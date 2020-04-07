The Original, One-Woman-Show of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag Is Coming to Streaming Video to Raise Money for the Fight Against the Coronavirus

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Fleabag, the original one-woman show that became the basis for Fleabag, the BBC / Amazon series that ran for two critically-acclaimed, jumpsuit-packed seasons, is coming to Amazon Prime to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus, Variety reports.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge originally performed the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, where it won several awards and led to the 2016 television adaptation. Last spring, she revived it for a 5-week U.S. off-Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse.

The show will be available on Amazon Prime for two weeks starting on Friday, although it’s not yet clear what the cost will be. U.K. viewers can rent it for 48 hours for as little as £4 from the Soho Theatre, although because the proceeds will go to charity, there are options to rent it for up to £250, and viewers are encouraged to pay as much as they can. The National Emergency Trust will get 35% of the money raised, another 35% will go to NHS Charities Together, 15% will go to Acting for Others, a charity that supports theater workers, and the remaining 15% will go to the Fleabag Support Fund, a charity that provides grants to theater freelancers who are unable to work because of the pandemic. In a statement, Phoebe Waller-Bridge urged Fleabag fans to pitch in: