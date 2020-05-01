The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Back to the Future
Good Watch
Back to the Future Part II
Cracked Up, the Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
I Am Divine
Sinister
Urban Cowboy
District 9 (May 15)
Public Enemies (May 16)
United 93 (May 16)
Trumbo (May 19)
Uncut Gems (May 25)
The Lincoln Lawyer (May 27)
Scrumdiddlyumptious Watch
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Binge Watch
Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 (May 9)
Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3 (May 15)
Family Watch
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Song of the Sea
Ne Zha (May 25)
Nostalgia Watch
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
What a Girl Wants
If You’re Bored
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Arctic Dogs (May 4)
The House at The End of The Street (May 8)
Charmed Season 2 (May 9)
Riverdale Season 4 (May 14)
Soul Surfer (May 17)
The Flash Season 6 (May 20)
Just Go With It (May 22)
Dynasty Season 3 (May 23)
Norm of The North: Family Vacation (May 25)
High Strung Free Dance (May 31)
Netflix Programming
All Day and All Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (May 5)
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (May 6)
Scissor Seven: Season 2 (May 7)
18 regali (May 8)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (May 8)
Dead to Me: Season 2 (May 8)
The Eddy (May 8)
The Hollow: Season 2 (May 8)
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (May 8)
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (May 8)
Valeria (May 8)
Bordertown: Season 3 (May 11)
Trial By Media (May 11)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (May 11)
True: Terrific Tales (May 12)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)
The Wrong Missy (May 13)
Chichipatos (May 15)
I Love You, Stupid (May 15)
Inhuman Resources (May 15)
Magic for Humans: Season 3 (May 15)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (May 15)
White Lines (May 15)
La reina de Indias y el conquistador (May 16)
The Big Flower Fight (May 18)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection (May 19)
Sweet Magnolias (May 19)
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (May 20)
Rebelión de los Godinez (May 20)
Control Z (May 22)
History 101 (May 22)
THE LOVEBIRDS (May 22)
Selling Sunset: Season 2 (May 22)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (May 22)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26)
I’m No Longer Here (May 27)
Dorohedoro (May 28)
La corazonada (May 28)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (May 29)
Space Force (May 29)
HBO
Must Watch
Jaws
Good Watch
BlacKkKlansman
Cast Away
Cinema Paradiso
Cold Mountain
Crazy Rich Asians
Death at a Funeral (2007)
The Fighter
Friday Night Lights
In Bruges
The Kite Runner
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Michael Clayton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Paul (Extended Version)
Precious
School of Rock
Signs
Unstoppable
Western Stars
Downton Abbey (May 9)
Joker (May 16)
Ready or Not (May 23)
Viral Watch
Contagion
Family Watch
Rise of the Guardians
Nostalgia Watch
Commando
Dick Tracy
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Josie and the Pussycats
Twins
Live Every Week Like It’s Shark Week
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
The Meg
If You’re Bored
The Art of Getting By
Bigger
Black Knight
Broken Arrow (1996)
Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)
Green Card
The Hangover Part II
The Hot Chick
Incarnate
John Tucker Must Die
Something Borrowed
This Means War
Wild Hogs
Your Highness
The Art of Racing in the Rain (May 2)
Lucy in the Sky (May 30)
HBO Original Programming
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (May 5)
Season Premieres
Betty Series Premiere
I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Premiere (May 10)
Hard Series Premiere (May 18)
Estrenos
Long Gone By
Her Body
El Pacto (AKA The Pact) (May 15)
Amazon
Good Watch
Escape From Alcatraz
Lakeboat
Gloria
The Whistle Blower
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (May 8)
Like Crazy (May 19)
Rocketman (May 22)
Come to Daddy (May 23)
Binge Watch
Bonanza Season 1
Boss Season 1
Inspector Lewis Season 1
The Lucy Show Season 1
The Durrells Season 4 (May 3)
Alias Seasons 1-5 (May 11)
Poldark Season 5 (May 17)
Family Watch
Pinkalicious Season 1
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Nostalgia Watch
Daughters of Darkness
The Final Countdown
Walking Tall
Kung Fu Watch
10 Fingers of Steel
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Green Dragon Inn
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
If You’re Bored
A Cadaver Christmas
A House Divided Season 1
African Hunters Season 1
Assassination Tango
The Blood Spattered Bride
Born to Explore Season 1
Crooked Hearts
Engine Masters Season 1
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ‘70s
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Good Karma Hospital Season 1
House Of D
I Hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
In The Cut Season 1
Night Train Murders
Pathology
Rosehaven Season 1
Seaside Hotel Season 1
Seberg (May 15)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
Torso
Who Saw Her Die?
The Hustle (May 7)
The Goldfinch (May 8)
Jack And Jill (May 10)
Trial By Fire (May 19)
The Tracker (May 25)
Amazon Originals
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (May 8)
The Last Narc Season 1 (May 15)
Homecoming Season 2 (May 22)
The Vast of Night (May 29)
Must Watch
The Dark Knight
GoodFellas
The Graduate
Hulu
Good Watch
Batman Begins
The Conjuring
Escape from Alcatraz
Gloria
The Green Mile
Harry Benson: Shoot First
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Soul Food
The Whistle Blower
Spaceship Earth (May 8)
Like Crazy (May 19)
The Painter and the Thief (May 22)
Rocketman (May 22)
Top End Wedding (May 22)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (May 29)
Binge Watch
Chopped Seasons 37-39 (May 15)
Family Watch
Megamind
Monster House
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man
If You’re Bored
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Billy the Kid (2013)
Bloom Season 2
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
House of D
Men With Brooms
Molly
Mutant Species
Pathology
The Patriot
Planet 51
Some Kind of Hero
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Tracker (May 25)
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
Vikings Season 6A (May 5)
73 Questions Season 2 (May 15)
Andy Explores Season 1 (May 15)
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)
Caribbean Life Season 15 (May 15)
Community en Español (May 15)
Drag Me Season 1 (May 15)
Epic Conversations Season 1 (May 15)
Fast N’ Loud Season 15 (May 15)
From the Test Kitchen Season 1 (May 15)
Gold Rush Season 8 (May 15)
The Great Food Truck Race Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)
Handcrafted Season 1 (May 15)
Iconic Characters Season 2 (May 15)
It’s a Disaster (May 15)
It’s Alive with Brad Season 2 (May 15)
The Little Couple Seasons 13 & 14 (May 15)
Molly Tries Season 1 (May 15)
Murder in the Heartland Season 2 (May 15)
Open Door Season 2 (May 15)
On the Market Season 1 (May 15)
Property Brothers: Seasons 12 & 13 (May 15)
Reverse Engineering Season 1 (May 15)
Street Outlaws Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)
Worst Cooks in America Season 14 (May 15)
Trial by Fire (May 19)
Premature (May 22)
I Still Believe (May 26)
Season Premieres
Ultimate Tag Series Premiere (May 20)
Hulu Original Programming
Solar Opposites Series Premiere (May 8)
Into the Dark: Delivered New Episode Premiere (May 8)
The Great Series Premiere (May 15)
Ramy Season 2 Premiere (May 29)