The 72nd Emmy Awards will look a little different this year as host Jimmy Kimmel broadcasts from a near-empty Staples Center in Los Angeles and nominees accept their accolades from the comfort of their own living rooms. Watchmen and The Mandalorian have already picked up seven Emmy wins each over the past week, but there are still 23 categories left to present this evening. The Mandalorian will face off with favorite Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, while Schitt’s Creek has a chance to go out on a high note with nominations for writing, directing, and all four of its main cast on top of a Outstanding Comedy Series nod.
Below is the full list of tonight’s winners, which we’ll continue to update as they’re announced.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
** Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
** Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
** Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
** Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
** Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
** Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
** Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
** Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality-Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Miki Johnson, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban, Ozark (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)
Writing for a Comedy Series
** Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara, The Great (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur, The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows (“Ghosts”)
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox (“Part 1”)
Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“Hunting”)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)
** Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman, The Great (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
Directing for a Limited Series
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green, Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)
