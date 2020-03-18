Can anyone defeat No. 2 seed Netflix? Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Getty Images Plus and Netflix.

Among the many disappointments of this pandemic spring has been the disappearance of the NCAA national championship. For the first March in decades, America is suffering an acute bracket shortage. While our college basketball players sit at home, our nation’s gamblers, bracketologists, and procrastinators have little to occupy their minds. “March Madness” now describes our collective emotional state, rather than a glorious national distraction.

Slate to the rescue! Welcome to the National Championship of Social Distancing. Over the next few days, 64 competitors will battle it out to see which of our new quarantine-based preoccupations will reign supreme. What’s the best work-at-home activity, not changing out of your pajamas all day or getting interrupted by your pet during a video call? How are we panicking these days—by stress-eating or hoarding toilet paper? In our Family Regional, can anything defeat No. 1 seed unlimited screen time?

Visit @Slate on Twitter to vote on each matchup. We’ll update results all week, with our Final Four scheduled for Friday afternoon. Play along! Compete with your friends! Do not engage in high-fives!

Round 1

Family Regional

No. 1 Unlimited screen time

vs.

No. 16 Attempting to teach seventh-grade math

Family Regional, Round 1:



#1 UNLIMITED SCREEN TIME

vs.

#16 ATTEMPTING TO TEACH SEVENTH-GRADE MATH

No. 8 Family cooking lessons

vs.

No. 9 Family dance party

No. 5 Disney+

vs.

No. 12 Discovering your favorite childhood movies are not appropriate

No. 4 FaceTime with parents

vs.

No. 13 Arguing with uncles on Facebook

No. 6 Board games

vs.

No. 11 Adopting a pet

No. 3 Six-foot-distance play dates

vs.

No. 14 Quasi-educational apps

No. 7 Online learning

vs.

No. 10 Emailing tech support about online learning

No. 2 Yelling

vs.

No. 15 Apologizing

Result:

Work Regional

No. 1 Making a video call

vs.

No. 16 Making a stupid bracket for your co-workers’ enjoyment

No. 8 Adding goofy background to video call

vs.

No. 9 Hurriedly doing makeup/hair before video call

No. 5 Not changing out of pajamas all day

vs.

No. 12 Talking to your boss while wearing a face filter

No. 4 Spending an entire conference call doing the dishes

vs.

No. 13 Arguing with partner/roommate about workspace

No. 6 Spending an entire conference call on the toilet

vs.

No. 11 Putting off a project “until this is all over”

Work Regional, Round 1:



#6 SPENDING AN ENTIRE CONFERENCE CALL ON THE TOILET

vs.

#11 PUTTING OFF A PROJECT "UNTIL THIS IS ALL OVER"

No. 3 Cooking an elaborate lunch

vs.

No. 14 Starting emails “Hope you’re well!”

No. 7 Getting interrupted by pet/child during video call

vs.

No. 10 Two partners, two video calls, one office

No. 2 Canceling a standing meeting you’ve always hated

vs.

No. 15 Starting a podcast

Leisure Regional

No. 1 Scrolling through Instagram

vs.

No. 16 Scrolling through Twitter

Leisure Regional, Round 1



#1 SCROLLING THROUGH INSTAGRAM

vs.

#16 SCROLLING THROUGH TWITTER

No. 8 Sex (partner)

vs.

No. 9 Sex (self)

No. 5 Video games

vs.

No. 12 Marijuana

No. 4 Taking a long bath

vs.

No. 13 Trying to read a book

No. 6 Riding a bike

vs.

No. 11 Long telephone calls

No. 3 Taking a walk

vs.

No. 14 Making funny quarantine TikToks

No. 7 Getting reacquainted with nature

vs.

No. 10 Listening to podcasts

No. 2 Netflix

vs.

No. 15 Starting your novel again

Panicking Regional

No. 1 Stress-eating

vs.

No. 16 Checking your 401(k)

No. 8 Pacing

vs.

No. 9 Drinking

Panicking Regional, Round 1:



#8 PACING🚶

vs.

#9 DRINKING 🍺

No. 5 Pleading with parents to stop going to the gym

vs.

No. 12 Taking your own temperature

No. 4 Hoarding toilet paper

vs.

No. 13 Ordering beans on the internet

No. 6 Bootlegging hand sanitizer

vs.

No. 11 Scolding people who are out having fun

No. 3 Refusing to get out of bed

vs.

No. 14 Spying on neighbors like in Rear Window

No. 7 Washing your hands again, just to be safe

vs.

No. 10 Yelling at the president

No. 2 Sharing dire warnings on Facebook

vs.

No. 15 Reacting calmly and appropriately to the situation

This page will be updated with the results of Round 1 of the National Championship of Social Distancing tomorrow. In the meantime, check @Slate on Twitter for the latest.