Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in November.

Must Watch

West Side Story (Nov. 30)

Good Watch

Into the Forest (Nov. 6)

Krisha (Nov. 6)

Hope Springs Eternal (Nov. 7)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (Nov. 8)

Green Room (2015) (Nov. 11)

Drive (2011) (Nov. 15)

Sour Grapes (2016) (Nov. 17)

End of Watch (Nov. 22)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Nov. 26)

Moneyball (Nov. 30)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) (Nov. 30)

Ocean’s Twelve (Nov. 30)

Ocean’s Thirteen (Nov. 30)

Stand and Deliver (Nov. 30)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (Nov. 30)

Zodiac (Nov. 30)

Binge Watch

The Bachelor Season 13 (Nov. 30)

Jeopardy Watch

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins (Nov. 27)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren (Nov. 27)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster (Nov. 27)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill (Nov. 27)

Jeopardy!: College Championship III (Nov. 27)

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick (Nov. 27)

Family Watch

The Addams Family (1991) (Nov. 15)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (Nov. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda (Nov. 30)

Thirst Watch

Y Tu Mamá También (Nov. 30)

If You’re Bored

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010) (Nov. 1)

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (Nov. 1)

Olympus Has Fallen (Nov. 1)

Shark Night (Nov. 1)

Death House (2017) (Nov. 4)

Hit & Run (2012) (Nov. 7)

The Sea of Trees (Nov. 7)

Sleepless (2017) (Nov. 7)

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States Season 1 (Nov. 14)

9 (2009) (Nov. 15)

Abominable Christmas (Nov. 15)

Santa Claws (Nov. 16)

Soul Surfer (Nov. 16)

Bushwick (2017) (Nov. 23)

Shot Caller (Nov. 23)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Nov. 27)

Bad News Bears (Nov. 30)

Diana: In Her Own Words (Nov. 30)

Gridiron Gang (Nov. 30)

Hostage (2005) (Nov. 30)

National Security (2003) (Nov. 30)

Lakeview Terrace (Nov. 30)

Priest (2011) (Nov. 30)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (Nov. 30)