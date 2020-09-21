Brow Beat

Here Are the Dogs of the 2020 Emmy Awards

By
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a rubber dog puppet, holding an Emmy.
This year they had real dogs! Mark Davis/Getty Images

Dogs! All good-hearted people love them. But until this year, the only place you could find them at the Emmys was during this 1982 salute to Lassie:

The good news—no, the great news—about holding a television award show during a catastrophically mismanaged pandemic is you sometimes get to see celebrities with their dogs. Can you find the hidden dogs in these stills from the 2020 Emmys telecast?

Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony

Zendaya accepts her Emmy in a living room full of cheering friends and family; a dog is visible in the background.
Where’s the dog? ABC
Zendya accepting her Emmy, except in this version, the dog in the lower right corner is identified with giant red arrows.
There’s the dog! ABC

Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony

A still from the Emmys showing the Emmy nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. One of them has a dog.
Where’s the dog? ABC
The same still as before, except now the dog on Alex Bornstein's bed has been highlighted with bright red arrows.
There’s the dog! ABC

Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony

Host Jimmy Kimmel addresses video conference windows containing the nominees for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in this still from the Emmys.
Where’s the dog? ABC
The same image as above of Kimmel addressing the nominees for Outstanding Talk Show, but this time a giant red arrow points out Stephen Colbert's dog.
There’s the dog! ABC

Outstanding Dog in a Still From the 1973 British Children’s Film Digby, The Biggest Dog in the World

A gigantic sheepdog looms over two tiny humans.
Where’s the dog? Fox
The same giant dog from the preceding image, now identified with bright red arrows.
There’s the dog! Fox

Outstanding Thing That Looks Like a Dog at First Glance but on Closer Inspection Appears to Be Some Sort of Dog Sculpture, Like Maybe One of Those Ones Herb Williams Makes Out of Crayons? I Think Hannah Gadsby Has One in Douglas. Anyway, Whatever This Is, it Isn’t a Real Dog.

Jesse Armstrong winning an Emmy, surrounded by friends and family.
Where’s the thing that looks like a dog at first glance but on closer inspection appears to be some sort of dog sculpture, like maybe one of those ones Herb Williams makes out of crayons? Fox
The same shot of Jesse Armstrong in a living room, but the head of a dog sculpture behind one of the couches has been pointed out with bright red arrows.
There’s the thing that looks like a dog at first glance but on closer inspection appears to be some sort of dog sculpture, like maybe one of those ones Herb Williams makes out of crayons! ABC

This has been your guide to the dogs and dog-like objects featured in the 2020 Emmy Awards telecast plus the dog from the 1973 British children’s movie Digby, The Biggest Dog in the World. See you next year!

