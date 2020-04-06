John Krasinski’s new YouTube show, Some Good News, promises a dose of optimism in troubling times. In its first episode, that meant showing heartwarming viral videos and an interview with Steve Carell. In its second (above), Krasinski, joined by wife Emily Blunt, orchestrated a Hamilton reunion for one 9-year-old fan who wasn’t able to see the show in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And they didn’t just get a few of the show’s original Broadway stars. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jonathan Groff, and other cast members from the original production all appeared to sing the musical’s opening number “Alexander Hamilton.” They got even supporting players like Ariana DeBose, who originated the role of the Bullet. Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, said on Twitter that she recorded her part in a separate room of the house from fiancé Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

Elsewhere in the episode, “meteorologist” Robert De Niro offers an update on the weather: “It looks pretty good.”