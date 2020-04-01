The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Parasite, Community, Die Hard, and Vida are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photos by Neon, NBC, Starz, and Twentieth Century Fox.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in the U.S. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

The Death of Stalin Nicola Dove/IFC Films

Must Watch

The Matrix

Taxi Driver

The Social Network

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Apr. 2)

Good Watch

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mud

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Road to Perdition

The Runaways

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Wildling

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Apr. 5)

Hail, Caesar! (Apr. 16)

The Artist (Apr. 25)

Django Unchained (Apr. 25)

Binge Watch

Community Seasons 1-6

Kim’s Convenience Season 4

Family Watch

Despicable Me (Apr. 16)

Nostalgia Watch

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

If You’re Bored

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Mortal Kombat

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

The Roommate

Salt

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Apr. 2)

Angel Has Fallen (Apr. 4)

Jem and the Holograms (Apr.16)

The Green Hornet (Apr. 18)

The Vatican Tapes (Apr. 20)

Bleach: The Assault (Apr. 21)

Bleach: The Bount (Apr. 21)

Battle: Los Angeles (Apr. 27)





Netflix Programming

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It! Season 4

Sunderland ‘til I Die Season 2

Coffee & Kareem (Apr. 3)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Apr. 3)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Apr. 3)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Apr. 3)

StarBeam (Apr. 3)

The Big Show Show (Apr. 6)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Apr. 7)

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Apr. 9)

Brews Brothers (Apr. 10)

LA Originals (Apr. 10)

La vie scolaire (Apr. 10)

Love Wedding Repeat (Apr. 10)

The Main Event (Apr. 10)

Tigertail (Apr. 10)

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Apr. 14)

The Innocence Files (Apr. 15)

Outer Banks (Apr. 15)

Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (Apr. 16)

Fauda Season 3 (Apr. 16)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Apr. 16)

Betonrausch (Apr. 17)

#blackAF (Apr. 17)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Apr. 17)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Apr. 17)

Legado en los huesos (Apr. 17)

Sergio (Apr. 17)

Too Hot to Handle (Apr. 17)

Cooked with Cannabis (Apr. 20)

The Midnight Gospel (Apr. 20)

Middleditch & Schwartz (Apr. 21)

Absurd Planet (Apr. 22)

Circus of Books (Apr. 22)

El silencio del pantano (Apr. 22)

The Plagues of Breslau( Apr. 22)

The Willoughbys (Apr. 22)

Win the Wilderness (Apr. 22)

The House of Flowers Season 3 (Apr. 23)

After Life Season 2 (Apr. 24)

Extraction (Apr. 24)

Hello Ninja Season 2 (Apr. 24)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Apr. 24)

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Apr. 26)

Never Have I Ever (Apr. 27)

A Secret Love (Apr. 29)

Extracurricular (Apr. 29)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Apr. 29)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Apr. 29)

Summertime (Apr. 29)

Dangerous Lies (Apr. 30)

Drifting Dragons (Apr. 30)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Apr. 30)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Apr. 30)

The Victims’ Game (Apr. 30)

HBO

The Kids Are All Right. Focus Features

Good Watch

Dragged Across Concrete

Galveston

The Kids Are All Right

Loving

The Nice Guys

Slumdog Millionaire

Something Wild

Sophie’s Choice

Ulee’s Gold

Good Boys (Apr. 4)



Family Watch

Alpha and Omega

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

The Great Gilly Hopkins

Yippee Ki Yay Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Nostalgia Watch

American Pie

Team America: World Police

Xanadu

If You’re Bored

American Pie 2

American Wedding

Becoming Jane

Clockstoppers

Daylight

Drop Dead Fred

The Family Stone

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)

The Judge

The Lovely Bones

Monte Carlo

The Predator

War Dogs

Water for Elephants

It: Chapter 2 (Apr. 11)

Stuber (Apr. 18)



HBO Original Programming

Bad Education (Apr. 25)

Autism: The Sequel (Apr. 28)



Season Premieres

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Docuseries Premiere (Apr. 5)

Insecure Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 12)

Run Series Premiere (Apr. 12)

Entre Hombre Series Premiere (Apr. 19)

Shadows Season 3 (Apr. 20)

We’re Here Series Premiere (Apr. 23)

I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 27)



Estrenos

Ola De Crimenes (Crime Wave) (Apr. 3)

Pepito (Apr. 3)

The Serenade (La Serenata) (Apr. 3)

Slipping Into Darkness (Apr. 3)

Las Herederas (The Heiresses) (Apr. 17)

Amazon

I Am Legend. Warner Bros.

