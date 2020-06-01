The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Knives Out, Lady Bird, X-Men: First Class, and Pose Season 2 are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photos by Michael Parmelee/FX, A24, Claire Folger/MRC II Distribution Company, and Murray Close/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

West Side Story. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Must Watch

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

West Side Story

Lady Bird (June 3)

Good Watch

Cape Fear

Clueless

The Disaster Artist

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

The Queen

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Frost/Nixon (June 16)

Binge Watch

Hannibal Season 1-3 (June 5)

Pose Season 2 (June 11)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6 (June 13)

Family Watch

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Casper

Nostalgia Watch

Twister

If You’re Bored

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears (2005)

The Boy

The Car

Cocomelon Season 1

The Help

The Lake House

The Healer

Priest

Alone Season 6 (June 2)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On Season 1 (June 2)

Killing Gunther (June 3)

Queen of the South (June 6)

Before I Fall (June 8)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 (June 10)

Middle Men (June 10)

My Mister Season 1 (June 10)

ONE PIECE: Alabasta (June 12)

ONE PIECE: East Blue (June 12)

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island (June 12)

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line (June 12)

Milea (June 13)

Underdogs (June 15)

Baby Mama (June 16)

Charlie St. Cloud (June 16)

The Darkness (June 16)

An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin (June 17)

Goldie (June 21)

Dark Skies (June 22)

Straight Up (June 26)

Bratz: The Movie (June 29)

Netflix Programming

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (June 2)

True: Rainbow Rescue (June 2)

Spelling The Dream (June 3)

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (June 4)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (June 4)

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (June 5)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (June 5)

The Last Days of American Crime (June 5)

Queer Eye Season 5 (June 5)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (June 7)

Curon (June 10)

Lenox Hill (June 10)

Reality Z (June 10)

Da 5 Bloods (June 12)

Dating Around Season 2 (June 12)

F is for Family Season 4 (June 12)

Jo Koy: In His Elements(June 12)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (June 12)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (June 12)

The Search (June 12)

The Woods (June 12)

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (June 13)

Marcella Season 3 (June 14)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (June 17)

A Whisker Away (June 18)

The Order Season 2 (June 18)

Babies: Part 2 (June 19)

Father Soldier Son (June 19)

Feel the Beat (June 19)

Floor Is Lava (June 19)

Lost Bullet (June 19)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (June 19)

One-Way To Tomorrow (June 19)

The Politician Season 2 (June 19)

Rhyme Time Town (June 19)

Wasp Network (June 19)

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (June 23)

Athlete A (June 24)

Crazy Delicious (June 24)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (June 24)

Amar y vivir (June 26)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (June 26)

Home Game (June 26)

Adú (June 30)

BNA (June 30)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (June 30)

HBO

Ford v. Ferrari. 20th Century Fox.

Good Watch

Adventures in Babysitting(1987)

Amelie

The American

Doubt

Hanna

He Got Game

In Her Shoes

Lights Out

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

A Monster Calls

Ray

The Stepfather (1987)

Tess

U-571

Walking and Talking

X-Men: First Class

Ford V. Ferrari (June 20)

Doctor Sleep (June 27)



Family Watch

Home Alone



Nostalgia Watch

Glitter

Patch Adams

She’s The Man

Weird Science



Space Watch

The Fountain

Life

Lifeforce

Ad Astra (June 6)

If You’re Bored

An American Werewolf in Paris

Beautiful Girls

Crash

Dreaming of Joseph Lees

Dune (1984)

Far and Away

Father’s Day

Forces of Nature

The Good Son

Havana

Hello Again

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

In Like Flint (1967)

Mr. Wonderful

Our Man Flint

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Uncle Buck

The Good Liar (June 13)

HBO Original Programming

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (June 6)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (June 19)

Transhood (June 24)

Welcome to Chechnya (June 30)

Season Premieres

I May Destroy You (June 7)

Perry Mason (June 21)

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (June 28)

Estrenos

Lucy

Wonder

El asesino de los caprichos (The Goya Murders) (June 12)

Bajo el mismo techo (Under The Same Roof) (June 19)

Entre Nos: The Winners (June 19)

Hormigas (The Awakening of the Ants) (June 26)

Amazon

Dirty Dancing (1987). Vestron Pictures

Must Watch

Knives Out (June 12)

Good Watch

Dirty Dancing

Fair Game

Joyride (1997)

Kingpin (1996)

The Natural

The Pawnbroker

Equilibrium (June 7)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (June 15)

Crawl (June 18)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (June 30)

Binge Watch

Doc Martin Season 1

Forsyte Saga Season 1

The L Word Season 1

The L Word Generation Q Season 1

The Saint Season 1

Saints and Sinners Season 1

Life In Pieces Seasons 1-4 (June 21)

Family Watch

How To Train Your Dragon

Spy Kids (June 30)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (June 30)

Where The Wild Things Are (June 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Annie Oakley Season 1

If You’re Bored

Air Warriors Season 1

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragnet Season 1

Finding Your Roots Season 1

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Growing up McGhee Season 1

Grown Ups

Incident At Loch Ness

Liar Season 1

Nate and Hayes

Professor T Season 1

Roadkill Garages Season 1

Sex Drive

Shrek Forever After

Super Why Season 1

SWV Reunited Season 1

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague

The Cookout

Trade

Wackey Races Season 1

Work in Progress Season 1

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Takers (June 3)

Child’s Play (2019) (June 12)

Guns Akimbo (June 27)

One for the Money (June 30)

The Gallows Act II (June 30)

Amazon Originals

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (June 5)

7500 (June 19)

Pete the Cat Season 2, Part 1 (June 26)

Clemency. Sundance Institute

Must Watch

Thelma & Louise

﻿Out of Sight (June 19)

Good Watch

Above & Beyond (2014)

The American President

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino

Charlie Wilson’s War

Dave

Dirty Dancing

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Kingpin

Meet the Parents

My Girl

October Sky

True Romance (Director’s Cut)

Up in the Air

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (June 2)

Fools Rush In (June 12)

Poetic Justice (June 12)

Eye in the Sky (June 13)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (June 15)

Buffaloed (June 18)

Crawl (2019) (June 18)

La Bamba (June 19)

Clemency (June 22)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (June 25)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (June 30)

Binge Watch

Brockmire Season 4 (June 16)

Will Smith Watch

I Am Legend

Seven Pounds (June 12)



Family Watch

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Where’s Waldo? Season 1 (June 7)



Nostalgia Watch

Cliffhanger

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The X-Files (1998)

The Wood

Hate Watch

Gigli (June 19)

Sean Connery in a Red Nappy Watch

Zardoz



If You’re Bored

Children’s Hospital Complete Series

Mike Tyson Mysteries Seasons 1-3

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

Almost Adults

Constantine

The Cookout

Digging for Fire

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups (2010)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Incident at Loch Ness

Losing Isaiah

The Marine 3: Homefront

Meet Me In Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Mo’ Money

My Girl 2

Nate and Hayes

Quigley Down Under

The Scout

Sex Drive

The Tuxedo

Trade

Treading Water

Undertow

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

Wristcutters: A Love Story

Miss Snake Charmer (June 4)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (June 5)

The Appearance (June 6)

My Absolute Boyfriend Season 1 (June 8)

Radiant Season 1 (June 8)

From Paris with Love (June 8)

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 (June 10)

Awakenings (June 12)

Intrigo: Samaria (June 12)

Child’s Play (2019) (June 12)

Dragonheart (June 13)

Windtalkers (June 13)

Pan (June 15)

Breakup at a Wedding (June 15)

Dustwalker (June 15)

Larry Crowne (June 16)

Nostalgia (2018) (June 17)

Bean (June 19)

Hart’s War (June 19)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (June 19)

Natural Born Killers (June 19)

The Peacemaker (June 19)

Tears of the Sun (June 19)

Zoom (June 19)

XX (June 22)

Charlie’s Angels (2019) (June 25)

Carrion (June 29)

The Gallows Act II (June 30)

One For The Money (2012) (June 30)

6 Souls (June 30)

That’s My Boy (2012) (June 30)

Movie Premieres

Shirley (June 5)

Season Premieres

Celebrity Family Feud

Press Your Luck

Match Game

The Best of The Bachelor (June 9)

Don’t Series Premiere (June 12)



Hulu Original Programming

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (June 5)

Crossing Swords Season Premiere (June 12)

Into the Dark: Good Boy Season Premiere (June 12)

Love Victor Series Premiere (June 19)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Series Premiere (June 19)