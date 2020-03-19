National Treasure. Walt Disney Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series in the U.S. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April.

Must Watch

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (April 30)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (April 30)

Goodfellas (April 30)

Rosemary’s Baby (April 30)

Good Watch

The Dirty Dozen (April 30)

Dirty Harry (April 30)

Driving Miss Daisy (April 30)

The Hangover (April 30)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (April 30)

Rounders (April 30)

Scream 2 (April 30)

The Shawshank Redemption (April 30)

Step Brothers (April 30)

Strictly Ballroom (April 30)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (April 30)

True Grit (1969) (April 30)

Cage Watch

National Treasure (April 29)

Binge Watch

Lost Girl Seasons 1-5 (April 16)

Family Watch

Big Fat Liar (April 17)

A Cinderella Story (April 30)

A Little Princess (April 30)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (April 30)

Space Jam (April 30)

Spy Kids (April 30)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) (April 30)

Nostalgia Watch

The Craft (April 30)

Good Burger (April 30)

Police Academy (April 30)

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (April 30)

At Least They’re Wearing Masks and Gloves?

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) (April 30)

Friday the 13th (2009) (April 30)

Scream 3 (April 30)

If You’re Bored

American Odyssey Season 1 (April 4)

Movie 43 (April 8)

21 & Over (April 15)

The Longest Yard (April 19)

The Ugly Truth (April 24)

Crash (April 30)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (April 30)

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (April 30)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (April 30)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (April 30)

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (April 30)