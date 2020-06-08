The Perry Mason Marathon

Perry Mason, the newest TV series in the long-running detective franchise, is coming to HBO on June 21. It’s the perfect opportunity to revisit the adventures of Earl Stanley Gardner’s beloved defense attorney, but there are so many Perry Mason properties—books, movies, short stories, radio, television, and even computer games—that it can be hard to know where to begin. That’s where Slate comes in! We’ve created a comprehensive reading/viewing/listening guide to help you get up to speed with the series in time for the new show, including links to online retailers where you can buy the relevant books, DVDs, CDs, and board games. Depending on how the auctions shake out for the out-of-print items, you may be able to prepare to watch HBO’s Perry Mason for as little as $1,078.11! What’s more, Slate’s syllabus includes daily reading and viewing goals to make time management a breeze. If you can commit as little as 26 hours a day, you’ll be on pace to get the absolute most out of the new HBO series.

Over the weeks to come, Slate won’t be hosting any online lectures on the franchise, nor will we be hosting Q&A’s with Perry Mason experts, Earl Stanley Gardner biographers, or the actors and filmmakers involved in the new show. We look forward to not seeing you there! Here’s the schedule:

Monday, June 8: Beginnings (1933–1947)

• Read The Case of the Velvet Claws, 141 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Sulky Girl, 302 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Lucky Legs, 320 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Howling Dog, 176 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Curious Bride, 296 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Howling Dog, 75 min., $24.90.

• Read The Case of the Counterfeit Eye, 296 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Curious Bride, 80 min.

• Read The Case of the Caretaker’s Cat, 168 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Lucky Legs, 77 min.

• Read The Case of the Sleepwalker’s Niece, 284 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Velvet Claws, 63 min.

• Read The Case of the Stuttering Bishop, 160 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Black Cat, 66 min.

• Read The Case of the Dangerous Dowager, 188 pages, $5.99.

• Watch The Case of the Stuttering Bishop, 70 min.

• Read The Case of the Lame Canary, 281 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Substitute Face, 337 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Shoplifter’s Shoe, 272 pages, $5.99

• Read The Case of the Perjured Parrot, 202 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Rolling Bones, 197 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Baited Hook, 316 pages, $9.49.

• Read The Case of the Silent Partner, 215 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Haunted Husband, 224 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Empty Tin, 276 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Drowning Duck, 256 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Careless Kitten, 264 pages, $9.49.

• Read The Case of the Buried Clock, 303 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Drowsy Mosquito, 231 pages, $6.51.

• Read The Case of the Crooked Candle, 230 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Black-Eyed Blonde, 231 pages, $15.47.

• Read The Case of the Golddigger’s Purse, 248 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Half-Wakened Wife, 231 pages, $5.99.

DAILY GOALS: 6,645 pages reading, 7 hours, 11 minutes viewing.

Tuesday, June 9: Radio Days (1947–1957)

• Read The Case of the Borrowed Brunette, 178 pages, $4.99.

• Read The Case of the Fan Dancer’s Horse, 201 pages, $11.87.

• Read “The Case of the Crying Swallow,” 266 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Lazy Lover, 218 pages, $9.99.

• Listen to the 12 surviving installments of “The Sinister Sister” from the Perry Mason radio show, 136 min., $9.29.

• Read The Case of the Lonely Heiress, 272 pages, $10.20.

• Read “The Case of the Crimson Kiss,” $25.00.

• Read The Case of the Vagabond Virgin, 256 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Dubious Bridegroom, 267 pages, $17.09.

• Listen to the 2 surviving installments of “The Prodigal Daughter” from the Perry Mason radio show, 25 min.

• Read The Case of the Cautious Coquette, 202 pages, $5.99.

• Listen to the 4 surviving installments of “The Mysterious Widow” from the Perry Mason radio show, 29 min.

• Read The Case of the Negligent Nymph, 182 pages, $30.00.

• Listen to the 4 surviving installments of “The Invisible Empire” from the Perry Mason radio show, 59 min.

• Read “The Case of the Suspect Sweethearts,” 9 pages.

• Read the Perry Mason newspaper comic strips collected in Perry Mason: Four Cases of Murder, 136 pages, $8.95.

• Read The Case of the One-Eyed Witness, 240 pages, $5.99.

• Listen to the 45 surviving installments of “The Martyred Mother” from the Perry Mason radio show, 438 minutes.

• Read The Case of the Fiery Fingers, 192 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Angry Mourner, 160 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Moth-Eaten Mink, 376 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Grinning Gorilla, 280 pages, $5.99.

• Read “The Case of the Irate Witness,” 192 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Hesitant Hostess, 244 pages, $5.99.

