The Music World Pays Tribute to the Late Little Richard

Little Richard performs at the U.S. Capitol in 2011. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Without Little Richard, who died today at the age of 87, rock and roll might not exist—and at the very least, it would have looked very different. (The cause, his son told Rolling Stone, was cancer.) The man who taught Paul McCartney to “woooo!” was a pioneer and an innovator by any standard you could care to name. In terms of music, performance, sexuality, he was so far ahead of his contemporaries that it took years, if not decades, for them to catch up. As news of Richard Penniman’s death spread Saturday morning, musicians and artists spanning generations took to social pay to pay their respects, and ensure his legacy got its due.

The King Of Rock And Roll. Zero Questions. Journalists Do Your Job. Not ARCHITECT not PIONEER. not HITMAKER. This man was literally THE BLUEPRINT of all the world took from. LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE… https://t.co/cy8BQG1I4C — Hold On Be Strong (@questlove) May 9, 2020

I interviewed Little Richard some yrs ago he was awesome. There hasn’t been anything close to his volcanic explosion of talent into forming Rock and Roll in the 1950s. I knew Andre Harrell and first met him mopping a HarlemWorld floor in 80, worked with his artists. Rest in Beats pic.twitter.com/nxFzwMBXWX — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented It. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard embodied the Spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. Were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

Rock Is Dead

Little Richard

The Right Reverend Penniman

The Architect of Rock & Roll

Is Gone

Roll has lost it’s Soul

It’s 1st most daring & outrageous Forefather.

Rest In Power FOREVER

GOOD GOLLY!

🌹 — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 9, 2020

No Jimi, No Beatles No Bowie, No Bolan. NO GLAM, No Freddie, No Prince, No Elton, No Preston No Sly, No Stevie, WITHOUT Little Richard!They DON’T HAPPEN Without HIM BLAZING A TRAIL IN THE DARK in sequence, if he had his SHIRT ON AT ALL, AT THE PIANO, SCREAMING LIKE A WHITE WOMAN — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 9, 2020

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

No other artist influenced David Bowie quite like Little Richard, whose music captivated him at the age of 8. “I’d never heard anything that lived in such bright colours... When I do my little call-and-response things on songs like Modern Love, it all comes from Little Richard.” pic.twitter.com/SHjiilspCQ — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 9, 2020

From what my dad told me about his love of this legend growing up, it’s very likely he would not have taken the path he did without the huge influence of Little Richard.

One of the highest of the high.

Enjoy whatever’s next, Superstar. pic.twitter.com/BbeYa2fs1Z — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020

Farewell to the definition of rock and roll, Little Richard 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bOiqisjS5O — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 9, 2020

In the late 1980s, I was walking down Hollywood Blvd, a black limo drove by slowly, Little Richard waved at us from the back window with a crazy look on his face. A giant in Rock and Roll music. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020

Little Richard. Hanging out, getting to rehearse, play guitar with him on Tutti Frutti might be one of my top 3 musical all time great moments. He was and will be always the king, the queen, the everything. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) May 9, 2020

Oooh my soul . To you we are all indebted ! Long live the Queen of Rock n Roll! All Hail ! 👑#littlerichard #rip pic.twitter.com/W3dFwZ1PW4 — Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020