NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Utah Jazz were in Oklahoma City for a game against the Thunder when, immediately before tip-off, both teams were escorted to their locker rooms. The PA announcer informed fans that the game was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” but that everyone in attendance was “safe.” A short while later, the Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted that Utah center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Not long after that, the NBA announced it was suspending all games.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

On Monday, Gobert, in addressing the league’s new policies regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, jokingly made a show of touching all the microphones arrayed before him.

Two days before that, on March 7, LeBron James had brushed off the idea that NBA teams might play without fans in the stands.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible. I ain’t playing, if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for.



—LeBron James on the possibility of playing games without fans in attendance due to concerns from the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E3Yb41YfCK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2020

James later backtracked on those comments, and the Golden State Warriors were set to host the Brooklyn Nets in an empty arena on Thursday night. Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that more teams were prepared to postpone games or play them in empty arenas. Wojnarowski said just one organization, the Knicks, wanted to maintain the fans-in-the-arena status quo.

Several teams were willing to put the games on hiatus, but the rest wanted to move toward eliminating fans from arenas to continue playing games, sources tell ESPN. One team wanted to keep status quo until a governmental/public mandate dictated change: The New York Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Since last week, Gobert’s Utah Jazz have played away games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons as well as a home game against the Toronto Raptors. Gobert featured in each of those contests.

Reports indicate Gobert felt healthy enough to play on Wednesday, though ESPN’s Royce Young reported that the All-Star center never went to Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena.

I've been told that Rudy Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Before players were escorted to the locker rooms, Chris Paul had approached the Utah bench to ask about Gobert’s absence and was shooed away.

Prior to tip-off as the game was delayed, Chris Paul ran over to the Utah bench and said “what’s wrong with Rudy?” and they all yelled for him to get away. Now all the players are quarantined in their locker rooms, being tested for the virus. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Players for both the Jazz and Thunder were quarantined inside their locker rooms after the game was postponed. The fans were allowed to leave, and stadium staff were seen cleaning Utah’s bench.

They’re now wiping down the Jazz’s bench area. pic.twitter.com/uf8TsA8CrR — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

As of Wednesday, reports indicate that the NBA is suspended for an “indefinite” length of time. How long will the league be on hiatus? No one knows, though it seems impossible that it could resume at any point in the next two weeks. A player for the Italian soccer club Juventus has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the entire team (which includes Cristiano Ronaldo) is now being quarantined for 14 days.