• Listen to the 178 surviving installments of “Ed Beekman’s Daughter” from the Perry Mason radio show, 1,780 min.

• Read The Case of the Green-Eyed Sister, 212 pages, $17.09.

• Read The Case of the Fugitive Nurse, 208 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Runaway Corpse, 210 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Restless Redhead, 252 pages, $14.00.

• Read The Case of the Glamorous Ghost, 384 pages, $5.99.

• Listen to the sole surviving installment of “The Dangerous Daughter” from the Perry Mason radio show, 14 min.

• Read The Case of the Sun Bather’s Diary, 244 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Nervous Accomplice, 210 pages, $12.47.

• Read The Case of the Terrified Typist, 154 pages, $17.09.

• Read The Case of the Demure Defendant, 164 pages, $18.00.

• Read The Case of the Gilded Lily, 244 pages, $17.09.

• Read The Case of the Lucky Loser, 144 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Screaming Woman, 192 pages, $5.99.

DAILY GOALS: 6,489 pages reading, 41 hours, 21 minutes listening.

Wednesday, June 10: The Golden Age of Television (1957–1958)

• Watch “The Case of the Restless Redhead,” 52 min., $139.00.

• Read The Case of the Long-Legged Models, 184 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Sleepwalker’s Niece,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Nervous Accomplice,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Drowning Duck,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Daring Decoy, 171 pages, $6.04.

• Watch “The Case of the Sulky Girl,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Silent Partner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Angry Mourner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crimson Kiss,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Vagabond Vixen,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Runaway Corpse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crooked Candle,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Negligent Nymph,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Moth-Eaten Mink,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Baited Hook,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fan-Dancer’s Horse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Demure Defendant,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Sun-Bather’s Diary,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Cautious Coquette,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Haunted Husband,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lonely Heiress,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Green-Eyed Sister,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fugitive Nurse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the One-Eyed Witness,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Deadly Double,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Empty Tin,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Half-Wakened Wife,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Foot-Loose Doll, 208 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Desperate Daughter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Daring Decoy,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Hesitant Hostess,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Screaming Woman,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fiery Fingers,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Substitute Face,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Long-Legged Models,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Gilded Lily,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 563 pages reading, 29 hours and 28 minutes viewing.

Thursday, June 11: The Silver Age of Television (1958–1959)

• Watch “The Case of the Lazy Lover,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Prodigal Parent,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Black-Eyed Blonde,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Terrified Typist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Rolling Bones,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Corresponding Corpse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lucky Loser,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Calendar Girl, 178 pages, $13.97.

• Watch “The Case of the Pint-Sized Client,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Sardonic Sergeant,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Curious Bride,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Buried Clock,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Married Moonlighter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Jilted Jockey,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Purple Woman,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Deadly Toy, 173 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Fancy Fingers,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Perjured Parrot,” 52 min.

• Play a round of Perry Mason: Case of the Missing Suspect Game, 60 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Borrowed Brunette,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Glittering Goldfish,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Foot-Loose Doll,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fraudulent Foto,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Romantic Rogue,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Jaded Joker,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Caretaker’s Cat,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Stuttering Bishop,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lost Last Act,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bedeviled Doctor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Howling Dog,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Calendar Girl,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Petulant Partner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Dangerous Dowager,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 351 pages reading, 26 hours viewing, 1 hour of playing board games.

Friday, June 12: The Bronze Age of Television (1959–1960)

• Watch “The Case of the Deadly Toy,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Spanish Cross,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Dubious Bridegroom,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Mythical Monkeys, 240 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Lame Canary,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Singing Skirt, 313 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Spurious Sister,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Watery Witness,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Garrulous Gambler,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Waylaid Wolf, 208 pages, $7.27.

• Watch “The Case of the Blushing Pearls,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Startled Stallion,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of Paul Drake’s Dilemma,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Golden Fraud,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bartered Bikini,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Artful Dodger,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lucky Legs,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Frantic Flyer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wayward Wife,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Prudent Prosecutor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Gallant Grafter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wary Wildcatter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Mythical Monkeys,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Singing Skirt,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bashful Burro,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crying Cherub,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Nimble Nephew,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Madcap Modiste,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Slandered Submarine,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Ominous Outcast,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Irate Inventor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Flighty Father,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Duplicate Daughter, 194 pages, $8.66.

DAILY GOALS: 955 pages reading, 25 hours, 8 minutes viewing.

