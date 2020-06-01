The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
West Side Story
Lady Bird (June 3)
Good Watch
Cape Fear
Clueless
The Disaster Artist
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
The Queen
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Frost/Nixon (June 16)
Binge Watch
Hannibal Season 1-3 (June 5)
Pose Season 2 (June 11)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 6 (June 13)
Family Watch
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Casper
Nostalgia Watch
Twister
If You’re Bored
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears (2005)
The Boy
The Car
Cocomelon Season 1
The Help
The Lake House
The Healer
Priest
Alone Season 6 (June 2)
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On Season 1 (June 2)
Killing Gunther (June 3)
Queen of the South (June 6)
Before I Fall (June 8)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 (June 10)
Middle Men (June 10)
My Mister Season 1 (June 10)
ONE PIECE: Alabasta (June 12)
ONE PIECE: East Blue (June 12)
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island (June 12)
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line (June 12)
Milea (June 13)
Underdogs (June 15)
Baby Mama (June 16)
Charlie St. Cloud (June 16)
The Darkness (June 16)
An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin (June 17)
Goldie (June 21)
Dark Skies (June 22)
Straight Up (June 26)
Bratz: The Movie (June 29)
Netflix Programming
Fuller House: The Farewell Season (June 2)
True: Rainbow Rescue (June 2)
Spelling The Dream (June 3)
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (June 4)
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (June 4)
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (June 5)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (June 5)
The Last Days of American Crime (June 5)
Queer Eye Season 5 (June 5)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (June 7)
Curon (June 10)
Lenox Hill (June 10)
Reality Z (June 10)
Da 5 Bloods (June 12)
Dating Around Season 2 (June 12)
F is for Family Season 4 (June 12)
Jo Koy: In His Elements(June 12)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (June 12)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (June 12)
The Search (June 12)
The Woods (June 12)
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (June 13)
Marcella Season 3 (June 14)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (June 17)
A Whisker Away (June 18)
The Order Season 2 (June 18)
Babies: Part 2 (June 19)
Father Soldier Son (June 19)
Feel the Beat (June 19)
Floor Is Lava (June 19)
Lost Bullet (June 19)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (June 19)
One-Way To Tomorrow (June 19)
The Politician Season 2 (June 19)
Rhyme Time Town (June 19)
Wasp Network (June 19)
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (June 23)
Athlete A (June 24)
Crazy Delicious (June 24)
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (June 24)
Amar y vivir (June 26)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (June 26)
Home Game (June 26)
Adú (June 30)
BNA (June 30)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (June 30)
HBO
Good Watch
Adventures in Babysitting(1987)
Amelie
The American
Doubt
Hanna
He Got Game
In Her Shoes
Lights Out
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
A Monster Calls
Ray
The Stepfather (1987)
Tess
U-571
Walking and Talking
X-Men: First Class
Ford V. Ferrari (June 20)
Doctor Sleep (June 27)
Family Watch
Home Alone
Nostalgia Watch
Glitter
Patch Adams
She’s The Man
Weird Science
Space Watch
The Fountain
Life
Lifeforce
Ad Astra (June 6)
If You’re Bored
An American Werewolf in Paris
Beautiful Girls
Crash
Dreaming of Joseph Lees
Dune (1984)
Far and Away
Father’s Day
Forces of Nature
The Good Son
Havana
Hello Again
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
In Like Flint (1967)
Mr. Wonderful
Our Man Flint
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Uncle Buck
The Good Liar (June 13)
HBO Original Programming
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (June 6)
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (June 19)
Transhood (June 24)
Welcome to Chechnya (June 30)
Season Premieres
I May Destroy You (June 7)
Perry Mason (June 21)
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (June 28)
Estrenos
Lucy
Wonder
El asesino de los caprichos (The Goya Murders) (June 12)
Bajo el mismo techo (Under The Same Roof) (June 19)
Entre Nos: The Winners (June 19)
Hormigas (The Awakening of the Ants) (June 26)
