The 72nd Emmy Awards will look a little different this year as host Jimmy Kimmel broadcasts from a near-empty Staples Center in Los Angeles and nominees accept their accolades from the comfort of their own living rooms. Watchmen and The Mandalorian have already picked up seven Emmy wins each over the past week, but there are still 23 categories left to present this evening. The Mandalorian will face off with favorite Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, while Schitt’s Creek has a chance to go out on a high note with nominations for writing, directing, and all four of its main cast on top of a Outstanding Comedy Series nod.

Below is the full list of tonight’s winners, which we’ll continue to update as they’re announced.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

** Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

** Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

** Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

** Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

** Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

** Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

** Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

﻿Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

﻿Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

** Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Miki Johnson, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (“All In”)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban, Ozark (“Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

** Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara, The Great (“The Great”)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)

Michael Schur, The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows (“Ghosts”)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America (“Shirley”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (“Episode 3”)

Anna Winger, Unorthodox (“Part 1”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (“The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“Hunting”)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)

** Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shakman, The Great (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (“Episode 5”)

Steph Green, Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Read more about the Emmys in Slate.