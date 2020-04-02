Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter and musician who played in Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, and other bands while also writing perfect pop songs for That Thing You Do!, Josie and the Pussycats, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, died Wednesday at the age of 52 of complications from COVID-19. Of the course of his career, Schlesinger worked in music, theater, film, and television, and the many, many people whose lives he touched are mourning him on social media. Here’s what some of them they had to say, from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna to the governor of Schlesinger’s home state of New Jersey: