The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Mean Streets
Poltergeist (1982)
Schindler’s List
Spotlight (July 22)
Good Watch
Airplane!
Ali (2001)
Definitely, Maybe
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
Fiddler on the Roof
The Firm (1993)
Frida
Million Dollar Baby
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Sleepless in Seattle
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
The Town
Total Recall (1990)
Pride & Prejudice (2005) (July 16)
Funan (July 17)
Ip Man 4: The Finale (July 21)
61* (July 22)
Banana Split (July 26)
Binge Watch
The Last Dance (July 19)
Shameless (U.S.) Season 10 (July 26)
Jeopardy! Collection 6 (July 28)
Mantzoukas Watch
The Long Dumb Road (July 8)
Family Watch
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Witches
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (July 7)
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (July 30)
Nostalgia Watch
The Karate Kid (1984)
Weepie Watch
A Walk to Remember
The Notebook (July 18)
True True Watch
Cloud Atlas
If You’re Bored
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green Season 1
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
David Foster: Off the Record
Delta Farce
Double Jeopardy (1999)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom Season 1–3
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Sleepy Hollow
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The F**k-It List
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
This Christmas
Trotro
Winchester
ONLY (July 5)
A Kid from Coney Island (July 6)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1 (July 8)
Sunny Bunnies Season 1 & 2 (July 15)
Gigantosaurus Season 1 (July 18)
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (July 22)
In the Dark Season 2 (July 24)
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (July 30)
Netflix Programming
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 2
Deadwind Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (July 2)
Warrior Nun (July 2)
The Baby-Sitters Club (July 2)
Cable Girls Final Season: Part 2 (July 2)
Desperados (July 2)
JU-ON: Origins (July 2)
Southern Survival (July 2)
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (July 8)
Stateless (July 8)
Was It Love? (July 8)
Japan Sinks: 2020 (July 9)
The Protector Season 4 (July 9)
The Claudia Kishi Club (July 10)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (July 10)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (July 10)
Hello Ninja: Season 3 (July 10)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (July 10)
The Old Guard (July 10)
The Twelve (July 10)
The Business of Drugs (July 14)
On est ensemble (We Are One) July 14)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (July 14)
Dark Desire (July 15)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (July 15)
Skin Decision: Before and After (July 15)
Fatal Affair (July 16)
Indian Matchmaking (July 16)
MILF (July 16)
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (July 17)
Cursed (July 17)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (July 20)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (July 21)
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (July 21)
Street Food: Latin America (July 21)
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (July 22)
Love on the Spectrum (July 22)
Norsemen Season 3 (July 22)
Signs (July 22)
The Larva Island Movie (July 23)
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (July 24)
Animal Crackers (July 24)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (July 24)
The Kissing Booth 2 (July 24)
Ofrenda a la tormenta (July 24)
Last Chance U: Laney (July 28)
The Hater (July 29)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 4 (July 29)
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (July 30)
Get Even (July 31)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (July 31)
Seriously Single (July 31)
The Speed Cubers (July 31)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (July 31)
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (July 31)
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (July 31)
HBO
Must Watch
Saving Private Ryan
Unforgiven (1992)
Good Watch
American Graffiti (1973)
American History X
The Bishop’s Wife
Blazing Saddles
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
The Conjuring
Creepshow (1982)
The Departed
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Enemy of the State
The English Patient
The Enforcer (1976)
The Exorcist
Flags of Our Fathers
The Gauntlet
The Green Pastures
Heartbreak Ridge
The Horn Blows at Midnight
Innerspace
Insomnia (2002)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
The Last Emperor
The Last Samurai
Little Manhattan
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Munich
Music and Lyrics
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Orphan
The Right Stuff
Star Trek (2009)
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tightrope
Twelve Monkeys
Harriet (July 18)
Family Watch
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels in the Outfield
Dolphin Tale
Fantastic Four (2005) (Extended Version)
Flushed Away
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
Inkheart
Little Big League
Megamind
Nancy Drew (2007)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Yogi Bear (2010)
Smurfs Season 1
La Gallina Turuleca (Turu, The Wacky Hen) (July 24)
Christmas in July Watch
Fred Claus
Jack Frost (1998)
The Polar Express
Last Christmas
DC Comics Watch
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
Watchmen (2009)
Nostalgia Watch
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Death Becomes Her
Dumb & Dumber
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Mars Attacks
Space Jam
Weepie Watch
Life Is Beautiful (1998)
It Doesn’t Suck
Showgirls
If You’re Bored
Absolute Power
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor (1999)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild (1995)
The Boy Who Could Fly
Clara’s Heart
Cop Out (2010)
Doc Hollywood
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Four Christmases
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Grumpy Old Men
Grumpier Old Men
A Guy Named Joe
Halwa
Horrible Bosses (Extended Version)
In Secret
In Time
J. Edgar
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Q
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kiss of the Dragon
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Last Knights
The Letter
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Message in a Bottle
Michael (1996)
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me
Mr. Nanny
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon
Pop Star (2005)
Power (1986)
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone
Rich and Famous (1981)
Rumor Has It
Something to Talk About
Spies Like Us
Stay (2005)
Sudden Impact
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
Thirteen Ghosts
The Towering Inferno
Troy
True Crime
Vegas Vacation
What’s Your Number? (Extended Version)
The Women (2008)
Wyatt Earp
Yours, Mine, and Ours (2005)
Zoetic
Los Futbolismos (The Footballest) (July 3)
Midway (July 4)
Blue Exorcist Seasons 1 & 2 (July 7)
Your Lie in April Season 1 (July 7)
91 Days (July 7)
