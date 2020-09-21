Ellen DeGeneres Admits Struggles With “Be Kind” Persona in First Show Since Toxic Work Environment Reports

Let me give you some advice out there, if anybody is thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the “Be Kind” lady. The truth is, I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress and I’m especially working on the impatience thing and it’s not going well, because it’s not happening fast enough […]

I’m a talk show host and you know that, but maybe some of you know that I was an actress. I’ve played a straight woman in movies, so I’m a pretty good actress, but I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me. And my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that.