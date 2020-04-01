The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in the U.S. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Matrix
Taxi Driver
The Social Network
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Apr. 2)
Good Watch
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mud
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Road to Perdition
The Runaways
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Wildling
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Apr. 5)
Hail, Caesar! (Apr. 16)
The Artist (Apr. 25)
Django Unchained (Apr. 25)
Binge Watch
Community Seasons 1-6
Kim’s Convenience Season 4
Family Watch
Despicable Me (Apr. 16)
Nostalgia Watch
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
If You’re Bored
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Mortal Kombat
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
The Roommate
Salt
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Apr. 2)
Angel Has Fallen (Apr. 4)
Jem and the Holograms (Apr.16)
The Green Hornet (Apr. 18)
The Vatican Tapes (Apr. 20)
Bleach: The Assault (Apr. 21)
Bleach: The Bount (Apr. 21)
Battle: Los Angeles (Apr. 27)
Netflix Programming
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It! Season 4
Sunderland ‘til I Die Season 2
Coffee & Kareem (Apr. 3)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Apr. 3)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Apr. 3)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Apr. 3)
StarBeam (Apr. 3)
The Big Show Show (Apr. 6)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Apr. 7)
Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Apr. 9)
Brews Brothers (Apr. 10)
LA Originals (Apr. 10)
La vie scolaire (Apr. 10)
Love Wedding Repeat (Apr. 10)
The Main Event (Apr. 10)
Tigertail (Apr. 10)
Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Apr. 14)
The Innocence Files (Apr. 15)
Outer Banks (Apr. 15)
Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (Apr. 16)
Fauda Season 3 (Apr. 16)
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Apr. 16)
Betonrausch (Apr. 17)
#blackAF (Apr. 17)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Apr. 17)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Apr. 17)
Legado en los huesos (Apr. 17)
Sergio (Apr. 17)
Too Hot to Handle (Apr. 17)
Cooked with Cannabis (Apr. 20)
The Midnight Gospel (Apr. 20)
Middleditch & Schwartz (Apr. 21)
Absurd Planet (Apr. 22)
Circus of Books (Apr. 22)
El silencio del pantano (Apr. 22)
The Plagues of Breslau( Apr. 22)
The Willoughbys (Apr. 22)
Win the Wilderness (Apr. 22)
The House of Flowers Season 3 (Apr. 23)
After Life Season 2 (Apr. 24)
Extraction (Apr. 24)
Hello Ninja Season 2 (Apr. 24)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Apr. 24)
The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Apr. 26)
Never Have I Ever (Apr. 27)
A Secret Love (Apr. 29)
Extracurricular (Apr. 29)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Apr. 29)
Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Apr. 29)
Summertime (Apr. 29)
Dangerous Lies (Apr. 30)
Drifting Dragons (Apr. 30)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Apr. 30)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Apr. 30)
The Victims’ Game (Apr. 30)
HBO
Good Watch
Dragged Across Concrete
Galveston
The Kids Are All Right
Loving
The Nice Guys
Slumdog Millionaire
Something Wild
Sophie’s Choice
Ulee’s Gold
Good Boys (Apr. 4)
Family Watch
Alpha and Omega
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
The Great Gilly Hopkins
Yippee Ki Yay Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Nostalgia Watch
American Pie
Team America: World Police
Xanadu
If You’re Bored
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Becoming Jane
Clockstoppers
Daylight
Drop Dead Fred
The Family Stone
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)
The Judge
The Lovely Bones
Monte Carlo
The Predator
War Dogs
Water for Elephants
It: Chapter 2 (Apr. 11)
Stuber (Apr. 18)
HBO Original Programming
Bad Education (Apr. 25)
Autism: The Sequel (Apr. 28)
Season Premieres
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Docuseries Premiere (Apr. 5)
Insecure Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 12)
Run Series Premiere (Apr. 12)
Entre Hombre Series Premiere (Apr. 19)
Shadows Season 3 (Apr. 20)
We’re Here Series Premiere (Apr. 23)
I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 27)
Estrenos
Ola De Crimenes (Crime Wave) (Apr. 3)
Pepito (Apr. 3)
The Serenade (La Serenata) (Apr. 3)
Slipping Into Darkness (Apr. 3)
Las Herederas (The Heiresses) (Apr. 17)
Amazon
Good Watch
Broken Blossoms
Gorky Park
I Am Legend
Shirley Valentine
