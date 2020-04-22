Scandal. ABC

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from the streaming service in May.

Good Watch

The Place Beyond the Pines (May 15)

Black Snake Moan (May 19)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (May 19)

Young Adult (May 19)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (May 31)

Binge Watch

Royal Pains Seasons 1–8 (May 17)

Scandal Seasons 1–7 (May 18)

If You Need to Destress

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1 (May 30)

If You Need to Restress

Carriers (May 19)

Outbreak (May 31)

Family Watch

It Takes Two (May 19)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (May 31)

Richie Rich (May 31)

Nostalgia Watch

The First Wives Club (May 19)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (May 31)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (May 31)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (May 31)

Final Destination (May 31)

My Girl (May 31)

Red Dawn (1984) (May 31)

If You’re Bored

John Carter (May 1)

Limitless (May 15)

Evolution (May 19)

Love, Rosie (May 19)

She’s Out of My League (May 19)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005) (May 19)

Bitten Season 1–3 (May 25)

Dear John (May 31)

Final Destination 2 (May 31)

Final Destination 3 (May 31)

The Final Destination (May 31)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (May 31)

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (May 31)