sean all the best for his 90th birthday. Now, I’m very sad to be condoling with his family and friends. Of course, Sean Connery as James Bond inspired me personally but seems to have encapsulated an age, the Sixties. I met Sean a couple of times and I was pleased he’d given my Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, his seal of approval. He was going to do my film many times and felt it was the best of the Fleming tales. But, to me, the most important thing was his work went far beyond Bond: into charity, into family, into politics and into golf. A man after my own heart. A great actor, a great man and underappreciated artist has left us. My thoughts are with Lady Micheline and Sean’s children and grandchildren. Only love, George XXX

The family of Roger Moore, who died in 2017, saluted Connery on his behalf:

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

In a statement to the New York Times, Timothy Dalton said, “Sean was a wonderful presence. A great leading man.”

On Instagram, Pierce Brosnan added his thoughts:

Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.

Daniel Craig released a statement on the official James Bond website:

It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.

Connery’s friend and fans from outside the world of 007 also weighed in, starting with his Man Who Would Be King co-star Michael Caine:

Sean Connery A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend. The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his talent, his charm, his wit and the many unforgettable roles he played, but he will always be Indy's dad to us. It was an honor to know and work with him and our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

Frank and Kathy pic.twitter.com/tTdd6TDbaO — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) October 31, 2020

In a statement to Variety, George Lucas wrote:

Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

In a statement to Variety, Robert De Niro wrote:

I’m very sorry to hear about Sean’s passing. He seemed much younger than 90; I expected—and hoped—he’d be with us much longer. See you up there, Sean.

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A wonderful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many times over the years. Such immense talent and a vibrant human. And the only one of us to find The Holy Grail. pic.twitter.com/sNo4NtB6af — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 31, 2020

Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP 🙏🏻



“Mr Connery you wear me out!“

“You didn’t say that last night when I was pumping moo goo gai pan all over your tonsils!”pic.twitter.com/v1lUYS0MFV — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery. He poked me in the chest once backstage at Spamalot. Hard. It hurt. He meant for it to hurt. I'd slipped in an impression of him in the show during the Knights Who Say Ni. Turns out he hated impressions of him. That rib is still out of place. #RIPSeanConnery — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020