The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Fargo
Good Watch
Basic Instinct
Black ‘47
Her
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Outpost (2020)
Stranger than Fiction (2006)
Superman Returns
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Saturday Church (Oct. 6)
Moneyball (Oct. 14)
In a Valley of Violence (Oct. 16)
Carol (Oct. 20)
Bending the Arc (Oct. 21)
Yes, God, Yes (Oct. 21)
Metallica Through The Never (Oct. 28)
The 12th Man (Oct. 31)
Spooky Watch
Cape Fear (1991)
Binge Watch
The Parkers Seasons 1-5
Schitt’s Creek Season 6 (Oct. 7)
Half & Half Seasons 1-4 (Oct. 15)
One on One Seasons 1-5 (Oct. 15)
Thirst Watch
Troy
Family Watch
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
ParaNorman (Oct. 18)
Sweet Sounds of Clint Eastwood Watch
Gran Torino
If You’re Bored
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance Season 2
Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Enemy at the Gates
Evil Season 1
Familiar Wife Season 1
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature (2019)
I’m Leaving Now
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
Sword Art Online: Alicization
The Unicorn Season 1
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide Season 1
Colombiana (Oct. 4)
Dolly Parton: Here I Am (Oct. 6)
Walk Away from Love (Oct. 6)
Alice Junior (Oct. 14)
Batman: The Killing Joke (Oct. 15)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1 (Oct. 15)
Unfriended (Oct. 16)
The Hummingbird Project (Oct. 21)
Netflix Programming
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego Season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Worst Witch Season 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Oct. 2)
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Oct. 2)
The Binding (Oct. 2)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Oct. 2)
Emily in Paris (Oct. 2)
Òlòtūré (Oct. 2)
Serious Men (Oct. 2)
Song Exploder (Oct. 2)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Oct. 2)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Oct. 4)
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Oct. 6)
Hubie Halloween (Oct. 7)
To the Lake (Oct. 7)
Deaf U (Oct. 9)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 2: Rio (Oct. 9)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Oct. 9)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Oct. 9)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Oct. 9)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Oct. 9)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Oct. 12)
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Oct. 13)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Oct. 13)
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Oct. 14)
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Oct. 15)
Love Like the Falling Rain (Oct. 15)
Rooting for Roona (Oct. 15)
Social Distance (Oct. 15)
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Oct. 16)
Dream Home Makeover (Oct. 16)
Grand Army (Oct. 16)
La Révolution (Oct. 16)
The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Oct. 16)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Oct. 16)
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Oct. 19)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Oct. 20)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Oct. 21)
Rebecca (Oct. 21)
Cadaver (Oct. 22)
Barbarians (Oct. 23)
Move (Oct. 23)
Over the Moon (Oct. 23)
Perdida (Oct. 23)
The Queen’s Gambit (Oct. 23)
Blood of Zeus (Oct. 27)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Oct. 27)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Oct. 27)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Oct. 27)
Holidate (Oct. 28)
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Oct. 28)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Oct. 28)
Bronx (Oct. 30)
The Day of the Lord (Oct. 30)
His House (Oct. 30)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Oct. 30)
Suburra Season 3 (Oct. 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Color Purple
Malcolm X (1992)
The Matrix
Us (2019)
When Harry Met Sally
By Grabthar’s Hammer You Must Watch
Galaxy Quest
Good Watch
Analyze This
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Beginners
Best in Show
Boogie Nights
Clean and Sober
The Client
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Day of the Dead (1985)
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Empire of the Sun
Enter The Dragon
Frantic (1988)
Frequency (2000)
Friday (1995)
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
The Hunting Ground
Infamous (2006)
The Invisible War
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
