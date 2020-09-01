The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Back to the Future

Good Watch

Adrift

Children of the Sea

Glory

Residue (2020)

Wildlife

Zathura

The Lost Okoroshi (Sept. 4)

Midnight Special (Sept. 7)

Waiting for “Superman” (Sept. 7)

Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Shooby Doowop She-Watch

Grease

Binge Watch

Borgen Season 1-3

Sister, Sister Season 1-6

Greenleaf Season 5 (Sept. 10)

Girlfriends Seasons 1-8 (Sept. 11)

The Good Place Season 4 (Sept. 26)

Family Watch

Barbie Princess Adventure

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted

Puss in Boots

The Smurfs

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (Sept. 11)

Thirst Watch

Magic Mike



Baked Watch

Pineapple Express

Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

If You’re Bored

Coneheads

Not Another Teen Movie

Possession (2002)

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland Season 1

Red Dragon (2002)

Sex Drive

America’s Book of Secrets Season 2 (Sept. 15)

Ancient Aliens Season 3 (Sept. 15)

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1 (Sept. 15)

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 (Sept. 15)

Pawn Stars Season 2 (Sept. 15)

The Rap Game Season 2 (Sept. 15)

The Smurfs 2 (Sept. 15)

The Universe Season 2 (Sept. 15)

Kiss the Ground (Sept. 22)

Waiting… (Sept. 23)

Real Steel (Sept. 24)

Nasty C (Sept. 25)

Bad Teacher (Sept. 27)

Van Helsing Season 4 (Sept. 27)

Welcome to Sudden Death (Sept. 29)

Wentworth Season 8 (Sept. 30)

Netflix Programming

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Sept. 2)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Sept. 2)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (Sept. 2)

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Sept. 3)

Love, Guaranteed (Sept. 3)

Young Wallander (Sept. 3)

Away (Sept. 4)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Sept. 4)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Sept. 4)

My Octopus Teacher (Sept. 7)

Record of Youth (Sept. 7)

StarBeam Season 2 (Sept. 8)

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Sept. 9)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Sept. 9)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Sept. 9)

Mignonnes / Cuties (Sept. 9)

The Social Dilemma (Sept. 9)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Sept.10)

The Gift Season 2 (Sept.10)

The Idhun Chronicles (Sept.10)

Julie and the Phantoms (Sept.10)

The Duchess (Sept. 11)

Family Business Season 2 (Sept. 11)

Pets United (Sept. 11)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Sept. 11)

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Sept. 11)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Sept. 15)

Izzy’s Koala World (Sept. 15)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Sept. 15)

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Sept. 15)

Baby Season 3 (Sept. 16)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Sept. 16)

Criminal: UK Season 2 (Sept. 16)

The Devil All The Time (Sept. 16)

MeatEater Season 9 (Sept. 16)

The Paramedic (Sept. 16)

Signs Season 2 (Sept. 16)

Sing On! (Sept. 16)

Dragon’s Dogma (Sept. 17)

The Last Word (Sept. 17)

American Barbecue Showdown (Sept. 18)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Sept. 18)

Ratched (Sept. 18)

A Love Song for Latasha (Sept. 21)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Sept. 22)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Sept. 22)

The Playbook (Sept. 22)

Mighty Express (Sept. 22)

Enola Holmes (Sept. 23)

The Chef Show Season 2 (Sept. 24)

A Perfect Crime (Sept. 25)

Country-Ish (Sept. 25)

The School Nurse Files (Sept. 25)

Sneakerheads (Sept. 25)

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Sept. 28)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Sept. 29)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Sept. 30)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Badlands

The Conversation (1974)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Good Watch

93Queen

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cider House Rules

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

City of God

Clerks

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Dave

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election (1999)

Fatal Attraction

A Hidden Life

In Good Company

JFK

Lean on Me

Marathon Man

Midnight Run

Netizens

An Officer and a Gentleman

Point Break (1991)

Private Benjamin (1980)

Prometheus (2012)

Reversal of Fortune

A Room With A View

Star 80

Three Kings

V for Vendetta

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

The Invisible Man (2020) (Sept. 19)

Just Mercy (Sept. 26)

Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Boogedy Shooby Doowop She-Watch

Grease

Binge Watch

Black Dynamite

Miracle Workers Season 1

Timey-Wimey Watch

Doctor Who Season 12

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes Seasons 1-3

Over the Garden Wall

Over The Hedge

Spies in Disguise (Sept. 5)

Nostalgia Watch

The Bodyguard (1992)

Idlewild

Snakes on a Plane

Sandra Bullock Watch

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

The Lake House (2006)

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Murder by Numbers

Two Weeks Notice

Oldies Watch

Butterfield 8

Father of the Bride (1950)

Lassie Come Home (1943)

Life with Father

Little Women (1949)

Sunrise at Campobello

Tennessee Johnson

If You’re Bored

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Ballmastrz: 9009 2018

Bandidas

Barnyard

Blood Diamond

The Brak Show

Caveman (1981)

Clara’s Heart

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

Cop Out (2010)

Date Movie (Unrated Version)

The Devil Inside

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Forensic Files II Season 1

Going the Distance (2010)

A Good Year

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers (2001)

Honeymoon in Vegas

Impractical Jokers Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

Jackson (2016)

Joe Pera Talks With You

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying (1991)

Lazor Wulf Season 1

Little (2019)

Lost in Space (1998)

A Man Apart (2003)

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart Episodes 1-30

The Mexican

Miracle At St. Anna

Moral Orel Seasons 1-3

Observe and Report

Off the Air

The Operative (2019)

