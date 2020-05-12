Announcing the Winners of the Eighth Cartoonist Studio Prize

Center for Cartoon Studies

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the winners of the eighth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winners were selected by Slate’s Dan Kois, the faculty and students at the Center for Cartoon Studies, and this year’s guest judge, Candida Rifkind, a comics scholar at the University of Winnipeg.

Congratulations to our two winners, who each receive $1,000 (and eternal glory).

A panel from Grass. Drawn and Quarterly

The winner for Best Print Comic is Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translated by Janet Hong, published by Drawn & Quarterly. Grass is a moving nonfiction story about life as a “comfort woman” in Japanese-occupied Korea during World War II. Beautifully painted in evocative black ink, the book is touching, surprising, challenging, and remarkably sweet in showing the cautious friendship that develops between interviewer Gendry-Kim and her subject, Lee Ok-sun.

The rest of this year’s shortlist:

Bttm Fdrs by Ben Passmore and Ezra Claytan Daniels. Fantagraphics.

Flying Kites by the Stanford Graphic Novel Project. Self-published.

Glenn Ganges in the River at Night by Kevin Huizenga. Drawn & Quarterly.

The Hard Tomorrow by Eleanor Davis. Drawn & Quarterly.

Hot Comb by Ebony Flowers. Drawn & Quarterly.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell. First Second.

Pittsburgh by Frank Santoro. New York Review Comics.

Sobek by James Stokoe. ShortBox.

The Tenderness of Stones by Marion Fayolle. New York Review Comics.

Eat Street Diners Club. Will Dinski

The winner for Best Web Comic is Eat Street Diners Club by Will Dinski. This series, updated monthly, follows a charming cast of characters as they eat their way through the Minneapolis food scene. Dinski’s focus on the power of community and local food gives this cleverly drawn series surprising emotional and thematic weight.

The rest of this year’s shortlist:

“About Face” by Nate Powell.

“Cabramatta” by Matt Huynh.

“I Am More Than My Chromosomes” by Elísabet Rún.

Koreangry by Eunsoo Jeong.

“Loving My Inner Black Weirdo” by Bianca Xunise.

Paranatural by Zack Morrison.

Sleepless Domain by Mary Cagle.

Tiger, Tiger by Petra Erika Nordlund.

“Unhealthy” by Abby Howard.

Gendry-Kim and Dinski join our previous winners: Keiler Roberts and Lauren Weinstein, Keren Katz and Michael DeForge, Eleanor Davis and Christina Tran, Carol Tyler and Boulet, Richard McGuire and Winston Rowntree, Taiyo Matsumoto and Emily Carroll, and Noelle Stevenson and Chris Ware.

Congratulations to both of this year’s winners and all of our nominees.