The Perfect Storm
Presumed Innocent
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me Shame (2011)
Sleight
Tin Cup
Training Day
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
Lina From Lima (Oct. 2)
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (Oct. 16)
Emma. (2020) (Oct. 24)
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (Oct. 30)
Spooky Watch
Black Christmas (2019) (Oct. 31)
The Curse of Frankenstein
Deliverance (1972)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
The Haunting (1999)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes II (2007)
It: Chapter Two (Oct. 27)
Horror of Dracula
The Mummy (1959)
Open Water
Scanners
Se7en
The Thing (2011)
Family Watch
Akeelah And The Bee
Monsters vs. Aliens
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Superman vs. the Elite
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
You’ve Got Mail
Oldies Watch
Ball of Fire
Bombshell (1933)
The Informer (1935)
Libeled Lady
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
Mister Roberts
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)
Nothing Sacred (1937)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1949)
They Were Expendable
The Thin Man (1934)
The Wings of Eagles
Problematic Watch
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Stoned Watch
Cats (2019) (Oct. 10)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
If You’re Bored
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion (2012)
Analyze That
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Beef
BLOW
Boomerang (1992)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Catwoman
Cellular
The Chronicles of Riddick
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Collateral Beauty
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
Death Sentence (Extended Version)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dreamcatcher (2003)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Eraser
Firewall
The Friday After Next
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Harina (Aka Flour)
I Am Sam
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss (2006)
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
Next Friday
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Race for the White House Season 1
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Semi-Pro
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel (1997)
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
A Time to Kill
TMNT
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
The Whole Ten Yards
Downhill (2020) (Oct. 3)
The God of High School (Oct. 8)
Smurfs Season 3 (Oct. 20)
Ghosts Season 2 (Oct. 27)
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (Oct. 28)
Vida Perfecta Season 1 (Oct. 29)
HBO Original Programming
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families (Oct. 3)
Siempre Luis (Oct. 6)
Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (Oct. 7)
Charm City Kings (Oct. 8)
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (Oct. 9)
Detention Adventure Season 2 (Oct. 15)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (Oct. 15)
The Perfect Weapon (Oct. 16)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (Oct. 17)
537 Votes (Oct. 21)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (Oct. 27)
The Soul Of America (Oct. 27)
Season Premieres
A World of Calm
Equal (Oct. 22)
How To With John Wilson Season 1 (Oct. 23)
The Undoing (Oct.25)
The Fungies Season 1B (Oct. 8)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Departed
Raging Bull
Good Watch
Drugstore Cowboy
Funny Girl
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Joe (2014)
Kindred Spirits
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Mud
Quantum of Solace
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Archive (Oct. 8)
A Most Beautiful Thing (Oct. 14)
Cyrano, My Love (Oct. 21)
I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) (Oct. 31)
Binge Watch
The Great British Baking Show Season 1
Mr. Robot Season 4 (Oct. 6)
Problematic Watch
The Pianist (2003)
Nostalgia Watch
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
Spooky Watch
John Carpenter’s Vampires
The Mothman Prophecies
The Grudge 3
Species
Stoned Watch
Battlefield Earth
Super Gay Watch
Terminator: Dark Fate (Oct. 9)
If You’re Bored
30 Days of Night (2007)
40 & Single Season 1
1992: Berlusconi Rising Season 1
America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1
The Big Hit
Blood Ties (2014)
Cisco Kid: Season 1
Cities of the Underworld Season 1
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
The Da Vinci Code
Eight Millimeter
The Gambler Wore a Gun