The Outsiders (1983)

PT 109

Red Riding Hood (2011)

The Replacements (2000)

Replicas

Sealab 2021 Seasons 1-5

See No Evil (2006)

Sin Cielo

The Sitter

Shrek Forever After

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies Seasons 1-12

Superjail! Seasons 1-4

Tigtone Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight 2018

Victoria and Abdul

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-3

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want) (Sept. 4)

Detention Adventure Season 1 (Sept. 11)

Huracán (Aka Hurricane) (Sept. 11)

Make It Big, Make It Small Season 1 (Sept. 11)

Re:ZERO Season 2 (Sept. 15)

Weston Woods (Sept. 17)

Habla Now (Sept. 18)

La Musiquita Por Dentro (Sept. 18)

Fandango at the Wall (Sept. 25)

HBO Original Programming

Unpregnant (Sept. 10)

Coastal Elites (Sept. 12)

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (Sept. 23)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (Sept. 23)

Season Premieres

Raised by Wolves Season 1(Sept. 3)

The Third Day Series Premiere (Sept. 14)

We Are Who We Are Series Premiere (Sept. 14)

Patria Series Premiere (Sept. 27)

Must Watch

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

The Graduate

Good Watch

A Birder’s Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

The Bank Job (2008)

The Birdcage

Bitter Melon

C.O.G.

Casino Royale (2006)

Defense of the Realm

Don’t Talk to Irene

Eaten By Lions

The Festival

Kramer vs. Kramer

The Last House on ohe Left (1972)

Microbe and Gasoline

Patriots Day

The Yes Men

Judy (2019) (Sept. 25)

Family Watch

Codename: Kids Next Door Season 1

Hero Elementary Season 1



If You’re Bored

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Chef’s Life Season 1

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Blood Pact Season 1

Bully (2019)

The Bureau Season 1 (2015)

Carrington

Cedar Cove Season 1

The Celtic World Season 1

The Crimson Field Season 1

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely

Die, Monster, Die!

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine

The Dunning Man

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face (2016)

Gas-s-s-s

George Gently Season 1

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House on Carroll Street

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition Season 1

I’d Like to Be Alone Now

I’m Dying Up Here Season 1

I’m Not Here

The Jack Benny Show Season 1

Kart Racer

Keeping Faith Season 1

To Keep the Light

Lakeview Terrace

Last Hope With Troy Dunn Season 1

Lord Love a Duck

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic (1972)

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

Nazi Mega Weapons Season 1

No Way To Live

Rambo

The Roy Rogers TV Show Season 1

The Ring Thing

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Slash (2016)

Slow Burn (2005)

Snapshots (2018)

Stuck With You Season 1

Sunlight Jr.

Texas Metal Season 1

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Video Dead

The Visitors (1972)

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

The Weight of Water (2002)

What Children Do

What If It Works?

The White Bus

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

The Woods (2006)

Wrong Man Season 1

Yongary: Monster From the Deep

Zoom (2016)

Hell on the Border (Sept. 2)

Blackbird (2020) (Sept. 16)

Gemini Man (Sept. 18)

The Addams Family (2019) (Sept. 22)

Force of Nature (2020) (Sept. 28)

Inherit the Viper (Sept. 28)

Trauma Center (Sept. 29)

Amazon Originals

Dino Dana The Movie (Sept. 4)

The Boys Season 2 (Sept. 4)

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Sept. 18)

Utopia Season 1 (Sept. 25)

Must Watch

The Terminator

Good Watch

Back to School (1986)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Birdcage

Evil Dead II

The Festival

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hoosiers

The Impossible (2012)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Mississippi Burning

Pieces of April

Some Kind of Wonderful

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

Wanted (2008)

Prisoners (Sept. 10)

Babyteeth (Sept. 18)

The Fight (2020) (Sept.18)

Judy (2019) (Sept. 25)

Southbound (Sept. 29)

Goose Watch

Top Gun (1986)

Family Watch

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Trolls World Tour

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans (Sept. 24)

Nostalgia Watch

Practical Magic

Stargate

Three Seashells Watch

Demolition Man

Twihard Marathon

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

If You’re Bored

Mike Tyson Mysteries Season 4

Jeopardy! Episode Refresh

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Bad Girls from Mars

Because I Said So

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me (1988)

Carrington

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence

Extreme Justice

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic (1972)

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn (2007)

StarDog and TurboCat (Sept. 18)

This World, Then the Fireworks

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

Hell on the Border (Sept. 2)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Sept. 3)

Awoken (Sept. 6)

My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76 (Sept. 11)

The Good Shepherd (2006) (Sept. 17)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (Sept. 18)

Gemini Man (Sept. 18)

The Haunted (2020) (Sept. 20)

The Addams Family (2019) (Sept. 22)

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Sept. 23)

If Loving You Is Wrong Complete Season 5 (Sept. 23)

Inherit the Viper (Sept. 29)

Trauma Center (Sept. 29)

Season Premieres

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 (Sept. 8)

Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere (Sept. 8)

Archer Season 11 (Sept. 16)

Filthy Rich (Sept. 22)

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (Sept. 26)

Bless the Harts Season 2 (Sept. 28)

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 (Sept. 28)

Family Guy Season 19 (Sept. 28)

Fargo Season 4 (Sept. 28)

The Simpsons Season 32 (Sept. 28)

Hulu Original Programming

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Sept. 7)

Woke Complete Season 1 (Sept. 9)

Pen15 Complete Season 2 (Sept. 18)