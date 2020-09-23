Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in October.

Must Watch

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Oct. 1)

The Silence of the Lambs (Oct. 31)

Good Watch

Emelie (Oct. 1)

Paper Year (Oct. 19)

Burlesque (Oct. 31)

District 9 (Oct. 31)

The Firm (1993) (Oct. 31)

The Girl With All the Gifts (Oct. 31)

The Interview (1998) (Oct. 31)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (Oct. 31)

Sleepless in Seattle (Oct. 31)

Zathura (Oct. 31)

Midlife Crisis Watch

While We’re Young (Oct. 22)

Thirsty Watch

Magic Mike (Oct. 31)

Spooky Watch

Cult of Chucky (Oct. 2)

Truth or Dare (2017) (Oct. 2)

Sleepy Hollow (1999) (Oct. 31)

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Oct. 31)

Binge Watch

Parks & Recreation Seasons 1–7 (Sept. 30)

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web (2006) (Oct. 31)

The NeverEnding Story (Oct. 31)

If You’re Bored

Sleeping With Other People (Oct. 1)

The Water Diviner (Oct. 6)

The Last Airbender (Oct. 7)

The Green Hornet (2011) (Oct. 17)

Battle: Los Angeles (Oct. 26)

Kristy (Oct. 30)

Clash of the Titans (2010) (Oct. 31)

Fun With Dick & Jane (2005) (Oct. 31)

Grandmaster (2012) (Oct. 31)

Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5 (Oct. 31)

Just Friends (2005) (Oct. 31)

Nacho Libre (Oct. 31)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (Oct. 31)

Nights in Rodanthe (Oct. 31)

The Patriot (2000) (Oct. 31)

Set Up (Oct. 31)

Spaceballs (Oct. 31)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (Oct. 31)

The Ugly Truth (Oct. 31)

Underworld (2003) (Oct. 31)

Underworld: Evolution (Oct. 31

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (Oct. 31)