Sam Elliott Sounds Like a Steak

Sam Elliott in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 4, 2019. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Over the course of a half-century in showbiz, Sam Elliott has come to be known chiefly for two things: his mustache and his deep, sonorous voice. In this excerpt from a recent episode of Thirst Aid Kit, writer Ashley C. Ford joined Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins to talk about Elliott’s distinctive Western drawl. This transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Nichole Perkins: He always has these incredible one-liners. So delicious with that voice, that slow, Western Range kind of voice, that he’s like, “I gotta take my time to say this because I want you to really understand what I’m talking about.”

Bim Adewunmi: He embodies a mountain range. You look at him and you think, You have been here for ages. You will be here for ages after I’m gone. You are sturdy. You will keep. He’s like a treasure. And I think it’s interesting because I always think to myself, there must be writers that, once they know it’s going to be Sam Elliott in the role, they go back to the script and they write in lines for him specifically.

Ashley C. Ford: I would. I 100 percent would, if that was me. If they were like, “Oh, by the way, Sam Elliot’s going to take the role,” I’d be like, “Oh, give me that back. Let me see that. I gotta change some stuff, real quick. Let me—give me that back.”

Bim Adewunmi: Right? Because you know the gift. You know what you’re about to get, and he delivers it. And I love it because you go onto his page and you figure out, who is Sam Elliott? I only know him from, I don’t know, 15 separate projects. And it turns out that he, of course, has done a bunch of voice-over stuff. And he has been the voice for a number of American brands, including Dodge. Including Union Pacific. And my favorite thing: He was once the voice of the American Beef Council.

Ashley C. Ford: He absolutely was.

Bim Adewunmi: Which sounds dirtier than it actually is.

Nichole Perkins: No, but he sounds like a fucking steak that you are cooking over an open fire outside.

Ashley C. Ford: Oh, my God. Everything about this just flooded my basement. I can’t even, I can’t even—you talking about meat, you talking about Sam Elliott, an open fire outside. I’m burning up right now! Is it hot in here?

