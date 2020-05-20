Mad Men. Carin Baer/AMC

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in June. (Titles expire June 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

﻿The Matrix (June 30)

Good Watch

The King’s Speech

Cutie and the Boxer (June 13)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (June 16)

Chasing Amy (June 30)

Cloverfield (June 30)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (June 30)

The Duchess (June 30)

Elizabeth (June 30)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (June 30)

Inception (June 30)

Julie & Julia (June 30)

The Last Samurai (June 30)

Little Monsters (June 30)

Mansfield Park (June 30)

The Mask of Zorro (June 30)

Minority Report (June 30)

Philadelphia (June 30)

The Ring (June 30)

Tremors (June 30)

Binge Watch

Mad Men Seasons 1-7 (June 9)

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell Season 1 (June 11)

The Andy Griffith Show Seasons 1-8 (June 30)

Cheers Seasons 1-11 (June 30)

What Is a Game Show Watch?

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (June 27)

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (June 27)

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (June 27)

Family Watch

Dragonheart (June 12)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (June 12)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (June 12)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (June 12)

Tarzan (June 22)

Tarzan 2 (June 22)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (June 30)

The Polar Express (June 30)

Race to Witch Mountain (June 30)

Stuart Little 2 (June 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Center Stage (June 30)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (June 30)

The Matrix Reloaded (June 30)

The Matrix Revolutions (June 30)

If You Don’t Feel So Good

Avengers: Infinity War (Dec. 25)

If You’re Bored

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (June 3)

A Perfect Man (June 4)

Equilibrium (June 7)

From Paris with Love (June 7)

Standoff (June 10)

The Day My Butt Went Psycho! Seasons 1-2 (June 29)

21 (June 30)

The Amityville Horror (2005) (June 30)

Blow (June 30)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (June 30)

Brooklyn’s Finest (June 30)

Chloe (June 30)

Click (June 30)

Ghost Rider (2007) (June 30)

Happyish Season 1 (June 30)

Here Alone (June 30)

Instructions Not Included (June 30)

The Invention of Lying (June 30)

Kate & Leopold (June 30)

Kiss the Girls (June 30)

Limitless Season 1 (June 30)

Patriot Games (June 30)

Scary Movie (June 30)

Sliver (June 30)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (June 30)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (June 30)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (June 30)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (June 30)

What Lies Beneath (June 30)

Yes Man (June 30)