The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the nominees for the eighth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winner in each of our categories will be announced in May. Each winner will receive $1,000 and eternal glory. The nominees were selected by Slate’s Dan Kois and the faculty and students of the Center for Cartoon Studies (represented by the center’s Dan Nott). Winners will be selected by Kois, CCS faculty and students, and special guest judge Candida Rifkind, comics critic and scholar at the University of Winnipeg.

Last year’s winners: Keiler Roberts, for Chlorine Gardens, and Lauren Weinstein, for “Being an Artist and a Mother.”

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Print Comic of the Year: 2019 Shortlist

Bttm Fdrs by Ben Passmore and Ezra Claytan Daniels. Fantagraphics.

Flying Kites by the Stanford Graphic Novel Project. Self-published.

Glenn Ganges in the River at Night by Kevin Huizenga. Drawn and Quarterly.

Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim. Drawn and Quarterly.

The Hard Tomorrow by Eleanor Davis. Drawn and Quarterly.

Hot Comb by Ebony Flowers. Drawn and Quarterly.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell. First Second.

Pittsburgh by Frank Santoro. New York Review Comics.

Sobek by James Stokoe. ShortBox.

The Tenderness of Stones by Marion Fayolle. New York Review Comics.

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Web Comic of the Year: 2019 Shortlist

“About Face” by Nate Powell.

“Cabramatta” by Matt Huynh.

Eat Street Diners Club by Will Dinksi.

“I Am More Than My Chromosomes” by Elísabet Rún.

Koreangry by Eunsoo Jeong.

“Loving My Inner Black Weirdo” by Bianca Xunice.

Paranatural by Zack Morrison.

Sleepless Domain by Mary Cagle.

Tiger, Tiger by Petra Erika Nordlund.

“Unhealthy” by Abby Howard.

Congratulations to all 20 of our nominees!