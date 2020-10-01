The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Fargo

Good Watch

Basic Instinct

Black ‘47

Her

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Saturday Church (Oct. 6)

Moneyball (Oct. 14)

In a Valley of Violence (Oct. 16)

Carol (Oct. 20)

Bending the Arc (Oct. 21)

Yes, God, Yes (Oct. 21)

Metallica Through The Never (Oct. 28)

The 12th Man (Oct. 31)

Spooky Watch

Cape Fear (1991)

Binge Watch

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 (Oct. 7)

Half & Half Seasons 1-4 (Oct. 15)

One on One Seasons 1-5 (Oct. 15)

Thirst Watch

Troy

Family Watch

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

ParaNorman (Oct. 18)

Sweet Sounds of Clint Eastwood Watch

Gran Torino

If You’re Bored

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance Season 2

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature (2019)

I’m Leaving Now

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

Sword Art Online: Alicization

The Unicorn Season 1

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Colombiana (Oct. 4)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (Oct. 6)

Walk Away from Love (Oct. 6)

Alice Junior (Oct. 14)

Batman: The Killing Joke (Oct. 15)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1 (Oct. 15)

Unfriended (Oct. 16)

The Hummingbird Project (Oct. 21)

Netflix Programming

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Worst Witch Season 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Oct. 2)

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Oct. 2)

The Binding (Oct. 2)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Oct. 2)

Emily in Paris (Oct. 2)

Òlòtūré (Oct. 2)

Serious Men (Oct. 2)

Song Exploder (Oct. 2)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Oct. 2)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Oct. 4)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Oct. 6)

Hubie Halloween (Oct. 7)

To the Lake (Oct. 7)

Deaf U (Oct. 9)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 2: Rio (Oct. 9)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Oct. 9)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Oct. 9)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Oct. 9)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Oct. 9)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Oct. 12)

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Oct. 13)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Oct. 13)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Oct. 14)

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Oct. 15)

Love Like the Falling Rain (Oct. 15)

Rooting for Roona (Oct. 15)

Social Distance (Oct. 15)

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Oct. 16)

Dream Home Makeover (Oct. 16)

Grand Army (Oct. 16)

La Révolution (Oct. 16)

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Oct. 16)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Oct. 16)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Oct. 19)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Oct. 20)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Oct. 21)

Rebecca (Oct. 21)

Cadaver (Oct. 22)

Barbarians (Oct. 23)

Move (Oct. 23)

Over the Moon (Oct. 23)

Perdida (Oct. 23)

The Queen’s Gambit (Oct. 23)

Blood of Zeus (Oct. 27)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Oct. 27)

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Oct. 27)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Oct. 27)

Holidate (Oct. 28)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Oct. 28)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Oct. 28)

Bronx (Oct. 30)

The Day of the Lord (Oct. 30)

His House (Oct. 30)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Oct. 30)

Suburra Season 3 (Oct. 30)

HBO Max

Must Watch

The Color Purple

Malcolm X (1992)

The Matrix

Us (2019)

When Harry Met Sally

By Grabthar’s Hammer You Must Watch

Galaxy Quest

Good Watch

Analyze This

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Beginners

Best in Show

Boogie Nights

Clean and Sober

The Client

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Day of the Dead (1985)

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Empire of the Sun

Enter The Dragon

Frantic (1988)

Frequency (2000)

Friday (1995)

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

The Hunting Ground

Infamous (2006)

The Invisible War

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

The Perfect Storm

Presumed Innocent

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me Shame (2011)

Sleight

Tin Cup

Training Day

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

Lina From Lima (Oct. 2)

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (Oct. 16)

Emma. (2020) (Oct. 24)

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (Oct. 30)



Spooky Watch

Black Christmas (2019) (Oct. 31)

The Curse of Frankenstein

Deliverance (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

The Haunting (1999)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes II (2007)

It: Chapter Two (Oct. 27)

Horror of Dracula

The Mummy (1959)

Open Water

Scanners

Se7en

The Thing (2011)

Family Watch

Akeelah And The Bee

Monsters vs. Aliens

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Superman vs. the Elite

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)



Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

You’ve Got Mail



Oldies Watch

Ball of Fire

Bombshell (1933)

The Informer (1935)

Libeled Lady

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek

Mister Roberts

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Nothing Sacred (1937)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1949)

They Were Expendable

The Thin Man (1934)

The Wings of Eagles



Problematic Watch

Million Dollar Baby (2004)



Stoned Watch

Cats (2019) (Oct. 10)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke



If You’re Bored

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion (2012)

Analyze That

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Beef

BLOW

Boomerang (1992)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Catwoman

Cellular

The Chronicles of Riddick

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Collateral Beauty

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

Death Sentence (Extended Version)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dreamcatcher (2003)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Eraser

Firewall

The Friday After Next

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Harina (Aka Flour)

I Am Sam

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss (2006)

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

Next Friday

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Race for the White House Season 1

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Semi-Pro

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel (1997)

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

A Time to Kill

TMNT

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

The Whole Ten Yards

Downhill (2020) (Oct. 3)

The God of High School (Oct. 8)

Smurfs Season 3 (Oct. 20)

Ghosts Season 2 (Oct. 27)

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (Oct. 28)

Vida Perfecta Season 1 (Oct. 29)

HBO Original Programming

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families (Oct. 3)

Siempre Luis (Oct. 6)

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (Oct. 7)

Charm City Kings (Oct. 8)

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (Oct. 9)

Detention Adventure Season 2 (Oct. 15)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (Oct. 15)

The Perfect Weapon (Oct. 16)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (Oct. 17)

537 Votes (Oct. 21)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Oct. 27)

The Soul Of America (Oct. 27)

