The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Mean Streets

Poltergeist (1982)

Schindler’s List

Spotlight (July 22)

Good Watch

Airplane!

Ali (2001)

Definitely, Maybe

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

Fiddler on the Roof

The Firm (1993)

Frida

Million Dollar Baby

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Sleepless in Seattle

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

The Town

Total Recall (1990)

Pride & Prejudice (2005) (July 16)

Funan (July 17)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (July 21)

61* (July 22)

Banana Split (July 26)

Binge Watch

The Last Dance (July 19)

Shameless (U.S.) Season 10 (July 26)

Jeopardy! Collection 6 (July 28)

Mantzoukas Watch

The Long Dumb Road (July 8)

Family Watch

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

The Witches

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (July 7)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (July 30)



Nostalgia Watch

The Karate Kid (1984)

Weepie Watch

A Walk to Remember

The Notebook (July 18)

True True Watch

Cloud Atlas

If You’re Bored

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green Season 1

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin Season 2

David Foster: Off the Record

Delta Farce

Double Jeopardy (1999)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom Season 1–3

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Sleepy Hollow

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The F**k-It List

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

This Christmas

Trotro

Winchester

ONLY (July 5)

A Kid from Coney Island (July 6)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1 (July 8)

Sunny Bunnies Season 1 & 2 (July 15)

Gigantosaurus Season 1 (July 18)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (July 22)

In the Dark Season 2 (July 24)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (July 30)

Netflix Programming

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 2

Deadwind Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (July 2)

Warrior Nun (July 2)

The Baby-Sitters Club (July 2)

Cable Girls Final Season: Part 2 (July 2)

Desperados (July 2)

JU-ON: Origins (July 2)

Southern Survival (July 2)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (July 8)

Stateless (July 8)

Was It Love? (July 8)

Japan Sinks: 2020 (July 9)

The Protector Season 4 (July 9)

The Claudia Kishi Club (July 10)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (July 10)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (July 10)

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (July 10)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (July 10)

The Old Guard (July 10)

The Twelve (July 10)

The Business of Drugs (July 14)

On est ensemble (We Are One) July 14)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (July 14)

Dark Desire (July 15)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (July 15)

Skin Decision: Before and After (July 15)

Fatal Affair (July 16)

Indian Matchmaking (July 16)

MILF (July 16)

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (July 17)

Cursed (July 17)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (July 20)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (July 21)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (July 21)

Street Food: Latin America (July 21)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (July 22)

Love on the Spectrum (July 22)

Norsemen Season 3 (July 22)

Signs (July 22)

The Larva Island Movie (July 23)

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (July 24)

Animal Crackers (July 24)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (July 24)

The Kissing Booth 2 (July 24)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (July 24)

Last Chance U: Laney (July 28)

The Hater (July 29)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 4 (July 29)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (July 30)

Get Even (July 31)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (July 31)

Seriously Single (July 31)

The Speed Cubers (July 31)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (July 31)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (July 31)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (July 31)

HBO

Must Watch

Saving Private Ryan

Unforgiven (1992)



Good Watch

American Graffiti (1973)

American History X

The Bishop’s Wife

Blazing Saddles

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The Conjuring

Creepshow (1982)

The Departed

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Enemy of the State

The English Patient

The Enforcer (1976)

The Exorcist

Flags of Our Fathers

The Gauntlet

The Green Pastures

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Innerspace

Insomnia (2002)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The Last Emperor

The Last Samurai

Little Manhattan

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Munich

Music and Lyrics

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Orphan

The Right Stuff

Star Trek (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tightrope

Twelve Monkeys

Harriet (July 18)

Family Watch

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventure

Angels in the Outfield

Dolphin Tale

Fantastic Four (2005) (Extended Version)

Flushed Away

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Inkheart

Little Big League

Megamind

Nancy Drew (2007)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Yogi Bear (2010)

Smurfs Season 1

La Gallina Turuleca (Turu, The Wacky Hen) (July 24)

Christmas in July Watch

Fred Claus

Jack Frost (1998)

The Polar Express

Last Christmas

DC Comics Watch

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Watchmen (2009)

Nostalgia Watch

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Death Becomes Her

Dumb & Dumber

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Mars Attacks

Space Jam

Weepie Watch

Life Is Beautiful (1998)

It Doesn’t Suck

Showgirls

If You’re Bored

Absolute Power

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor (1999)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild (1995)

The Boy Who Could Fly

Clara’s Heart

Cop Out (2010)

Doc Hollywood

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Four Christmases

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Grumpy Old Men

Grumpier Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Halwa

Horrible Bosses (Extended Version)

In Secret

In Time

J. Edgar

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Q

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kiss of the Dragon

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Last Knights

The Letter

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Message in a Bottle

Michael (1996)

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Moonwalk With Me

Mr. Nanny

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon

Pop Star (2005)

Power (1986)

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone

Rich and Famous (1981)

Rumor Has It

Something to Talk About

Spies Like Us

Stay (2005)

Sudden Impact

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

Thirteen Ghosts

The Towering Inferno

Troy

True Crime

Vegas Vacation

What’s Your Number? (Extended Version)

The Women (2008)

Wyatt Earp

Yours, Mine, and Ours (2005)

Zoetic

Los Futbolismos (The Footballest) (July 3)

Midway (July 4)

Blue Exorcist Seasons 1 & 2 (July 7)

Your Lie in April Season 1 (July 7)

91 Days (July 7)

Inuyasha Season 1 (July 14)

Abuelos (Grandpas) (July 17)

Bungo Stray Dogs (July 21)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (July 21)

Motherless Brooklyn (July 25)

Aldnoah.Zero Season 1(July 28)

Mob Psycho Season 1 (July 28)

HBO Original Programming

Close Enough (July 9)

Sesame Street Season 50 Finale (July 9)

Foodie Love (July 13)

Showbiz Kids (July 14)

House of Ho (July 16)

Tig N Seek (July 23)

Stockton on My Mind (July 28)

The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1 (July 30)

Frayed (July 30)

Los Lobos (July 31)

Season Premieres

Room 104, Season 4(July 24)

Amazon

Good Watch

Ali (2001)

Big Fish

The Bounty

Buried (2010)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Starting Out in the Evening

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Weekend (2019) (July 15)

Binge Watch

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1

Hidden Season 1

Family Watch

Megamind

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (July 24)

Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda

Lone Ranger Season 1

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1

Problematic Watch

Midnight in Paris

If You’re Bored

52 Pick-Up

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Antiques Roadshow Season 17

Arthur Season 1

Bates Around the World Season 1

Beyond the Pole Season 1

Bug (1975)

Cold War (2012)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Devil’s Rejects

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Fosters Seasons 1–5 (July 6)

Hitch (2005)

Hollow Man

Instinto Season 1

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Lego City Adventures Season 1

Modus Season 1

Public Enemy Season 1

Sliver

Spanglish

Suits Season 9

The Tourist (July 7)

Vivarium (July 11)

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (July 15)

Good Deeds (July 27)

Animal Kingdom Season 4 (July 24)

Amazon Originals

Hanna Season 2 (July 3)

Absentia Season 3 (July 17)

Radioactive (July 24)

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (July 24)

Hulu

Must Watch

The Color Purple

Grizzly Man

Moonstruck

My Cousin Vinny

West Side Story

I Am Not Your Negro (July 3)

Good Watch

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

The Bounty

A Bridge Too Far

Buried

The Client

The Devil’s Candy

Dheepan

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard

Downhill Racer

Father of My Children

The Flat

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Forgiveness of Blood

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Last Mistress

Liar, Liar

The Man from London

Nights and Weekends

Norma Rae

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse

Rabbit Hole

The Search for General Tso

Spring Forward

Tales From the Golden Age

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Three Blind Mice (2009)

The Whistlers (July 2)

To The Stars (July 3)

My Scientology Movie (July 13)

The Rest of Us (July 13)

The Weekend (July 15)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (July 19)

The Assistant (July 20)

Bull (July 30)

The Flood (July 30)



Mockumentary Watch

Best In Show

For Your Consideration

A Mighty Wind

Waiting for Guffman

Binge Watch

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1

In My Skin Season 1 (July 30)

Cringe Watch

Spider-Man 3



Family Watch

March of the Penguins

Bolt (July 22)



Nostalgia Watch

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Footloose (1984)

Problematic Watch

The Tenant (1976)



If You’re a Travel Enthusiast Stuck at Home

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Spain



If You’re a Ghost Stuck in the Bathroom

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8

If You’re Bored

12 and Holding

1000-lb Sisters Season 1

2001 Maniacs

52 Pick-Up

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures

A Kid Like Jake

A Storks Journey

The American Farm Season 1

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca

BBQ Rig Race Season 1

The Bellboy

Beloved (2012)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh

Birdwatchers

Boogie Woogie

Brokedown Palace

Buddy vs. Duff Season 1

Bug (1975)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que Seasons 1-3, 5

Cadaver

California Dreamin’ (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Catcher Was a Spy

The Catechism Cataclysm

Change of Plans

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cinderfella

Citizen Soldier

Cold War (2012)

Cortex

The Cured

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch

The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1

Day Night Day Night

Deadly Women Season 13

The Devil’s Rejects

Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1

The Edukators

Eloise’s Lover

Exorcismus

The Eye

The Eye 2

Family By the Ton Season 2

Filth & Wisdom

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Furlough

Ghost Hunters Season 1

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Grill Dads Season 1

Hateship, Loveship

Homicide Hunter Season 9

Hornet’s Nest

House Hunters Seasons 154–159

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Intervention Season 20

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kids BBQ Championship Season 1 & 2

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3

Len and Company

Love Songs

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3

Mary Shelley

Match

The Necessities of Life

Nick Nolte: No Exit

The Ninth Gate

Poseidon

Post Grad

Psychic Kids Season 1

Psycho Granny

Rebel in the Rye

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

Say Yes to the Nest Season 1

Seven Year Switch Seasons 1 & 2

Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

The Shock Doctrine

The Shrine

Sliver

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spiderhole

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

The Strongest Man In History Season 1

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tank 432

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model

Trishna

Trivial

The Toe Bro Season 1

Twisted Sisters Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1

Unexpected Season 3

Unpolished Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have a Pope (2012)

The Weather Man

The Wedding Planner

Welcome to Plathville Season 1

When a Man Comes Home

Outcry Season 1(July 5)

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 8)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC) (July 10)

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 10)

China: The Panda Adventure (July 11)

Horses (July 11)

The Secret of Life on Earth (July 11)

Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1 (July 15)

Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (July 15)

Promised Neverland Season 1 (July 15)

Search: WWW Season 1 (July 15)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (July 21)

The Last Full Measure (July 21)

2099: The Soldier Protocol (July 26)

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1 (July 27)

Good Deeds (July 27)

Maxxx Season 1 (July 28)

Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (July 29)

Ladhood Season 1 (July 29)

Brassic Season 1 July 31)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (July 31)



Season Premieres

Cake Season 3 Premiere (July 10)

Hulu Original Programming

Palm Springs (2020) (July 10)

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (July 17)