The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Crazy Rich Asians, Contagion, BlacKkKlansman, and Avatar: The Last Airbender are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros., Focus Features, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon Network.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Uncut Gems A24

Must Watch

Back to the Future

Good Watch

Back to the Future Part II

Cracked Up, the Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

I Am Divine

Sinister

Urban Cowboy

District 9 (May 15)

Public Enemies (May 16)

United 93 (May 16)

Trumbo (May 19)

Uncut Gems (May 25)

The Lincoln Lawyer (May 27)



Scrumdiddlyumptious Watch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Binge Watch

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 (May 9)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3 (May 15)

Family Watch

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Song of the Sea

Ne Zha (May 25)

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

What a Girl Wants

If You’re Bored

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Arctic Dogs (May 4)

The House at The End of The Street (May 8)

Charmed Season 2 (May 9)

Riverdale Season 4 (May 14)

Soul Surfer (May 17)

The Flash Season 6 (May 20)

Just Go With It (May 22)

Dynasty Season 3 (May 23)

Norm of The North: Family Vacation (May 25)

High Strung Free Dance (May 31)



Netflix Programming

All Day and All Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (May 5)

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (May 6)

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (May 7)

18 regali (May 8)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (May 8)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (May 8)

The Eddy (May 8)

The Hollow: Season 2 (May 8)

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (May 8)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (May 8)

Valeria (May 8)

Bordertown: Season 3 (May 11)

Trial By Media (May 11)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (May 11)

True: Terrific Tales (May 12)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)

The Wrong Missy (May 13)

Chichipatos (May 15)

I Love You, Stupid (May 15)

Inhuman Resources (May 15)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 (May 15)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (May 15)

White Lines (May 15)

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (May 16)

The Big Flower Fight (May 18)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection (May 19)

Sweet Magnolias (May 19)

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (May 20)

Rebelión de los Godinez (May 20)

Control Z (May 22)

History 101 (May 22)

THE LOVEBIRDS (May 22)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (May 22)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (May 22)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26)

I’m No Longer Here (May 27)

Dorohedoro (May 28)

La corazonada (May 28)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (May 29)

Space Force (May 29)

HBO

Little Shop of Horrors Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Jaws

Good Watch

BlacKkKlansman

Cast Away

Cinema Paradiso

Cold Mountain

Crazy Rich Asians

Death at a Funeral (2007)

The Fighter

Friday Night Lights

In Bruges

The Kite Runner

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Michael Clayton

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Paul (Extended Version)

Precious

School of Rock

Signs

Unstoppable

Western Stars

Downton Abbey (May 9)

Joker (May 16)

Ready or Not (May 23)

Viral Watch

Contagion

Family Watch

Rise of the Guardians

Nostalgia Watch

Commando

Dick Tracy

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Josie and the Pussycats

Twins

Live Every Week Like It’s Shark Week

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

The Meg

If You’re Bored

The Art of Getting By

Bigger

Black Knight

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)

Green Card

The Hangover Part II

The Hot Chick

Incarnate

John Tucker Must Die

Something Borrowed

This Means War

Wild Hogs

Your Highness

The Art of Racing in the Rain (May 2)

Lucy in the Sky (May 30)

HBO Original Programming

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (May 5)



Season Premieres

Betty Series Premiere

I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Premiere (May 10)

Hard Series Premiere (May 18)

Estrenos

Long Gone By

Her Body

El Pacto (AKA The Pact) (May 15)

Amazon

Like Crazy Paramount Pictures



Good Watch

Escape From Alcatraz

Lakeboat

Gloria

The Whistle Blower

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (May 8)

Like Crazy (May 19)

Rocketman (May 22)

Come to Daddy (May 23)

Binge Watch

Bonanza Season 1

Boss Season 1

Inspector Lewis Season 1

The Lucy Show Season 1

The Durrells Season 4 (May 3)

Alias Seasons 1-5 (May 11)

Poldark Season 5 (May 17)

Family Watch

Pinkalicious Season 1

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Nostalgia Watch

Daughters of Darkness

The Final Countdown

Walking Tall

Kung Fu Watch

10 Fingers of Steel

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Fearless Young Boxer

Five Fingers of Steel

Green Dragon Inn

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

If You’re Bored

A Cadaver Christmas

A House Divided Season 1

African Hunters Season 1

Assassination Tango

The Blood Spattered Bride

Born to Explore Season 1

Crooked Hearts

Engine Masters Season 1

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ‘70s

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Good Karma Hospital Season 1

House Of D

I Hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

In The Cut Season 1

Night Train Murders

Pathology

Rosehaven Season 1

Seaside Hotel Season 1

Seberg (May 15)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

Torso

Who Saw Her Die?

The Hustle (May 7)

The Goldfinch (May 8)

Jack And Jill (May 10)

Trial By Fire (May 19)

The Tracker (May 25)

Amazon Originals

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (May 8)

The Last Narc Season 1 (May 15)

Homecoming Season 2 (May 22)

The Vast of Night (May 29)

Must Watch

The Dark Knight

GoodFellas

The Graduate

Hulu

Soul Food Fox 2000 Pictures

Good Watch

Batman Begins

The Conjuring

Escape from Alcatraz

Gloria

The Green Mile

Harry Benson: Shoot First

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Soul Food

The Whistle Blower

Spaceship Earth (May 8)

Like Crazy (May 19)

The Painter and the Thief (May 22)

Rocketman (May 22)

Top End Wedding (May 22)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (May 29)

Binge Watch

Chopped Seasons 37-39 (May 15)

Family Watch

Megamind

Monster House

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Three Seashells Watch

Demolition Man

If You’re Bored

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Billy the Kid (2013)

Bloom Season 2

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

House of D

Men With Brooms

Molly

Mutant Species

Pathology

The Patriot

Planet 51

Some Kind of Hero

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Tracker (May 25)

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

Vikings Season 6A (May 5)

73 Questions Season 2 (May 15)

Andy Explores Season 1 (May 15)

Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)

Caribbean Life Season 15 (May 15)

Community en Español (May 15)

Drag Me Season 1 (May 15)

Epic Conversations Season 1 (May 15)

Fast N’ Loud Season 15 (May 15)

From the Test Kitchen Season 1 (May 15)

Gold Rush Season 8 (May 15)

The Great Food Truck Race Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)

Handcrafted Season 1 (May 15)

Iconic Characters Season 2 (May 15)

It’s a Disaster (May 15)

It’s Alive with Brad Season 2 (May 15)

The Little Couple Seasons 13 & 14 (May 15)

Molly Tries Season 1 (May 15)

Murder in the Heartland Season 2 (May 15)

Open Door Season 2 (May 15)

On the Market Season 1 (May 15)

Property Brothers: Seasons 12 & 13 (May 15)

Reverse Engineering Season 1 (May 15)

Street Outlaws Seasons 8 & 9 (May 15)

Worst Cooks in America Season 14 (May 15)

Trial by Fire (May 19)

Premature (May 22)

I Still Believe (May 26)

Season Premieres

Ultimate Tag Series Premiere (May 20)

Hulu Original Programming

Solar Opposites Series Premiere (May 8)

Into the Dark: Delivered New Episode Premiere (May 8)

The Great Series Premiere (May 15)

Ramy Season 2 Premiere (May 29)