Get Shorty Seasons 1–3
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Killers (2010)
La Sucursal
Liar Season 1
The Loudest Voice Season 1
Madea’s Big Happy Family
The Mothman Prophecies
Mrs. Wilson Season 1
Mystery Road Season 1
National Security (2003)
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse (2014)
PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1
Señorita Justice
Tales of Tomorrow Season 1
Thanks For Sharing
Triumph of The Spirit
Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1
The Wedding Planner
The Transporter Refueled (Oct. 6)
Jack and Jill (2011) (Oct. 10)
Halal Love Story (Oct. 15)
Playing With Fire (2019) (Oct. 15)
What to Expect When You’re Expecting (Oct. 26)
Battle Los Angeles (2011) (Oct. 27)
Soorarai Pottru (2020) (Oct. 29)
Amazon Originals
Bug Diaries Halloween Special (Oct. 2)
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 (Oct. 2)
Black Box (Oct. 6)
The Lie (Oct. 6)
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Oct. 9)
Evil Eye (Oct. 13)
Nocturne (Oct. 13)
Time (Oct. 16)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Oct. 16)
Mirzapur Season 2 (Oct. 23)
Truth Seekers Season 1 (Oct. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Hurt Locker
Raging Bull
Good Watch
A Beautiful Mind
Across the Line (2015)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Drugstore Cowboy
Good Hair
Infamous (Oct. 11)
Joe (2014)
Judy & Punch
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Mud
Spaceballs
Superbad
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Scotch: A Golden Dream (Oct. 11)
High Strung (2016) (Oct. 15)
The Painted Bird (Oct. 16)
Cyrano, My Love (Oct. 20)
Family Watch
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Spooky Watch
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Fallen (1998)
Scream 4 (2011) (Oct. 8)
The Skull
Species
Nostalgia Watch
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
Snakes on a Plane
Not Worthy Watch
Wayne’s World 2
Super Gay Watch
Terminator: Dark Fate (Oct. 9)
If You’re Bored
31
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Season 7
After Life (2010)
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Anti-Trust
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Seasons 9 & 10
Blood Ties (2014)
Blue City
Bride Killa Season 1
The Curse of Downers Grove
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 4
The Executioners (2018)
The Express
The Eye (2008)
The Flay List Season 1
Girls Against Boys
Going for Sold Season 1
Guess Who
Guy’s Grocery Games Seasons 18-20
Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1–4
Halloween Wars Seasons 3–8
Hell’s Kitchen Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda Season 9
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Killers (2010)
Lady in a Cage
Man with a Van Season 1
Martyrs (2016)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 1
Murder Comes Home Season 1
My 600-lb Life Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1
Nurse 3D
The Portrait of a Lady
Property Virgins Season 18
The Quiet Ones (2014)
The Sandman (2017)
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
Supermarket Stakeout Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera Season 1
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit
Twisted Love Season 1
Vampire (2011)
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
Dragon Ball Super Episodes 1–131
Savage Youth (Oct. 11)
The Swing of Things (Oct. 12)
The Purge Season 2 (Oct. 15)
Treadstone Season 1 (Oct. 15)
Bad Roomies (Oct. 15)
It Came from the Desert (Oct. 15)
Life After Basketball (Oct. 15)
Playing with Fire (2019) (Oct. 15)
The Escort (2016) (Oct. 15)
Momma Named Me Sheriff Complete Season 1 (Oct.17)
Friend Request (2016) (Oct. 18)
F*ck That’s Delicious Season 4 (Oct. 20)
Homeland Season 8 (Oct. 26)
What to Expect When You’re Expecting (Oct. 26)
Bad Therapy (Oct. 29)
Season Premieres
Connecting (Oct. 2)
Saturday Night Live Season 46 (NBC) (Oct. 4)
Ellen’s Game of Games Season 4 (Oct. 7)
Next Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
The Bachelorette Season 16 (Oct. 14)
Shark Tank Season 12 (Oct. 17)
America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 31 (Oct. 19)
Card Sharks Series Premiere (Oct. 19)
Supermarket Sweep Series Premiere (Oct. 19)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 (Oct. 19)
The Voice Season 19 (Oct. 20)
Black-ish Season 7 (Oct. 21)
The Conners Season 3 (Oct.21)
The Goldbergs Season 8 (Oct. 21)
Superstore Season 6 (Oct. 23)
American Housewife Season 5 (Oct. 29)
Hulu Original Programming
Monsterland Season 1 (Oct. 2)
Books of Blood (Oct. 7)
Helstrom Season 1 (Oct. 16)
Bad Hair (Oct. 23)