Season Premieres

A World of Calm

Equal (Oct. 22)

How To With John Wilson Season 1 (Oct. 23)

The Undoing (Oct.25)

The Fungies Season 1B (Oct. 8)

Must Watch

The Departed

Raging Bull



Good Watch

Drugstore Cowboy

Funny Girl

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Joe (2014)

Kindred Spirits

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Mud

Quantum of Solace

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Archive (Oct. 8)

A Most Beautiful Thing (Oct. 14)

Cyrano, My Love (Oct. 21)

I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) (Oct. 31)

Binge Watch

The Great British Baking Show Season 1

Mr. Robot Season 4 (Oct. 6)



Problematic Watch

The Pianist (2003)



Nostalgia Watch

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Spooky Watch

John Carpenter’s Vampires

The Mothman Prophecies

The Grudge 3

Species

Stoned Watch

Battlefield Earth

Super Gay Watch

Terminator: Dark Fate (Oct. 9)

If You’re Bored

30 Days of Night (2007)

40 & Single Season 1

1992: Berlusconi Rising Season 1

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1

The Big Hit

Blood Ties (2014)

Cisco Kid: Season 1

Cities of the Underworld Season 1

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Da Vinci Code

Eight Millimeter

The Gambler Wore a Gun

Get Shorty Seasons 1–3

Girl, Interrupted

Guess Who

Killers (2010)

La Sucursal

Liar Season 1

The Loudest Voice Season 1

Madea’s Big Happy Family

The Mothman Prophecies

Mrs. Wilson Season 1

Mystery Road Season 1

National Security (2003)

Next Level

Noose for a Gunman

Nurse (2014)

PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1

Señorita Justice

Tales of Tomorrow Season 1

Thanks For Sharing

Triumph of The Spirit

Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1

The Wedding Planner

The Transporter Refueled (Oct. 6)

Jack and Jill (2011) (Oct. 10)

Halal Love Story (Oct. 15)

Playing With Fire (2019) (Oct. 15)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (Oct. 26)

Battle Los Angeles (2011) (Oct. 27)

Soorarai Pottru (2020) (Oct. 29)



Amazon Originals

Bug Diaries Halloween Special (Oct. 2)

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 (Oct. 2)

Black Box (Oct. 6)

The Lie (Oct. 6)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Oct. 9)

Evil Eye (Oct. 13)

Nocturne (Oct. 13)

Time (Oct. 16)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Oct. 16)

Mirzapur Season 2 (Oct. 23)

Truth Seekers Season 1 (Oct. 30)

Must Watch

The Hurt Locker

Raging Bull

Good Watch

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Line (2015)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Drugstore Cowboy

Good Hair

Infamous (Oct. 11)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Mud

Spaceballs

Superbad

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Scotch: A Golden Dream (Oct. 11)

High Strung (2016) (Oct. 15)

The Painted Bird (Oct. 16)

Cyrano, My Love (Oct. 20)

Family Watch

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Spooky Watch

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Fallen (1998)

Scream 4 (2011) (Oct. 8)

The Skull

Species

Nostalgia Watch

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Snakes on a Plane

Not Worthy Watch

Wayne’s World 2

Super Gay Watch

Terminator: Dark Fate (Oct. 9)

If You’re Bored

31

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Season 7

After Life (2010)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Anti-Trust

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Seasons 9 & 10

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City

Bride Killa Season 1

The Curse of Downers Grove

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 4

The Executioners (2018)

The Express

The Eye (2008)

The Flay List Season 1

Girls Against Boys

Going for Sold Season 1

Guess Who

Guy’s Grocery Games Seasons 18-20

Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1–4

Halloween Wars Seasons 3–8

Hell’s Kitchen Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda Season 9

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage

Man with a Van Season 1

Martyrs (2016)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 1

Murder Comes Home Season 1

My 600-lb Life Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1

Nurse 3D

The Portrait of a Lady

Property Virgins Season 18

The Quiet Ones (2014)

The Sandman (2017)

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

Supermarket Stakeout Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera Season 1

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit

Twisted Love Season 1

Vampire (2011)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

Dragon Ball Super Episodes 1–131

Savage Youth (Oct. 11)

The Swing of Things (Oct. 12)

The Purge Season 2 (Oct. 15)

Treadstone Season 1 (Oct. 15)

Bad Roomies (Oct. 15)

It Came from the Desert (Oct. 15)

Life After Basketball (Oct. 15)

Playing with Fire (2019) (Oct. 15)

The Escort (2016) (Oct. 15)

Momma Named Me Sheriff Complete Season 1 (Oct.17)

Friend Request (2016) (Oct. 18)

F*ck That’s Delicious Season 4 (Oct. 20)

Homeland Season 8 (Oct. 26)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (Oct. 26)

Bad Therapy (Oct. 29)

Season Premieres

Connecting (Oct. 2)

Saturday Night Live Season 46 (NBC) (Oct. 4)

Ellen’s Game of Games Season 4 (Oct. 7)

Next Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

The Bachelorette Season 16 (Oct. 14)

Shark Tank Season 12 (Oct. 17)

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 31 (Oct. 19)

Card Sharks Series Premiere (Oct. 19)

Supermarket Sweep Series Premiere (Oct. 19)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 (Oct. 19)

The Voice Season 19 (Oct. 20)

Black-ish Season 7 (Oct. 21)

The Conners Season 3 (Oct.21)

The Goldbergs Season 8 (Oct. 21)

Superstore Season 6 (Oct. 23)

American Housewife Season 5 (Oct. 29)

Hulu Original Programming

Monsterland Season 1 (Oct. 2)

Books of Blood (Oct. 7)

Helstrom Season 1 (Oct. 16)

Bad Hair (Oct. 23)