Saturday, June 13: New Directions (1960–1961)

• Watch “The Case of the Treacherous Toupée,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Credulous Quarry,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Shapely Shadow, 181 pages, $10.91

• Watch “The Case of the Ill-Fated Faker,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Singular Double,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lavender Lipstick,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wandering Widow,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Clumsy Clown,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Provocative Protégé,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Nine Dolls,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Violent Village,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Loquacious Liar,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Red Riding Boots,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Larcenous Lady,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Envious Editor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Resolute Reformer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fickle Fortune,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Waylaid Wolf,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wintry Wife,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Angry Dead Man,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Spurious Spinster,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Blind Man’s Bluff,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Barefaced Witness,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Difficult Detour,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Cowardly Lion,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Blonde Bonanza, 244 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Torrid Tapestry,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Violent Vest,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Misguided Missile,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Duplicate Daughter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Grumbling Grandfather,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Guilty Clients,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Bigamous Spouse, 221 pages, $10.00.

DAILY GOALS: 838 pages reading, 25 hours, 8 min. viewing.

Sunday, June 14: DAY OFF!

Recommended Supplemental Reading:

Los Angeles Times, March 1, 1933–June 14, 2020.

Los Angeles Examiner, March 1, 1933–Jan. 7, 1962.

Los Angeles Herald and Express, March 1, 1933–Jan. 7, 1962.

Los Angeles Herald Examiner, Jan. 8, 1962–Nov. 2, 1989.

Los Angeles Sentinel, March 1, 1933–June 14, 2020.

West’s Annotated California Codes, Vol. 1–79.

United States Code Annotated, Titles 1–54.

Monday, June 15: Camelot (1961–1962)

• Watch “The Case of the Jealous Journalist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Impatient Partner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Missing Melody,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Reluctant Model, 197 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Malicious Mariner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crying Comedian,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Meddling Medium,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Pathetic Patient,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Traveling Treasure,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Posthumous Painter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Injured Innocent,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Left-Handed Liar,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Brazen Bequest,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Renegade Refugee,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Unwelcome Bride,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Roving River,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Shapely Shadow,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Captain’s Coins,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Tarnished Trademark,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Glamorous Ghost,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Poison Pen-Pal,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Mystified Miner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crippled Cougar,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Absent Artist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Melancholy Marksman,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Angry Astronaut,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Borrowed Baby,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Counterfeit Crank,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Ancient Romeo,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Promoter’s Pillbox,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lonely Eloper,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bogus Books,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Ice-Cold Hands, 190 pages, $9.54.

• Watch “The Case of the Capricious Corpse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Playboy Pugilist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Double-Entry Mind,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Hateful Hero,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 387 pages reading, 30 hours, 20 minutes viewing.

Tuesday, June 16: A Nation Challenged (1962–1963)

• Watch “The Case of the Dodging Domino,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Unsuitable Uncle,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Stand-In Sister,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Weary Watchdog,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lurid Letter,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Mischievous Doll, 194 pages, $17.81.

• Watch “The Case of the Fickle Filly,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Polka-Dot Pony,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Shoplifter’s Shoe,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bluffing Blast,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Prankish Professor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of Constant Doyle,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Libelous Locket,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Two-Faced Turnabout,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Surplus Suitor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Golden Oranges,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lawful Lazarus,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Velvet Claws,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lover’s Leap,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Elusive Element,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Greek Goddess,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Skeleton’s Closet,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Potted Planter,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Witless Witness,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Stepdaughter’s Secret, 208 pages, $11.30.

• Read The Case of the Amorous Aunt, 288 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Nebulous Nephew,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Shifty Shoebox,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Drowsy Mosquito,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Deadly Verdict,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Decadent Dean,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Reluctant Model,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bigamous Spouse,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Floating Stones,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Festive Felon,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Deviant Delinquent,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bouncing Boomerang,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Badgered Brother,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 690 pages reading, 30 hours, 20 minutes viewing.

Wednesday, June 17: Beatlemania! (1964)

• Watch “The Case of the Wednesday Woman,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Accosted Accountant,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Capering Camera,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Ice-Cold Hands,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Daring Divorcée, 251 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Bountiful Beauty,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Nervous Neighbor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fifty-Millionth Frenchman,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Frightened Fisherman,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Arrogant Arsonist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Garrulous Go-Between,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Woeful Widower,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Simple Simon,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Illicit Illusion,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Antic Angel,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Careless Kidnapper,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Phantom Fortune, 194 pages, $29.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Drifting Dropout,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Tandem Target,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Ugly Duckling,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Horrified Heirs, 192 pages, $14.16.

• Watch “The Case of the Missing Button,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Paper Bullets,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Scandalous Sculptor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Sleepy Slayer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Betrayed Bride,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Nautical Knot,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Bullied Bowler,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of a Place Called Midnight,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Tragic Trophy,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Reckless Rockhound,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Latent Lover,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wooden Nickels,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Blonde Bonanza,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Ruinous Road,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 637 pages reading, 27 hours, 44 minutes viewing.