Inuyasha Season 1 (July 14)
Abuelos (Grandpas) (July 17)
Bungo Stray Dogs (July 21)
Puella Magi Madoka Magica (July 21)
Motherless Brooklyn (July 25)
Aldnoah.Zero Season 1(July 28)
Mob Psycho Season 1 (July 28)
HBO Original Programming
Close Enough (July 9)
Sesame Street Season 50 Finale (July 9)
Foodie Love (July 13)
Showbiz Kids (July 14)
House of Ho (July 16)
Tig N Seek (July 23)
Stockton on My Mind (July 28)
The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1 (July 30)
Frayed (July 30)
Los Lobos (July 31)
Season Premieres
Room 104, Season 4(July 24)
Amazon
Good Watch
Ali (2001)
Big Fish
The Bounty
Buried (2010)
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Starting Out in the Evening
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
The Weekend (2019) (July 15)
Binge Watch
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
Hidden Season 1
Family Watch
Megamind
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (July 24)
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
Lone Ranger Season 1
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1
Problematic Watch
Midnight in Paris
If You’re Bored
52 Pick-Up
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
Arthur Season 1
Bates Around the World Season 1
Beyond the Pole Season 1
Bug (1975)
Cold War (2012)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Devil’s Rejects
Flashback (1990)
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Fosters Seasons 1–5 (July 6)
Hitch (2005)
Hollow Man
Instinto Season 1
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Lego City Adventures Season 1
Modus Season 1
Public Enemy Season 1
Sliver
Spanglish
Suits Season 9
The Tourist (July 7)
Vivarium (July 11)
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (July 15)
Good Deeds (July 27)
Animal Kingdom Season 4 (July 24)
Amazon Originals
Hanna Season 2 (July 3)
Absentia Season 3 (July 17)
Radioactive (July 24)
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (July 24)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Color Purple
Grizzly Man
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
West Side Story
I Am Not Your Negro (July 3)
Good Watch
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
The Bounty
A Bridge Too Far
Buried
The Client
The Devil’s Candy
Dheepan
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard
Downhill Racer
Father of My Children
The Flat
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
The Last Mistress
Liar, Liar
The Man from London
Nights and Weekends
Norma Rae
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse
Rabbit Hole
The Search for General Tso
Spring Forward
Tales From the Golden Age
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Three Blind Mice (2009)
The Whistlers (July 2)
To The Stars (July 3)
My Scientology Movie (July 13)
The Rest of Us (July 13)
The Weekend (July 15)
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (July 19)
The Assistant (July 20)
Bull (July 30)
The Flood (July 30)
Mockumentary Watch
Best In Show
For Your Consideration
A Mighty Wind
Waiting for Guffman
Binge Watch
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1
In My Skin Season 1 (July 30)
Cringe Watch
Spider-Man 3
Family Watch
March of the Penguins
Bolt (July 22)
Nostalgia Watch
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Footloose (1984)
Problematic Watch
The Tenant (1976)
If You’re a Travel Enthusiast Stuck at Home
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
If You’re a Ghost Stuck in the Bathroom
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8
If You’re Bored
12 and Holding
1000-lb Sisters Season 1
2001 Maniacs
52 Pick-Up
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake
A Storks Journey
The American Farm Season 1
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca
BBQ Rig Race Season 1
The Bellboy
Beloved (2012)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
Brokedown Palace
Buddy vs. Duff Season 1
Bug (1975)
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que Seasons 1-3, 5
Cadaver
California Dreamin’ (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was a Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
Cold War (2012)
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch
The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1
Day Night Day Night
Deadly Women Season 13
The Devil’s Rejects
Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1
The Edukators
Eloise’s Lover
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
Family By the Ton Season 2
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback (1990)
The Forbidden Kingdom
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Grill Dads Season 1
Hateship, Loveship
Homicide Hunter Season 9
Hornet’s Nest
House Hunters Seasons 154–159
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Intervention Season 20
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kids BBQ Championship Season 1 & 2
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Len and Company
Love Songs
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3
Mary Shelley
Match
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
The Ninth Gate
Poseidon
Post Grad
Psychic Kids Season 1
Psycho Granny
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
Say Yes to the Nest Season 1
Seven Year Switch Seasons 1 & 2
Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3
Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2019
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spiderhole
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
The Strongest Man In History Season 1
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tank 432
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model
Trishna
Trivial
The Toe Bro Season 1
Twisted Sisters Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1
Unexpected Season 3
Unpolished Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have a Pope (2012)
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
Welcome to Plathville Season 1
When a Man Comes Home
Outcry Season 1(July 5)
BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 8)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC) (July 10)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 10)
China: The Panda Adventure (July 11)
Horses (July 11)
The Secret of Life on Earth (July 11)
Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1 (July 15)
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (July 15)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (July 15)
Search: WWW Season 1 (July 15)
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (July 21)
The Last Full Measure (July 21)
2099: The Soldier Protocol (July 26)
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1 (July 27)
Good Deeds (July 27)
Maxxx Season 1 (July 28)
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 29)
Ladhood Season 1 (July 29)
Brassic Season 1 July 31)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (July 31)
Season Premieres
Cake Season 3 Premiere (July 10)
Hulu Original Programming
Palm Springs (2020) (July 10)
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (July 17)
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary, and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus