Send in the Troops

When the Mexican Army intervenes to keep internal order, it should be respected, because it has the weapons we have entrusted to it; because this is one of the fundamental functions for which it was created; and because for long years, and on many occasions… it has proven to be an army that limits itself to maintaining or reestablishing order, without exceeding the constitutional functions it has been assigned.

Our armed forces do not take sides for or against the people or individuals in conflict, nor do they tend to favor one side or the other; they guarantee order. This, in turn, allows institutions to freely function so that they can resolve, in accordance with the law, the problems that gave rise to the conflict that required military intervention.

All of Mexico knows that when the army intervenes, it is to safeguard tranquility, not to oppress people. … We will defend like men everything that we should defend: our property, our homes, integrity, life, liberty, and honor.