Good Watch

Broken Blossoms

Gorky Park

I Am Legend

Shirley Valentine

The Lighthouse (Apr. 16)

Paranormal Activity 3 (Apr. 20)

Binge Watch

The Bureau Season 1

Mr. Selfridge Season 1

Vida Season 1

007 Watch

A View to a Kill

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1962)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Family Watch

Molly of Denali Season 1



Nostalgia Watch

The Bodyguard



If You’re Bored

America In Color Season 1

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Bronx SIU Season 1

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dirt Every Day Season 1

Dollface (1945)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums in the Deep South (1951)

El Rey del Valle Season 1

Foyle’s War Season 1

Gator (1976)

Gods and Monsters (1999)

The Hoodlum (1951)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The Lost World (1925)

Mark of Zorro (1920)

The Mind of a Chef Season 1

Mutiny (1952)

The New Adventures of Tarzan (1935)

Our Wedding Story Season 1

Repentance (2014)

The Sender (1982)

Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

Rambo: Last Blood (Apr. 10)

Vault (Apr. 14)

Footloose (2011) (Apr. 29)

Amazon Originals

Invisible Life (Apr. 3)

Tales from the Loop Season 1 (Apr. 3)

Les Misérables (Apr. 10)

Selah and the Spades (Apr. 17)

Bosch Season 6 (Apr. 17)

Dino Dana Season 3B (Apr. 17)

Hulu

Bend It Like Beckham. Fox Searchlight Pictures

Must Watch

Hud

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Parasite (Apr. 8)

Good Watch

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

The Full Monty

Gods and Monsters

Gorky Park

Let Me In

Misery

Phone Booth

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man

Zombieland

The Messenger (Apr. 15)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (Apr. 16)

Paranormal Activity 3 (Apr. 20)

Flavortown Watch

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 27–29

Family Watch

The Ant Bully

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 9B (Apr. 12)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español Season 9B (Apr. 12)

Abominable (Apr. 24)

Nostalgia Watch

Fun in Acapulco

The Jewel of the Nile



If You’re Bored

60 Days In: Narcoland Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Alone Season 6

Bangkok Dangerous

The Book of Eli

The Boost

Breaking Amish Seasons 2 & 3

Bring It! Season 5

Chopped Season 36

The Chumscrubber

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 12

Dance Moms Seasons 2 & 6

Diary of a Hitman

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3

Dr. T. and the Women

The Eternal

Fast N’ Loud Season 13

The Family Chantel Season 1

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)

The Food That Built America Season 1

Forged in Fire Season 6

Free Birds

Gator

Get Smart

Gold Medal Families Season 1

Hidden Potential Season 1

House Hunters Season 120

Kabukicho Sherlock Season 1

Kids Behind Bars Life or Parole Season 1

The Kitchen Seasons 16-18

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Women: Atlanta Season 5

Little Women LA Seasons 7 & 8

Love It or List It Season 14

Married at First Sight Season 9

Marrying Millions Season 1

The Mexican

Moll Flanders

Property Brothers Seasons 10 & 11

Repentance

The Sender

Taken at Birth Season 1

Til Death Do Us Part Season 1

TRANsitioning Season 1

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Who Let The Dogs Out

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Future Man Season 3 (Apr. 3)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell Season 4 (Apr. 3)

Too Cautious Hero Season 1 (Apr. 6)

No Guns Life Season 1 (Apr. 7)

Little Joe (Apr. 9)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2a (Apr. 9)

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 (Apr. 10)

Vault (Apr. 14)

Unlocked (Apr. 14)

A Teacher (Apr. 15)

A Kind of Murder (Apr. 20)

Special-7 Season 1 (Apr. 22)

Cunningham (Apr. 23)

Footloose (2011) (Apr. 29)



Season Premieres

Siren Season 3 Premiere (Apr. 3)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Apr. 9)

Run Series Premiere (Apr. 12)

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Premiere (Apr. 14)

The Baker and the Beauty Premiere (Apr. 14)

Songland Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 14)

Mrs. America Premiere (Apr. 15)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 16)

Fargo Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 20)



Special Programming

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular (Apr. 15)

2020 Billboard Music Awards (Apr. 30)



Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Pooka Lives (Apr. 3)