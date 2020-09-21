Here Are the Dogs of the 2020 Emmy Awards

Dogs! All good-hearted people love them. But until this year, the only place you could find them at the Emmys was during this 1982 salute to Lassie:
The good news—no, the great news—about holding a television award show during a catastrophically mismanaged pandemic is you sometimes get to see celebrities with their dogs. Can you find the hidden dogs in these stills from the 2020 Emmys telecast?
Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony
Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony
Outstanding Dog in an Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy Presentation Ceremony
Outstanding Dog in a Still From the 1973 British Children’s Film Digby, The Biggest Dog in the World
Outstanding Thing That Looks Like a Dog at First Glance but on Closer Inspection Appears to Be Some Sort of Dog Sculpture, Like Maybe One of Those Ones Herb Williams Makes Out of Crayons? I Think Hannah Gadsby Has One in Douglas. Anyway, Whatever This Is, it Isn’t a Real Dog.
This has been your guide to the dogs and dog-like objects featured in the 2020 Emmy Awards telecast plus the dog from the 1973 British children’s movie Digby, The Biggest Dog in the World. See you next year!