The Lighthouse (Apr. 16)
Paranormal Activity 3 (Apr. 20)
Binge Watch
The Bureau Season 1
Mr. Selfridge Season 1
Vida Season 1
007 Watch
A View to a Kill
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dr. No (1962)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Living Daylights (1987)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Moonraker (1979)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Family Watch
Molly of Denali Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
The Bodyguard
If You’re Bored
America In Color Season 1
Bangkok Dangerous (2010)
Bird of Paradise (1932)
Blind Husbands (1919)
The Boost (1988)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
Bronx SIU Season 1
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Daniel Boone (1936)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dirt Every Day Season 1
Dollface (1945)
Dr. T & The Women (2000)
Drums in the Deep South (1951)
El Rey del Valle Season 1
Foyle’s War Season 1
Gator (1976)
Gods and Monsters (1999)
The Hoodlum (1951)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
The Lost World (1925)
Mark of Zorro (1920)
The Mind of a Chef Season 1
Mutiny (1952)
The New Adventures of Tarzan (1935)
Our Wedding Story Season 1
Repentance (2014)
The Sender (1982)
Son of Monte Cristo (1940)
Tarzan The Fearless (1933)
Rambo: Last Blood (Apr. 10)
Vault (Apr. 14)
Footloose (2011) (Apr. 29)
Amazon Originals
Invisible Life (Apr. 3)
Tales from the Loop Season 1 (Apr. 3)
Les Misérables (Apr. 10)
Selah and the Spades (Apr. 17)
Bosch Season 6 (Apr. 17)
Dino Dana Season 3B (Apr. 17)
Hulu
Must Watch
Hud
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Parasite (Apr. 8)
Good Watch
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
The Full Monty
Gods and Monsters
Gorky Park
Let Me In
Misery
Phone Booth
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man
Zombieland
The Messenger (Apr. 15)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (Apr. 16)
Paranormal Activity 3 (Apr. 20)
Flavortown Watch
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 27–29
Family Watch
The Ant Bully
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 9B (Apr. 12)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español Season 9B (Apr. 12)
Abominable (Apr. 24)
Nostalgia Watch
Fun in Acapulco
The Jewel of the Nile
If You’re Bored
60 Days In: Narcoland Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4
Alone Season 6
Bangkok Dangerous
The Book of Eli
The Boost
Breaking Amish Seasons 2 & 3
Bring It! Season 5
Chopped Season 36
The Chumscrubber
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 12
Dance Moms Seasons 2 & 6
Diary of a Hitman
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3
Dr. T. and the Women
The Eternal
Fast N’ Loud Season 13
The Family Chantel Season 1
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)
The Food That Built America Season 1
Forged in Fire Season 6
Free Birds
Gator
Get Smart
Gold Medal Families Season 1
Hidden Potential Season 1
House Hunters Season 120
Kabukicho Sherlock Season 1
Kids Behind Bars Life or Parole Season 1
The Kitchen Seasons 16-18
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Little Women: Atlanta Season 5
Little Women LA Seasons 7 & 8
Love It or List It Season 14
Married at First Sight Season 9
Marrying Millions Season 1
The Mexican
Moll Flanders
Property Brothers Seasons 10 & 11
Repentance
The Sender
Taken at Birth Season 1
Til Death Do Us Part Season 1
TRANsitioning Season 1
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Who Let The Dogs Out
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Future Man Season 3 (Apr. 3)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell Season 4 (Apr. 3)
Too Cautious Hero Season 1 (Apr. 6)
No Guns Life Season 1 (Apr. 7)
Little Joe (Apr. 9)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2a (Apr. 9)
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 (Apr. 10)
Vault (Apr. 14)
Unlocked (Apr. 14)
A Teacher (Apr. 15)
A Kind of Murder (Apr. 20)
Special-7 Season 1 (Apr. 22)
Cunningham (Apr. 23)
Footloose (2011) (Apr. 29)
Season Premieres
Siren Season 3 Premiere (Apr. 3)
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Apr. 9)
Run Series Premiere (Apr. 12)
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Premiere (Apr. 14)
The Baker and the Beauty Premiere (Apr. 14)
Songland Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 14)
Mrs. America Premiere (Apr. 15)
What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 16)
Fargo Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 20)
Special Programming
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular (Apr. 15)
2020 Billboard Music Awards (Apr. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Pooka Lives (Apr. 3)