Amazon
Must Watch
Knives Out (June 12)
Good Watch
Dirty Dancing
Fair Game
Joyride (1997)
Kingpin (1996)
The Natural
The Pawnbroker
Equilibrium (June 7)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (June 15)
Crawl (June 18)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (June 30)
Binge Watch
Doc Martin Season 1
Forsyte Saga Season 1
The L Word Season 1
The L Word Generation Q Season 1
The Saint Season 1
Saints and Sinners Season 1
Life In Pieces Seasons 1-4 (June 21)
Family Watch
How To Train Your Dragon
Spy Kids (June 30)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (June 30)
Where The Wild Things Are (June 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Annie Oakley Season 1
If You’re Bored
Air Warriors Season 1
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragnet Season 1
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Growing up McGhee Season 1
Grown Ups
Incident At Loch Ness
Liar Season 1
Nate and Hayes
Professor T Season 1
Roadkill Garages Season 1
Sex Drive
Shrek Forever After
Super Why Season 1
SWV Reunited Season 1
The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague
The Cookout
Trade
Wackey Races Season 1
Work in Progress Season 1
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Takers (June 3)
Child’s Play (2019) (June 12)
Guns Akimbo (June 27)
One for the Money (June 30)
The Gallows Act II (June 30)
Amazon Originals
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (June 5)
7500 (June 19)
Pete the Cat Season 2, Part 1 (June 26)
Hulu
Must Watch
Thelma & Louise
Out of Sight (June 19)
Good Watch
Above & Beyond (2014)
The American President
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino
Charlie Wilson’s War
Dave
Dirty Dancing
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Meet the Parents
My Girl
October Sky
True Romance (Director’s Cut)
Up in the Air
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (June 2)
Fools Rush In (June 12)
Poetic Justice (June 12)
Eye in the Sky (June 13)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (June 15)
Buffaloed (June 18)
Crawl (2019) (June 18)
La Bamba (June 19)
Clemency (June 22)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (June 25)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (June 30)
Binge Watch
Brockmire Season 4 (June 16)
Will Smith Watch
I Am Legend
Seven Pounds (June 12)
Family Watch
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Where’s Waldo? Season 1 (June 7)
Nostalgia Watch
Cliffhanger
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The X-Files (1998)
The Wood
Hate Watch
Gigli (June 19)
Sean Connery in a Red Nappy Watch
Zardoz
If You’re Bored
Children’s Hospital Complete Series
Mike Tyson Mysteries Seasons 1-3
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Almost Adults
Constantine
The Cookout
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups (2010)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Losing Isaiah
The Marine 3: Homefront
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Mo’ Money
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
Quigley Down Under
The Scout
Sex Drive
The Tuxedo
Trade
Treading Water
Undertow
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Miss Snake Charmer (June 4)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (June 5)
The Appearance (June 6)
My Absolute Boyfriend Season 1 (June 8)
Radiant Season 1 (June 8)
From Paris with Love (June 8)
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 (June 10)
Awakenings (June 12)
Intrigo: Samaria (June 12)
Child’s Play (2019) (June 12)
Dragonheart (June 13)
Windtalkers (June 13)
Pan (June 15)
Breakup at a Wedding (June 15)
Dustwalker (June 15)
Larry Crowne (June 16)
Nostalgia (2018) (June 17)
Bean (June 19)
Hart’s War (June 19)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (June 19)
Natural Born Killers (June 19)
The Peacemaker (June 19)
Tears of the Sun (June 19)
Zoom (June 19)
XX (June 22)
Charlie’s Angels (2019) (June 25)
Carrion (June 29)
The Gallows Act II (June 30)
One For The Money (2012) (June 30)
6 Souls (June 30)
That’s My Boy (2012) (June 30)
Movie Premieres
Shirley (June 5)
Season Premieres
Celebrity Family Feud
Press Your Luck
Match Game
The Best of The Bachelor (June 9)
Don’t Series Premiere (June 12)
Hulu Original Programming
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (June 5)
Crossing Swords Season Premiere (June 12)
Into the Dark: Good Boy Season Premiere (June 12)
Love Victor Series Premiere (June 19)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Series Premiere (June 19)