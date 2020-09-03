Houston Rockets Barely Survive Confrontation With Luguentz Dort

In the immortal words of The Bard, ’Tis better to have Dorted and lost than never to have Dorted at all. The Houston Rockets are headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs after their 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they did it in true Houston Rockets fashion: A clutch Game 7 victory thanks to James Harden’s defense.

Wait, what?

The NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble is inherently odd, but the crucial play of the Rockets’ big win on Wednesday was weird even by pandemic-in-the-Magic Kingdom standards. First, let’s take a look at what happened.

HARDEN STRAPS WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/hJpINlvapk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Now, some context: Houston was hanging onto a 1-point lead when the ball trickled into the hands of Thunder rookie Lu Dort. Under normal circumstances this would be a comfortable scenario for the Rockets because Luguentz Dort is a defensive specialist. Or, more specifically, he’s a James Harden specialist.

Luguentz Dort is doing an exceptional job guarding James Harden. This is really as good as it gets. He’s very stalky, strong core (never seen Harden bounce off someone) he has long arms and is so laterally quick. He has the attributes to really get in his shot as well. So tough. pic.twitter.com/q6pZJ1DDKD — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) August 26, 2020

Dort is built like an industrial copier and has a knack for defending the league’s best scorer. He’d been glued to the Houston star all series, but there was a catch: The unheralded Dort (salary: $155,647) doesn’t really participate on offense. He averaged 9 points a contest this series and went 0-9 from 3-point land in Game 5. In theory, it was in Houston’s best interest to leave him alone during Wednesday’s incredibly important affair. In practice, however, Dort turned into Ray Allen.

Luguentz Dort up to SIX THREES!@okcthunder 99@HoustonRockets 101



WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on ESPN... 3:16 to play! pic.twitter.com/7RH3FjRs5k — NBA (@NBA) September 3, 2020

Dort finished the evening with 30 points (a game-high) on 6-for-12 shooting from deep. Harden, meanwhile, only managed 17 points. For in-depth analysis on his struggles, let’s check in with the league’s reigning scoring champion:

Whoever was in charge of dropping the audio thought they could relax when the game was over, and they thought wrong pic.twitter.com/IGSS3npFh5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2020

Opposite Day goes both ways, however, and Harden’s defense wound up being the difference in the end. His block helped prevent a near-disaster for the Rockets, whose recent playoff history can only be described as, “Mr. Bean sticking his head in that dang turkey over and over again.” The whole thing was enough to almost kill Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni after Game 7 win over Thunder: “@luguentz Dort gave me about three heart attacks.” pic.twitter.com/leqONvsmTn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 3, 2020

The final few minutes transpired like an open bar in a bouncy house (thanks in part to some peculiar refereeing), but Oklahoma City’s final play was a dud and failed to live up to the drama of the game’s previous 48 minutes.

THE ROCKETS HOLD ON TO WIN GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/Gd0hSKGo6z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Maybe get the ball to Lu Dort next time? That guy really knows how to score.

