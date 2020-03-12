Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the Academy Awards in February. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deadline reports. The couple are in Australia, where Hanks is playing Colonel Tom Parker in an as-yet-untitled movie about Elvis from director Baz Luhrmann.

Hanks sent a statement to Deadline announcing that he and Wilson had tested positive and were in medical isolation, then posted the same message to his Instagram with a photograph of a latex glove in a biohazard waste bag. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” wrote the actor. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

According to a statement from Warner Bros., the studio producing Luhrmann’s film, they were working with Australian health authorities to track anyone Hanks had come into contact with. “The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment,” they wrote.

Here is Tom Hanks’ complete statement about testing positive for the novel coronavirus:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

Here is Warner Bros. complete statement on the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus: