Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in July. (Titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Room (2015) (July 18)

Her (July 28)

Back to the Future (July 31)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (July 31)

Searching for Sugar Man (July 31)

Good Watch

Blue Valentine (July 4)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 8)

Enemy (2013) (July 11)

Ginger & Rosa (July 11)

Locke (July 11)

The Spectacular Now (July 11)

Under the Skin (2013) (July 11)

Obvious Child (July 18)

Inglourious Basterds (July 21)

Mississippi Grind (July 25)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 28)

The Edge of Seventeen (July 31)

Problematic Watch

﻿The Pianist (July 31)

Oscar Isaac Double Feature

A Most Violent Year (July 18)

Ex Machina (July 25)

Will Smith Marathon

﻿Hancock (July 31)

Hitch (July 31)

The Pursuit of Happyness (July 31)

Binge Watch

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 1 (July 31)

Family Watch

Bolt (July 21)

The Incredibles 2 (July 29)

Casper (July 31)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (July 31)

Open Season (July 31)

Stuart Little (July 31)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (July 31)

Nostalgia Watch

Back to the Future Part II (July 31)

Back to the Future Part III (July 31)

Twister (July 31)

White Savior Watch

Freedom Writers (July 31)

If You’re Bored

The Fosters Season 1-5 (July 5)

The Iron Lady (July 5)

47 Metres Down (July 9)

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (July 11)

The Adderall Diaries (July 11)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (July 12)

Forks Over Knives (July 15)

Laggies (July 18)

Life After Beth (July 18)

Tusk (July 18)

Dark Places (2015) (July 25)

Country Strong (July 26)

Can’t Hardly Wait (July 31)

Chernobyl Diaries (July 31)

Godzilla (1998) (July 31)

Guess Who (July 31)

Jarhead (July 31)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (July 31)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (July 31)

Resident Evil: Extinction (July 31)

Romeo Must Die (July 31)

Salt (2010) (July 31)

Scary Movie 2 (July 31)

Sex and the City 2 (July 31)

The Interview (July 31)