The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Back to the Future
Good Watch
Adrift
Children of the Sea
Glory
Residue (2020)
Wildlife
Zathura
The Lost Okoroshi (Sept. 4)
Midnight Special (Sept. 7)
Waiting for “Superman” (Sept. 7)
Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Shooby Doowop She-Watch
Grease
Binge Watch
Borgen Season 1-3
Sister, Sister Season 1-6
Greenleaf Season 5 (Sept. 10)
Girlfriends Seasons 1-8 (Sept. 11)
The Good Place Season 4 (Sept. 26)
Family Watch
Barbie Princess Adventure
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted
Puss in Boots
The Smurfs
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (Sept. 11)
Thirst Watch
Magic Mike
Baked Watch
Pineapple Express
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
If You’re Bored
Coneheads
Not Another Teen Movie
Possession (2002)
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland Season 1
Red Dragon (2002)
Sex Drive
America’s Book of Secrets Season 2 (Sept. 15)
Ancient Aliens Season 3 (Sept. 15)
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1 (Sept. 15)
The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 (Sept. 15)
Pawn Stars Season 2 (Sept. 15)
The Rap Game Season 2 (Sept. 15)
The Smurfs 2 (Sept. 15)
The Universe Season 2 (Sept. 15)
Kiss the Ground (Sept. 22)
Waiting… (Sept. 23)
Real Steel (Sept. 24)
Nasty C (Sept. 25)
Bad Teacher (Sept. 27)
Van Helsing Season 4 (Sept. 27)
Welcome to Sudden Death (Sept. 29)
Wentworth Season 8 (Sept. 30)
Netflix Programming
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Sept. 2)
Chef’s Table: BBQ (Sept. 2)
Freaks – You’re One of Us (Sept. 2)
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Sept. 3)
Love, Guaranteed (Sept. 3)
Young Wallander (Sept. 3)
Away (Sept. 4)
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Sept. 4)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Sept. 4)
My Octopus Teacher (Sept. 7)
Record of Youth (Sept. 7)
StarBeam Season 2 (Sept. 8)
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Sept. 9)
Get Organized with The Home Edit (Sept. 9)
La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Sept. 9)
Mignonnes / Cuties (Sept. 9)
The Social Dilemma (Sept. 9)
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Sept.10)
The Gift Season 2 (Sept.10)
The Idhun Chronicles (Sept.10)
Julie and the Phantoms (Sept.10)
The Duchess (Sept. 11)
Family Business Season 2 (Sept. 11)
Pets United (Sept. 11)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Sept. 11)
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Sept. 11)
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Sept. 15)
Izzy’s Koala World (Sept. 15)
Michael McIntyre: Showman (Sept. 15)
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Sept. 15)
Baby Season 3 (Sept. 16)
Challenger: The Final Flight (Sept. 16)
Criminal: UK Season 2 (Sept. 16)
The Devil All The Time (Sept. 16)
MeatEater Season 9 (Sept. 16)
The Paramedic (Sept. 16)
Signs Season 2 (Sept. 16)
Sing On! (Sept. 16)
Dragon’s Dogma (Sept. 17)
The Last Word (Sept. 17)
American Barbecue Showdown (Sept. 18)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Sept. 18)
Ratched (Sept. 18)
A Love Song for Latasha (Sept. 21)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Sept. 22)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Sept. 22)
The Playbook (Sept. 22)
Mighty Express (Sept. 22)
Enola Holmes (Sept. 23)
The Chef Show Season 2 (Sept. 24)
A Perfect Crime (Sept. 25)
Country-Ish (Sept. 25)
The School Nurse Files (Sept. 25)
Sneakerheads (Sept. 25)
Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Sept. 28)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Sept. 29)
American Murder: The Family Next Door (Sept. 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Badlands
The Conversation (1974)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Good Watch
93Queen
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cider House Rules
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
City of God
Clerks
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
Dave
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election (1999)