Thursday, June 18: More Beatlemania? (1965)

• Watch “The Case of the Frustrated Folk Singer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Thermal Thief,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Golden Venom,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Troubled Trustee, 256 pages, $5.99.

• Watch “The Case of the Telltale Tap,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Feather Cloak,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Lover’s Gamble,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fatal Fetish,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Sad Sicilian,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Murderous Mermaid,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Careless Kitten,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Deadly Debt,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Gambling Lady,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Duplicate Case,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Grinning Gorilla,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wrongful Writ,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Mischievous Doll,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Beautiful Beggar, 253 pages, $5.00.

• Watch “The Case of the Laughing Lady,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fatal Fortune,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Candy Queen,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Cheating Chancellor,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Impetuous Imp,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Carefree Coronary,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Hasty Honeymooner,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the 12th Wildcat,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Wrathful Wraith,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Runaway Racer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Silent Six,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fugitive Fraulein,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Baffling Bug,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Golden Girls,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 509 pages reading, 26 hours viewing.

Friday, June 19: Perry Mason is Dead. Long Live The New Perry Mason! (1966–1974)

• Watch “The Case of the Bogus Buccaneers,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Midnight Howler,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Vanishing Victim,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Golfer’s Gambit,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Sausalito Sunrise,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Scarlet Scandal,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Twice-Told Twist,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Avenging Angel,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Tsarina’s Tiara,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Fanciful Frail,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Unwelcome Well,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Dead Ringer,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Misguided Model,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Positive Negative,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Crafty Kidnapper,” 52 min.

• Watch “The Case of the Final Fade-Out,” 52 min.

• Read The Case of the Worried Waitress, 140 pages, $8.99.

• Read The Case of the Queenly Contestant, 333 pages, $6.99.

• Read The Case of the Careless Cupid, 202 pages, $4.49.

• Read The Case of the Fabulous Fake, 192 pages, $5.99.

• Read The Case of the Fenced-In Woman, 224 pages, $5.00.

• Read The Case of the Postponed Murder, 224 pages, $5.99

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Horoscope Homicide,” 52 min, $51.95.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Prodigal Prophet,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Ominous Oath,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Wistful Widower,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Telltale Trunk,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Deadly Deeds,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Murdered Murderer,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Furious Father,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Cagey Cager,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Jailed Justice,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Spurious Spouse,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Frenzied Feminist,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Perilous Pen,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Tortured Titan,” 52 min.

• Watch The New Perry Mason, “The Case of the Violent Valley,” 52 min.

DAILY GOALS: 1,315 pages reading, 26 hours, 52 minutes viewing.

Saturday, June 20: Perry Mason Returns (1985–2016)

• Play Perry Mason: The Case of the Mandarin Murder, 180 min.

• Watch Perry Mason Returns, 96 min., $25.89.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Notorious Nun, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Shooting Star, 96 min.

• Play a round of The Perry Mason Game, 60 min., $39.75.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Lost Love, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Avenging Ace, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Sinister Spirit, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Murdered Madam, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Scandalous Scoundrel, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Lady in the Lake, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Lethal Lesson, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the All-Star Assassin, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Poisoned Pen, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Desperate Deception, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Defiant Daughter, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Ruthless Reporter, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Glass Coffin, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Fashion, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Reckless Romeo, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Heartbroken Bride, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Skin-Deep Scandal, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Telltale Talk Show Host, 96 min.

• Watch Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss, 96 min.

• Watch A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Wicked Wives, 96 min.

• Watch A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Lethal Lifestyle, 96 min.

• Watch A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Grimacing Governor, 96 min.

• Watch A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Jealous Jokester, 96 min.

• Listen to Perry Mason and the Case of the Sulky Girl: A Radio Dramatization, 114 min., $9.99.

• Listen to Perry Mason and the Case of the Lucky Legs: A Radio Dramatization, 71 min., $9.99.

• Listen to Perry Mason and the Case of the Howling Dog: A Radio Dramatization, 88 min., $9.99.

• Listen to Perry Mason and the Case of the Curious Bride: A Radio Dramatization, 73 min., $9.99.

• Listen to Perry Mason and the Case of the Velvet Claws: A Radio Dramatization, 91 min., $9.99.

DAILY GOALS: 48 hours viewing, 7 hours, 17 minutes listening, one hour playing board games, three hours playing computer games.

Sunday, June 21: Oh Boy, More Perry Mason! (2020)

If you’ve carefully followed our reading/viewing/listening/playing guide so far, you’re ready to watch HBO’s new Perry Mason series, plus also you have apparently defeated Time Itself. Let us know how everything works out for you!