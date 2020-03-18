Wide Angle

The National Championship of Social Distancing

Sixty-four quarantine activities enter. Who will win?

A fan of Netflix sits on his couch, wearing his Netflix jersey, waving his Netflix pennant, wearing a surgical mask
Can anyone defeat No. 2 seed Netflix?
Among the many disappointments of this pandemic spring has been the disappearance of the NCAA national championship. For the first March in decades, America is suffering an acute bracket shortage. While our college basketball players sit at home, our nation’s gamblers, bracketologists, and procrastinators have little to occupy their minds. “March Madness” now describes our collective emotional state, rather than a glorious national distraction.

Slate to the rescue! Welcome to the National Championship of Social Distancing. Over the next few days, 64 competitors will battle it out to see which of our new quarantine-based preoccupations will reign supreme. What’s the best work-at-home activity, not changing out of your pajamas all day or getting interrupted by your pet during a video call? How are we panicking these days—by stress-eating or hoarding toilet paper? In our Family Regional, can anything defeat No. 1 seed unlimited screen time?

Visit @Slate on Twitter to vote on each matchup. We’ll update results all week, with our Final Four scheduled for Friday afternoon. Play along! Compete with your friends! Do not engage in high-fives!

The full The National Championship of Social Distancing bracket, featuring the Family Regional, the Leisure Regional, the Work Regional, and the Panicking Regional.
Round 1

Family Regional

The Family Regional quadrant of The National Championship of Social Distancing bracket.
No. 1 Unlimited screen time
No. 16 Attempting to teach seventh-grade math

Result:

No. 8 Family cooking lessons
No. 9 Family dance party

Result:

No. 5 Disney+
No. 12 Discovering your favorite childhood movies are not appropriate

Result:

No. 4 FaceTime with parents
No. 13 Arguing with uncles on Facebook

Result:

No. 6 Board games
No. 11 Adopting a pet

Result:

No. 3 Six-foot-distance play dates
No. 14 Quasi-educational apps

Result:

No. 7 Online learning
No. 10 Emailing tech support about online learning

Result:

No. 2 Yelling
No. 15 Apologizing

Result:

Work Regional

The Work Regional quadrant of The National Championship of Social Distancing bracket.
No. 1 Making a video call
No. 16 Making a stupid bracket for your co-workers’ enjoyment

Result:

No. 8 Adding goofy background to video call
No. 9 Hurriedly doing makeup/hair before video call

Result:

No. 5 Not changing out of pajamas all day
No. 12 Talking to your boss while wearing a face filter

Result:

No. 4 Spending an entire conference call doing the dishes
No. 13 Arguing with partner/roommate about workspace

Result:

No. 6 Spending an entire conference call on the toilet
No. 11 Putting off a project “until this is all over”

Result:

No. 3 Cooking an elaborate lunch
No. 14 Starting emails “Hope you’re well!”

Result:

No. 7 Getting interrupted by pet/child during video call
No. 10 Two partners, two video calls, one office

Result:

No. 2 Canceling a standing meeting you’ve always hated
No. 15 Starting a podcast

Result:

Leisure Regional

The Leisure Regional quadrant of The National Championship of Social Distancing bracket.
No. 1 Scrolling through Instagram
No. 16 Scrolling through Twitter

Result:

No. 8 Sex (partner)
No. 9 Sex (self)

Result:

No. 5 Video games
vs.
No. 12 Marijuana

Result:

No. 4 Taking a long bath
No. 13 Trying to read a book

Result:

No. 6 Riding a bike
No. 11 Long telephone calls

Result:

No. 3 Taking a walk
No. 14 Making funny quarantine TikToks

Result:

No. 7 Getting reacquainted with nature
No. 10 Listening to podcasts

Result:

No. 2 Netflix
No. 15 Starting your novel again

Result:

Panicking Regional

The Panicking Regional of The National Championship of Social Distancing bracket.
No. 1 Stress-eating
No. 16 Checking your 401(k)

Result:

No. 8 Pacing
No. 9 Drinking

Result:

No. 5 Pleading with parents to stop going to the gym
No. 12 Taking your own temperature

Result:

No. 4 Hoarding toilet paper
No. 13 Ordering beans on the internet

Result:

No. 6 Bootlegging hand sanitizer
No. 11 Scolding people who are out having fun

Result:

No. 3 Refusing to get out of bed
No. 14 Spying on neighbors like in Rear Window

Result:

No. 7 Washing your hands again, just to be safe
No. 10 Yelling at the president

Result:

No. 2 Sharing dire warnings on Facebook
No. 15 Reacting calmly and appropriately to the situation

Result:

This page will be updated with the results of Round 1 of the National Championship of Social Distancing tomorrow. In the meantime, check @Slate on Twitter for the latest.