Fatal Attraction
A Hidden Life
In Good Company
JFK
Lean on Me
Marathon Man
Midnight Run
Netizens
An Officer and a Gentleman
Point Break (1991)
Private Benjamin (1980)
Prometheus (2012)
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View
Star 80
Three Kings
V for Vendetta
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
The Invisible Man (2020) (Sept. 19)
Just Mercy (Sept. 26)
Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Shooby Doowop She-Watch
Grease
Binge Watch
Black Dynamite
Miracle Workers Season 1
Timey-Wimey Watch
Doctor Who Season 12
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes Seasons 1-3
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge
Spies in Disguise (Sept. 5)
Nostalgia Watch
The Bodyguard (1992)
Idlewild
Snakes on a Plane
Sandra Bullock Watch
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
The Lake House (2006)
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Murder by Numbers
Two Weeks Notice
Oldies Watch
Butterfield 8
Father of the Bride (1950)
Lassie Come Home (1943)
Life with Father
Little Women (1949)
Sunrise at Campobello
Tennessee Johnson
If You’re Bored
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Ballmastrz: 9009 2018
Bandidas
Barnyard
Blood Diamond
The Brak Show
Caveman (1981)
Clara’s Heart
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
Cop Out (2010)
Date Movie (Unrated Version)
The Devil Inside
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Forensic Files II Season 1
Going the Distance (2010)
A Good Year
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers (2001)
Honeymoon in Vegas
Impractical Jokers Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
Jackson (2016)
Joe Pera Talks With You
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying (1991)
Lazor Wulf Season 1
Little (2019)
Lost in Space (1998)
A Man Apart (2003)
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart Episodes 1-30
The Mexican
Miracle At St. Anna
Moral Orel Seasons 1-3
Observe and Report
Off the Air
The Operative (2019)
The Outsiders (1983)
PT 109
Red Riding Hood (2011)
The Replacements (2000)
Replicas
Sealab 2021 Seasons 1-5
See No Evil (2006)
Sin Cielo
The Sitter
Shrek Forever After
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies Seasons 1-12
Superjail! Seasons 1-4
Tigtone Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight 2018
Victoria and Abdul
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon Seasons 1-3
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want) (Sept. 4)
Detention Adventure Season 1 (Sept. 11)
Huracán (Aka Hurricane) (Sept. 11)
Make It Big, Make It Small Season 1 (Sept. 11)
Re:ZERO Season 2 (Sept. 15)
Weston Woods (Sept. 17)
Habla Now (Sept. 18)
La Musiquita Por Dentro (Sept. 18)
Fandango at the Wall (Sept. 25)
HBO Original Programming
Unpregnant (Sept. 10)
Coastal Elites (Sept. 12)
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (Sept. 23)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (Sept. 23)
Season Premieres
Raised by Wolves Season 1(Sept. 3)
The Third Day Series Premiere (Sept. 14)
We Are Who We Are Series Premiere (Sept. 14)
Patria Series Premiere (Sept. 27)
Amazon
Must Watch
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
The Graduate
Good Watch
A Birder’s Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
The Bank Job (2008)
The Birdcage
Bitter Melon
C.O.G.
Casino Royale (2006)
Defense of the Realm
Don’t Talk to Irene
Eaten By Lions
The Festival
Kramer vs. Kramer
The Last House on ohe Left (1972)
Microbe and Gasoline
Patriots Day
The Yes Men
Judy (2019) (Sept. 25)
Family Watch
Codename: Kids Next Door Season 1
Hero Elementary Season 1
If You’re Bored
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Chef’s Life Season 1
Addicted To Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party (1963)
Bewitched (2005)
Big Time (1988)
The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)
The Blood Pact Season 1
Bully (2019)
The Bureau Season 1 (2015)
Carrington
Cedar Cove Season 1
The Celtic World Season 1
The Crimson Field Season 1
Dark Matter (2007)
De-Lovely
Die, Monster, Die!
Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine
The Dunning Man
Employee of the Month (2006)
Enemy Within (2019)
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face (2016)
Gas-s-s-s
George Gently Season 1
The Go-Getters (2018)
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House on Carroll Street
How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition Season 1
I’d Like to Be Alone Now
I’m Dying Up Here Season 1
I’m Not Here
The Jack Benny Show Season 1
Kart Racer
Keeping Faith Season 1
To Keep the Light
Lakeview Terrace
Last Hope With Troy Dunn Season 1
Lord Love a Duck
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic (1972)
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
Nazi Mega Weapons Season 1
No Way To Live
Rambo
The Roy Rogers TV Show Season 1
The Ring Thing
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Slash (2016)
Slow Burn (2005)
Snapshots (2018)
Stuck With You Season 1
Sunlight Jr.
Texas Metal Season 1
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
The Video Dead
The Visitors (1972)
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
The Weight of Water (2002)
What Children Do
What If It Works?
The White Bus
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
The Woods (2006)
Wrong Man Season 1
Yongary: Monster From the Deep
Zoom (2016)
Hell on the Border (Sept. 2)
Blackbird (2020) (Sept. 16)
Gemini Man (Sept. 18)
The Addams Family (2019) (Sept. 22)
Force of Nature (2020) (Sept. 28)
Inherit the Viper (Sept. 28)
Trauma Center (Sept. 29)
Amazon Originals
Dino Dana The Movie (Sept. 4)
The Boys Season 2 (Sept. 4)
All In: The Fight for Democracy (Sept. 18)
Utopia Season 1 (Sept. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Terminator
Good Watch
Back to School (1986)
The Bank Job (2008)
The Birdcage
Evil Dead II
The Festival
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hoosiers
The Impossible (2012)
Julia (1977)
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Mississippi Burning
Pieces of April
Some Kind of Wonderful
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
Wanted (2008)
Prisoners (Sept. 10)
Babyteeth (Sept. 18)
The Fight (2020) (Sept.18)
Judy (2019) (Sept. 25)
Southbound (Sept. 29)
Goose Watch
Top Gun (1986)
Family Watch
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Trolls World Tour
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans (Sept. 24)
Nostalgia Watch
Practical Magic
Stargate
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man
Twihard Marathon
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
If You’re Bored
Mike Tyson Mysteries Season 4
Jeopardy! Episode Refresh
50 First Dates (2004)
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Bad Girls from Mars
Because I Said So
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Call Me (1988)
Carrington
The Cold Light of Day (2012)
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours (1990)
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month (2006)
The End of Violence
Extreme Justice
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Jessabelle
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic (1972)
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious (2009)
The Omen (2006)
Outbreak
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn (2007)
StarDog and TurboCat (Sept. 18)
This World, Then the Fireworks
Turkey Bowl (2019)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
The Weight of Water (2002)
The Woods (2006)
Hell on the Border (Sept. 2)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Sept. 3)
Awoken (Sept. 6)
My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76 (Sept. 11)
The Good Shepherd (2006) (Sept. 17)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (Sept. 18)
Gemini Man (Sept. 18)
The Haunted (2020) (Sept. 20)
The Addams Family (2019) (Sept. 22)
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Sept. 23)
If Loving You Is Wrong Complete Season 5 (Sept. 23)
Inherit the Viper (Sept. 29)
Trauma Center (Sept. 29)
Season Premieres
American Ninja Warrior Season 12 (Sept. 8)
Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere (Sept. 8)
Archer Season 11 (Sept. 16)
Filthy Rich (Sept. 22)
The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (Sept. 26)
Bless the Harts Season 2 (Sept. 28)
Bob’s Burgers Season 11 (Sept. 28)
Family Guy Season 19 (Sept. 28)
Fargo Season 4 (Sept. 28)
The Simpsons Season 32 (Sept. 28)
Hulu Original Programming
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Sept. 7)
Woke Complete Season 1 (Sept. 9)
Pen15 Complete Season 2 (Sept. 18)